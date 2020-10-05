New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Insulators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956647/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ceramic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Glass segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Electric Insulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.



Composites Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR



In the global Composites segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 308-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

KREMPEL GmbH

MacLean-Fogg Company

NGK Insulators Ltd.

PFISTERER Holding AG

Siemens Energy

Toshiba Corporation

WT Henley







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Electric Insulator Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Electric Insulators Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Electric Insulators Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Electric Insulators Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Ceramic (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Ceramic (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Ceramic (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Glass (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Glass (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Glass (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Composites (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Composites (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Composites (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Utilities (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Utilities (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Utilities (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Industries (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Industries (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Industries (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Electric Insulator Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Electric Insulators Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Electric Insulators Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Electric Insulators Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Electric Insulators Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Electric Insulators Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Electric Insulators Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Electric Insulators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Electric Insulators Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Electric Insulators Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Electric Insulators Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Electric Insulators Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Electric Insulators Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Electric Insulators: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Electric Insulators Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Electric Insulators Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric

Insulators in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Electric Insulators Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Electric Insulators Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Electric Insulators Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Electric Insulators Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Electric Insulators Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Electric Insulators in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Electric Insulators Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Electric Insulators Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Electric Insulator Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Electric Insulators Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Electric Insulators Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Electric Insulators Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Electric Insulators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 50: Electric Insulators Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Electric Insulators Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Electric Insulators Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Electric Insulators Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Electric Insulators Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Electric Insulators Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Electric Insulators Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Electric Insulators Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Electric Insulators Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Electric Insulators Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Electric Insulators Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Electric Insulators Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Electric Insulators Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Electric Insulators Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Electric Insulators Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Electric Insulators Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Electric Insulators Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Electric Insulators Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Electric Insulators Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Electric Insulators Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Electric Insulators in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Electric Insulators Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Electric Insulators Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Electric Insulators: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Electric Insulators Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Electric Insulators Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electric Insulators in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Electric Insulators Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Electric Insulators Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Electric Insulators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Electric Insulators Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Electric Insulators Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Electric Insulators Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Electric Insulators Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Electric Insulators Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Electric Insulators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Electric Insulators Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Electric Insulators Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Electric Insulators Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Electric Insulators Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Electric Insulators Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Electric Insulators Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 92: Electric Insulators Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Electric Insulators Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Electric Insulators Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Electric Insulators Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Electric Insulators Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Electric Insulators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Electric Insulators Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Electric Insulators Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Electric Insulators Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Electric Insulators Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Electric Insulators Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Electric Insulators Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Electric Insulators Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Electric Insulators Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Electric Insulators Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Electric Insulators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Electric Insulators Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Electric Insulators Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Electric Insulators Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Electric Insulators Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Electric Insulators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Electric Insulators Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Electric Insulators Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Indian Electric Insulators Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Electric Insulators Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Electric Insulators Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Electric Insulators Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Electric Insulators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 120: Electric Insulators Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Electric Insulators Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Electric Insulators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Electric Insulators Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Insulators:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Electric Insulators Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Insulators Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Electric Insulators in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Insulators Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Electric Insulators Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Electric Insulators Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Electric Insulators Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Electric Insulators Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Electric Insulators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Electric Insulators Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Electric Insulators Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Electric Insulators in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Electric Insulators Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Electric Insulators Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Electric Insulators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 140: Electric Insulators Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Electric Insulators Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Electric Insulators Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: Electric Insulators Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Electric Insulators Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Electric Insulators Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Electric Insulators Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Electric Insulators Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Electric Insulators Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Electric Insulators Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Electric Insulators Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Electric Insulators Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Electric Insulators Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Electric Insulators Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Electric Insulators Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Electric Insulators Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Electric Insulators Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Electric Insulators Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 158: Electric Insulators Market in Rest of Latin America

by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Electric Insulators Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Electric Insulators Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Electric Insulators Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Electric Insulators Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Electric Insulators Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: Electric Insulators Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Electric Insulators Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Electric Insulators Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Electric Insulators Historic Market

by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Electric Insulators Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Electric Insulators Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Electric Insulators Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Electric Insulators Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Electric Insulators: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Electric Insulators Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Electric Insulators Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric

Insulators in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Iranian Electric Insulators Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 177: Electric Insulators Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Electric Insulators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 179: Electric Insulators Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Electric Insulators Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Electric Insulators Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 182: Electric Insulators Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Electric Insulators Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Electric Insulators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Electric Insulators Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Electric Insulators Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Electric Insulators in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Electric Insulators Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Electric Insulators Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Electric Insulators Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Electric Insulators Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 192: Electric Insulators Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Electric Insulators Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Electric Insulators Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Electric Insulators Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Electric Insulators Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Electric Insulators Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Electric Insulators Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Electric Insulators Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Electric Insulators Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Electric Insulators Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Electric Insulators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Electric Insulators Market in Africa by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Electric Insulators Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Electric Insulators Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Electric Insulators Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Electric Insulators Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 71

