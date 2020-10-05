New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Elastomers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956643/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$22.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Natural Rubber (NR) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Elastomers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.



Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV)/Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Segment to Record 4% CAGR



In the global Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV)/Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 291-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Covestro AG

DowDuPont, Inc.

JSR Corporation

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Teknor Apex Co., Inc.

ZEON Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Elastomers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Elastomers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Elastomers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Elastomers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) (Product Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) (Product Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) (Product Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Natural Rubber (NR) (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Natural Rubber (NR) (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Natural Rubber (NR) (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV)/Thermoplastic

Polyolefin (TPO) (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV)/Thermoplastic

Polyolefin (TPO) (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV)/Thermoplastic

Polyolefin (TPO) (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Silicone (Product Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Silicone (Product Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Silicone (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Automotive (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Automotive (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Automotive (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Consumer Goods (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Consumer Goods (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Consumer Goods (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Medical (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Medical (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Medical (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Industrial (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Industrial (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Industrial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Elastomers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Elastomers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Elastomers Market in the United States by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Elastomers Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Elastomers Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Elastomers Historic Market Review by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Elastomers Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Elastomers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Elastomers Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Elastomers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Elastomers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Elastomers Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Elastomers Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Elastomers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Elastomers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Elastomers Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Elastomers Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Elastomers Market by Product Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Elastomers in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Elastomers Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Elastomers Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Elastomers Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Elastomers Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Elastomers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Elastomers Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Elastomers Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Elastomers Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Elastomers Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Elastomers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Elastomers Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: French Elastomers Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Elastomers Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Elastomers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Elastomers Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Elastomers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Elastomers Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Elastomers Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: German Elastomers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Elastomers Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Elastomers Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Elastomers Market by Product Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Elastomers in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Elastomers Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Elastomers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Elastomers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Elastomers Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Elastomers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Elastomers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Elastomers Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Elastomers Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Elastomers Historic Market Review by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Elastomers Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Elastomers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Elastomers Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Elastomers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Elastomers Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Elastomers Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Elastomers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Elastomers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Elastomers Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Elastomers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Elastomers Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Elastomers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Elastomers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Elastomers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Elastomers Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Elastomers Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Elastomers Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Elastomers Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Elastomers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Elastomers Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Elastomers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Elastomers Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Elastomers Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Elastomers Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Elastomers Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Elastomers Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Elastomers Historic Market Review by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Elastomers Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Elastomers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Elastomers Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Elastomers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Elastomers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Elastomers Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Elastomers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Elastomers Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Elastomers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Elastomers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Elastomers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Elastomers Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Elastomers Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Elastomers Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Elastomers Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Elastomers Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Elastomers Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Elastomers Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Elastomers in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Elastomers Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Elastomers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Elastomers Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Elastomers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Elastomers Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Elastomers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Elastomers Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Elastomers Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Elastomers Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Elastomers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Elastomers Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Elastomers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Elastomers Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Elastomers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Elastomers Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Elastomers Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Elastomers Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Elastomers Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Elastomers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Elastomers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Elastomers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Elastomers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Elastomers Historic Market by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Elastomers Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 181: The Middle East Elastomers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Elastomers Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Elastomers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Elastomers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Elastomers Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Elastomers Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Elastomers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Elastomers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Elastomers Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Elastomers Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: Elastomers Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Elastomers Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 194: Elastomers Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Elastomers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Elastomers Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Elastomers Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Elastomers in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Elastomers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Elastomers Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Elastomers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Elastomers Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Elastomers Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Elastomers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Elastomers Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Elastomers Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Elastomers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Elastomers Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Elastomers Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 213: Elastomers Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Elastomers Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Elastomers Market in Africa by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Elastomers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

