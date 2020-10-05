New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Edible Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956638/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lipids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$550.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polysaccharides segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $219.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Edible Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$219.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$247.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Proteins Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR



In the global Proteins segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$159.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$239.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$159.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Edible Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Edible Packaging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Edible Packaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Edible Packaging Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Lipids (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Lipids (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Lipids (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Polysaccharides (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Polysaccharides (Segment) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Polysaccharides (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Proteins (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Proteins (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Proteins (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Surfactants (Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Surfactants (Segment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Surfactants (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Composite Films (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Composite Films (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Composite Films (Segment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Edible Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Edible Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Edible Packaging Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Edible Packaging Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Edible Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Edible Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Edible Packaging Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 33: Edible Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Edible Packaging Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Edible Packaging Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Edible Packaging: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Edible Packaging Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Edible

Packaging in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Edible Packaging Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Edible Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Edible Packaging Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Edible Packaging Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Edible Packaging Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Edible Packaging in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Edible Packaging Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Edible Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Edible Packaging Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Edible Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Edible Packaging Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Edible Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 53: Edible Packaging Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Edible Packaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Edible Packaging Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Edible Packaging Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Edible Packaging Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Edible Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Edible Packaging Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Edible Packaging Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Edible Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Edible Packaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Edible Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Edible Packaging Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Edible Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Edible Packaging Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Edible Packaging in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Edible Packaging Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Edible Packaging: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Edible Packaging Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Edible Packaging in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Edible Packaging Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Edible Packaging Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Edible Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Edible Packaging Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 84: Edible Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Edible Packaging Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Edible Packaging Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Edible Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Edible Packaging Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Edible Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Edible Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Edible Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 95: Edible Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Edible Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Edible Packaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Edible Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Edible Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Edible Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Edible Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Edible Packaging Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Edible Packaging Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Edible Packaging Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Edible Packaging Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Edible Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Edible Packaging Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 117: Edible Packaging Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Edible Packaging Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Edible Packaging Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Edible Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Edible Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 123: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Edible Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Edible Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Edible Packaging:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Edible Packaging Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Edible Packaging in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Edible Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Edible Packaging Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 134: Edible Packaging Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Edible Packaging Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Edible Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Edible Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Edible Packaging Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Edible Packaging in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Edible Packaging Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Edible Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Edible Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 143: Edible Packaging Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Edible Packaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Edible Packaging Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Edible Packaging Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Edible Packaging Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Edible Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Edible Packaging Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Edible Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Edible Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Edible Packaging Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Edible Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Edible Packaging Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 161: Edible Packaging Market in Rest of Latin America by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Edible Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Edible Packaging Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Edible Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 165: Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Edible Packaging Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Edible Packaging Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Edible Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Edible Packaging Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Edible Packaging Historic Market by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: Edible Packaging Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Edible Packaging Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Edible Packaging Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Edible Packaging Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Edible Packaging: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Edible Packaging Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Edible

Packaging in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Edible Packaging Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 180: Edible Packaging Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Edible Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 182: Edible Packaging Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Edible Packaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 185: Edible Packaging Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Edible Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Edible Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Edible Packaging Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Edible Packaging in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Edible Packaging Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Edible Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Edible Packaging Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Edible Packaging Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 195: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Edible Packaging Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Edible Packaging Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Edible Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Edible Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Edible Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Edible Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Edible Packaging Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Edible Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Edible Packaging Market in Africa by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Edible Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Edible Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 210: Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

