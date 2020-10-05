New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Edible Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956638/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lipids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$550.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polysaccharides segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $219.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

The Edible Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$219.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$247.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

Proteins Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR

In the global Proteins segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$159.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$239.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$159.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Edible Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Edible Packaging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Edible Packaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Edible Packaging Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Lipids (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Lipids (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Lipids (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Polysaccharides (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Polysaccharides (Segment) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Polysaccharides (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Proteins (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Proteins (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Proteins (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Surfactants (Segment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Surfactants (Segment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Surfactants (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Composite Films (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Composite Films (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: Composite Films (Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027

Table 20: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Edible Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Edible Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Edible Packaging Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 27: United States Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: United States Edible Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Edible Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 30: Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Edible Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Canadian Edible Packaging Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 33: Edible Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 34: Canadian Edible Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Edible Packaging Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 36: Canadian Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Edible Packaging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 38: Edible Packaging Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019

Table 39: Japanese Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Edible
Packaging in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Japanese Edible Packaging Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 42: Edible Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Edible Packaging Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 44: Edible Packaging Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 45: Chinese Edible Packaging Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Edible Packaging in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 47: Edible Packaging Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 48: Chinese Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Edible Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Edible Packaging Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 50: Edible Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 51: European Edible Packaging Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 52: European Edible Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027

Table 53: Edible Packaging Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 54: European Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: European Edible Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 56: Edible Packaging Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019

Table 57: European Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 58: Edible Packaging Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 59: French Edible Packaging Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 60: French Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: Edible Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 62: French Edible Packaging Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 63: French Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 64: Edible Packaging Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 65: German Edible Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 66: German Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 67: Edible Packaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 68: German Edible Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 69: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 70: Italian Edible Packaging Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 71: Edible Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 72: Italian Edible Packaging Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 73: Italian Demand for Edible Packaging in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 74: Edible Packaging Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 75: Italian Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Edible Packaging: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 77: Edible Packaging Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 78: United Kingdom Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Edible Packaging in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 80: United Kingdom Edible Packaging Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 81: Edible Packaging Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Edible Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: Spanish Edible Packaging Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 84: Edible Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 85: Spanish Edible Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 86: Edible Packaging Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 87: Spanish Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Edible Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Table 89: Edible Packaging Market in Russia by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 90: Russian Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 91: Russian Edible Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 92: Edible Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 93: Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Edible Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027

Table 95: Edible Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 96: Rest of Europe Edible Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 97: Rest of Europe Edible Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 98: Edible Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 99: Rest of Europe Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 101: Edible Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 103: Edible Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: Edible Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Edible Packaging Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 110: Australian Edible Packaging Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 111: Australian Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: Edible Packaging Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 113: Australian Edible Packaging Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 114: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 115: Indian Edible Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Table 116: Indian Edible Packaging Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 117: Edible Packaging Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 118: Indian Edible Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 119: Edible Packaging Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 120: Indian Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Edible Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 122: South Korean Edible Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 123: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 124: Edible Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 125: South Korean Edible Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 126: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Edible Packaging:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 128: Edible Packaging Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Edible Packaging in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 132: Edible Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Edible Packaging Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

Table 134: Edible Packaging Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 135: Latin American Edible Packaging Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 136: Latin American Edible Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 137: Edible Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 138: Latin American Edible Packaging Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Edible Packaging in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 140: Edible Packaging Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 141: Latin American Edible Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Edible Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027

Table 143: Edible Packaging Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 144: Argentinean Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 145: Argentinean Edible Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 146: Edible Packaging Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019

Table 147: Argentinean Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 148: Edible Packaging Market in Brazil by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 149: Brazilian Edible Packaging Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 150: Brazilian Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 151: Edible Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 152: Brazilian Edible Packaging Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 153: Brazilian Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

MEXICO
Table 154: Edible Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 155: Mexican Edible Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 156: Mexican Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 157: Edible Packaging Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 158: Mexican Edible Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 159: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Edible Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to
2027

Table 161: Edible Packaging Market in Rest of Latin America by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Edible Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Edible Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 164: Edible Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 165: Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Edible Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 167: Edible Packaging Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 168: The Middle East Edible Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 169: The Middle East Edible Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Table 170: The Middle East Edible Packaging Historic Market by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 171: Edible Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,
and 2027

Table 172: The Middle East Edible Packaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 173: Edible Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 174: The Middle East Edible Packaging Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Edible Packaging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 176: Edible Packaging Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019

Table 177: Iranian Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Edible
Packaging in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 179: Iranian Edible Packaging Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 180: Edible Packaging Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Edible Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027

Table 182: Edible Packaging Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 183: Israeli Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 184: Israeli Edible Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 185: Edible Packaging Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019

Table 186: Israeli Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Edible Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 188: Edible Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Edible Packaging Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Edible Packaging in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 191: Edible Packaging Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Edible Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Edible Packaging Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Edible Packaging Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 195: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 196: Edible Packaging Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Edible Packaging Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 198: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Edible Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Edible Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Edible Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 202: Edible Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Edible Packaging Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 204: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 205: African Edible Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Table 206: Edible Packaging Market in Africa by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 207: African Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 208: African Edible Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 209: Edible Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 210: Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
