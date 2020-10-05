New branch will enable City National to better serve Atlanta’s

businesses, entrepreneurs, high-net-worth individuals and their families

ATLANTA, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank, America’s Premier Private and Business Bank®, announced today that it has opened its second Atlanta office, in the city’s affluent uptown district of Buckhead, to better serve the community. The bank is also opening a new branch in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of New York.

The new offices are opening in line with the latest pandemic reopening guidance in each city and state, and will follow best practices to ensure the safety of clients and City National colleagues.

“City National has a long history of providing highly tailored financial advice and personal service to our clients,” said Kelly Coffey, chief executive officer of City National. “The bank’s new Buckhead branch will allow us to provide clients with even more support during this challenging time. We continue to invest to serve our clients as we expand on the East Coast.”

“Atlanta has welcomed City National’s highly personalized service and deep expertise, so it made sense for us to grow there,” said Scott Witter, executive vice president and head of Personal & Business Banking at City National. “We are deeply committed to this community, and we look forward to helping businesses and individuals navigate this uncertain time and meet their financial goals.”

City National opened its first Atlanta office in 2011, also in Buckhead, to serve the area’s thriving television and film production business, building on the bank’s legacy of supporting the entertainment industry.

“The entertainment team here at City National is thrilled to welcome the addition of our personal and business banking colleagues as we expand in Atlanta,” said Martha Henderson, executive vice president and manager of the Entertainment Banking division at City National. “We are looking forward to collaborating and deepening our roots in this dynamic community.”

The new 4,500-square-foot branch is in the heart of the affluent, upscale neighborhood of Buckhead, in the northern part of the city. Buckhead, considered the financial hub of the southeast, has grown rapidly in recent years and features newly developed shopping areas, high-rise apartments and trendy restaurants. City National first hired a team of business bankers in Atlanta in 2018 to provide custom financial solutions to commercial and industrial firms. This team will now be based in the new branch, working alongside the bank’s team of experienced Personal & Business Banking colleagues to serve the neighborhood’s growing population of entrepreneurs and professionals working in the city’s growing technology, corporate and entertainment industries.

The two branches come on the heels of the opening of two other City National branches in Manhattan, in the Flatiron and NoMad neighborhoods, as well as the bank’s second branch in the Greater Washington, D.C., area, at The Boro in Tysons, located in McLean, VA. The bank’s latest offices are part of City National’s strategic growth plan, led by Coffey, who joined the bank in February 2019.

Leading the new Buckhead branch are:

Antwan Floyd, vice president and branch manager. Floyd brings more than 25 years of banking experience to his role at City National, where he leads the team of seasoned financial experts to help clients meet their financial goals. Floyd earned his bachelor’s degree at Western Kentucky University, where he also played football. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. He serves on the board of directors for Positive Growth Inc.; is a member of Omega Psi Phi, South Fulton Chamber and Atlanta Metro Black Chamber of Commerce; and volunteers with the Citizens of Georgia Power.

Chris Garber, vice president and senior client manager. With 15 years of banking experience, Garber works with consumer and business clients to achieve their financial needs with distinct recommendations tailored to their specific goals. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He works with his HOA board on various projects and regularly attends meetings of the Smyrna Business Association. He also coaches Little League soccer and basketball.

Sam Donley, senior vice president and business banking manager. Donley is responsible for the overall success of the business banking group in the Atlanta market. Donley holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in management from the University of North Georgia (formerly known as North Georgia College and State University). He has participated in a number of community organizations, and is a 2011-2012 Leadership Gwinnett graduate. Currently, he volunteers with Outdoors Without Limits, helping mentally and physically disabled individuals to experience the outdoors.



The Buckhead banking office is located at:

3280 Peachtree Road

Suite 150

Atlanta, GA 30305

(470) 454-6100

For an image of the Buckhead branch, go to: https://www.cnb.com/content/dam/media_newsroom/images/Buckhead.jpg

For an image of Floyd, go to: https://www.cnb.com/content/dam/media_newsroom/images/Antwan-Floyd.jpg

For an image of Garber, go to: https://www.cnb.com/content/dam/media_newsroom/images/Chris-Garber.jpg

For an image of Donley, go to: https://www.cnb.com/content/dam/media_newsroom/images/Sam-Donley.jpg

About City National

With $70.3 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through locations in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and Miami.* In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $81.3 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

﻿Media Contact:

Jennifer Harlan, City National Bank, (917) 322-0994

Jennifer.Harlan@cnb.com