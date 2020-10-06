New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Insurance Platform Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956590/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the period 2020-2027.Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.6% CAGR to reach US$46.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 77.1% share of the global Digital Insurance Platform market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Digital Insurance Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.82% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$40.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 10.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$40.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 380-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Digital Insurance Platform Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Insurance
Platform by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Tools by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Tools by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Tools by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Insurance
Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Insurance Companies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Companies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party
Administrators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Third-Party Administrators
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party
Administrators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Brokers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Brokers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Brokers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Aggregators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Aggregators by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Aggregators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Home & Commercial
Buildings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Home & Commercial Buildings
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Home & Commercial
Buildings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Life & Health by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Life & Health by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Life & Health by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Business &
Enterprise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Business & Enterprise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Business & Enterprise
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Travel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Travel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Travel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer
Electronics & Industrial Equipment by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 38: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics &
Industrial Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics &
Industrial Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Digital Insurance Platform Market Share (in %) by Company:
2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Insurance
Platform by Component - Tools and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform by
Component - Tools and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tools and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Insurance
Platform by End-Use - Insurance Companies, Third-Party
Administrators, Brokers and Aggregators - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform by
End-Use - Insurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators,
Brokers and Aggregators Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Insurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators, Brokers and
Aggregators for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Insurance
Platform by Application - Automotive, Home & Commercial
Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and
Consumer Electronics & Industrial Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform by
Application - Automotive, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life &
Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and Consumer Electronics &
Industrial Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life & Health,
Business & Enterprise, Travel and Consumer Electronics &
Industrial Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Insurance Platform by Component - Tools and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform
by Component - Tools and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tools and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Insurance Platform by End-Use - Insurance Companies,
Third-Party Administrators, Brokers and Aggregators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform
by End-Use - Insurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators,
Brokers and Aggregators Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Insurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators, Brokers and
Aggregators for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Insurance Platform by Application - Automotive, Home &
Commercial Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise,
Travel and Consumer Electronics & Industrial Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform
by Application - Automotive, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life &
Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and Consumer
Electronics & Industrial Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life & Health,
Business & Enterprise, Travel and Consumer Electronics &
Industrial Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Insurance
Platform by Component - Tools and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform
by Component - Tools and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tools and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Insurance
Platform by End-Use - Insurance Companies, Third-Party
Administrators, Brokers and Aggregators - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform
by End-Use - Insurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators,
Brokers and Aggregators Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Insurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators, Brokers and
Aggregators for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Insurance
Platform by Application - Automotive, Home & Commercial
Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and
Consumer Electronics & Industrial Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform
by Application - Automotive, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life &
Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and Consumer
Electronics & Industrial Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life & Health,
Business & Enterprise, Travel and Consumer Electronics &
Industrial Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Insurance
Platform by Component - Tools and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 68: China Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform
by Component - Tools and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tools and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Insurance
Platform by End-Use - Insurance Companies, Third-Party
Administrators, Brokers and Aggregators - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 71: China Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform
by End-Use - Insurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators,
Brokers and Aggregators Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Insurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators, Brokers and
Aggregators for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Insurance
Platform by Application - Automotive, Home & Commercial
Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and
Consumer Electronics & Industrial Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 74: China Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform
by Application - Automotive, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life &
Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and Consumer
Electronics & Industrial Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life & Health,
Business & Enterprise, Travel and Consumer Electronics &
Industrial Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Digital Insurance Platform Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Insurance Platform by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Insurance Platform by Component - Tools and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform
by Component - Tools and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tools and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Insurance Platform by End-Use - Insurance Companies,
Third-Party Administrators, Brokers and Aggregators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform
by End-Use - Insurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators,
Brokers and Aggregators Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Insurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators, Brokers and
Aggregators for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Insurance Platform by Application - Automotive, Home &
Commercial Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise,
Travel and Consumer Electronics & Industrial Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform
by Application - Automotive, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life &
Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and Consumer
Electronics & Industrial Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life & Health,
Business & Enterprise, Travel and Consumer Electronics &
Industrial Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Insurance Platform by Component - Tools and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 89: France Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform
by Component - Tools and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tools and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Insurance Platform by End-Use - Insurance Companies,
Third-Party Administrators, Brokers and Aggregators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 92: France Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform
by End-Use - Insurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators,
Brokers and Aggregators Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Insurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators, Brokers and
Aggregators for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Insurance Platform by Application - Automotive, Home &
Commercial Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise,
Travel and Consumer Electronics & Industrial Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 95: France Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform
by Application - Automotive, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life &
Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and Consumer
Electronics & Industrial Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life & Health,
Business & Enterprise, Travel and Consumer Electronics &
Industrial Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Insurance Platform by Component - Tools and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Digital Insurance
Platform by Component - Tools and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tools and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Insurance Platform by End-Use - Insurance Companies,
Third-Party Administrators, Brokers and Aggregators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Digital Insurance
Platform by End-Use - Insurance Companies, Third-Party
Administrators, Brokers and Aggregators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Insurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators, Brokers and
Aggregators for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Insurance Platform by Application - Automotive, Home &
Commercial Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise,
Travel and Consumer Electronics & Industrial Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Digital Insurance
Platform by Application - Automotive, Home & Commercial
Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and
Consumer Electronics & Industrial Equipment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life & Health,
Business & Enterprise, Travel and Consumer Electronics &
Industrial Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Insurance Platform by Component - Tools and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform
by Component - Tools and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tools and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Insurance Platform by End-Use - Insurance Companies,
Third-Party Administrators, Brokers and Aggregators -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform
by End-Use - Insurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators,
Brokers and Aggregators Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Insurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators, Brokers and
Aggregators for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Insurance Platform by Application - Automotive, Home &
Commercial Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise,
Travel and Consumer Electronics & Industrial Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform
by Application - Automotive, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life &
Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and Consumer
Electronics & Industrial Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life & Health,
Business & Enterprise, Travel and Consumer Electronics &
Industrial Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Insurance
Platform by Component - Tools and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform by
Component - Tools and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tools and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Insurance
Platform by End-Use - Insurance Companies, Third-Party
Administrators, Brokers and Aggregators - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 119: UK Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform by
End-Use - Insurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators,
Brokers and Aggregators Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Insurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators, Brokers and
Aggregators for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Insurance
Platform by Application - Automotive, Home & Commercial
Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and
Consumer Electronics & Industrial Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 122: UK Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform by
Application - Automotive, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life &
Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and Consumer Electronics &
Industrial Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life & Health,
Business & Enterprise, Travel and Consumer Electronics &
Industrial Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 124: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Insurance Platform by Component - Tools and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 125: Spain Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform
by Component - Tools and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 126: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance
Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tools and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 127: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Insurance Platform by End-Use - Insurance Companies,
