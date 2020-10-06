New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diesel Power Engines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956576/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Standby, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.7% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Prime/Continuous segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Diesel Power Engines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.



Peak Shaving Segment to Record 2% CAGR



In the global Peak Shaving segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 385-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Caterpillar, Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

Doosan Corporation

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Kohler Company

Kubota Corporation

MAN SE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Volvo Penta

Wartsila Corporation

Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Diesel Power Engine: A Prelude

Steady Growth Projected for Diesel Power Engine Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Diesel Power Engine Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Relative Better Performance and Efficiency than Gasoline and

CNG Generators Gives Impetus to the Diesel Power Engine Market

Rising Demand for Industrial Diesel Generators Instigates

Broad-Based Opportunities

Data Centers Rely on Industrial Diesel Generators Amid

Escalating Power Requirements

Surging Data Center IP Traffic Points Toward Increased Power

Requirements: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by

Segment for the Years 2016 through 2022

Aerospace Industry: A Niche Application Market for Industrial

Diesel Generators

Hospitality Sector Steers Demand for Commercial-Grade Diesel

Generators

Opportunities Remain Robust in Home Use Segment

Diesel Generators Gain Traction in Peak Shaving Applications

Standby Power Rated Generators: The Most Commonly Rated

Generator Sets

Prime Power Rated Generators Invalidate the Reliance on Public

Utility

Product Improvements and Technology Advancements Augment Market

Prospects: A Review of Select Recently Launched Diesel

Generators

CUMMINS India Unveils K38 Series 910 kVA Prime Diesel Generator

Sets

Cummins Showcases New QSG12 50Hz Diesel Generator Series

CATERPILLAR Upgrades Diesel Generator Sets with Optional

Dynamic Gas Blending? (DGB?) Dual-Fuel Technology Feature

Mahindra Powerol Forays into Higher Capacity Diesel Generators

segment with the Roll Out of mPower 250 and 320 kva DGs

Kohler Rolls Out KD Series Diesel Industrial Generator Sets

Volvo Penta Introduces TWD1645GE and TWD1644GE Diesel Engines

Silent Generators Step In to Redefine the Usability of Diesel

Engines



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Diesel Power Engines Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Diesel Power Engines Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Standby (Operation) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Standby (Operation) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Standby (Operation) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Prime/Continuous (Operation) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Prime/Continuous (Operation) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Prime/Continuous (Operation) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Peak Shaving (Operation) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Peak Shaving (Operation) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Peak Shaving (Operation) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Up To 0.5 MW (Rated Power) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Up To 0.5 MW (Rated Power) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Up To 0.5 MW (Rated Power) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: 0.5-1 MW (Rated Power) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: 0.5-1 MW (Rated Power) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: 0.5-1 MW (Rated Power) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: 1-2 MW (Rated Power) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: 1-2 MW (Rated Power) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: 1-2 MW (Rated Power) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: 2-5 MW (Rated Power) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: 2-5 MW (Rated Power) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: 2-5 MW (Rated Power) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Above 5 MW (Rated Power) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Above 5 MW (Rated Power) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Above 5 MW (Rated Power) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Industrial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Commercial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Commercial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Residential (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Residential (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Diesel Power Engine Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Operation: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Diesel Power Engines Market in the United States by

Operation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Diesel Power Engines Market Share

Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Diesel Power Engines Market in the United States by

Rated Power: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Diesel Power Engines Market Share

Breakdown by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Diesel Power Engines Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Diesel Power Engines Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Review

by Operation in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Diesel Power Engines Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Operation for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Review

by Rated Power in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Diesel Power Engines Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Rated Power for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 52: Canadian Diesel Power Engines Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Diesel Power Engines Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 54: Canadian Diesel Power Engines Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for Diesel Power Engines: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Operation for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Diesel Power Engines Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Operation for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Diesel Power Engines Market Share Analysis

by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Market for Diesel Power Engines: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Rated Power

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Diesel Power Engines Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Rated Power for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese Diesel Power Engines Market Share Analysis

by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Diesel

Power Engines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Japanese Diesel Power Engines Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Diesel Power Engines Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Operation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Diesel Power Engines Market by Operation:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Chinese Diesel Power Engines Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Rated Power for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Diesel Power Engines Market by Rated Power:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Chinese Demand for Diesel Power Engines in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Diesel Power Engines Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Diesel Power Engine Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 73: European Diesel Power Engines Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 74: Diesel Power Engines Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Diesel Power Engines Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation: 2020-2027



Table 77: Diesel Power Engines Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Operation: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown

by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2020-2027



Table 80: Diesel Power Engines Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Rated Power: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown

by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: European Diesel Power Engines Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 83: Diesel Power Engines Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: European Diesel Power Engines Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: Diesel Power Engines Market in France by Operation:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: French Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Diesel Power Engines Market Share Analysis by

Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Diesel Power Engines Market in France by Rated Power:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: French Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Diesel Power Engines Market Share Analysis by

Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Diesel Power Engines Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 92: French Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: French Diesel Power Engines Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Diesel Power Engines Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Operation for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019



Table 96: German Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown by

Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Diesel Power Engines Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Rated Power for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2012-2019



Table 99: German Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown by

Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Diesel Power Engines Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: German Diesel Power Engines Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italian Diesel Power Engines Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Operation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Diesel Power Engines Market by Operation:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: Italian Diesel Power Engines Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Rated Power for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Diesel Power Engines Market by Rated Power:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Italian Demand for Diesel Power Engines in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Diesel Power Engines Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Italian Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Diesel Power Engines:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Operation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Diesel Power Engines Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Operation for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 114: United Kingdom Diesel Power Engines Market Share

Analysis by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Diesel Power Engines:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Rated

Power for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Diesel Power Engines Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Rated Power for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 117: United Kingdom Diesel Power Engines Market Share

Analysis by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Diesel Power Engines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: United Kingdom Diesel Power Engines Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 121: Spanish Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Spanish Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Review

by Operation in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Diesel Power Engines Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Operation for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Spanish Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Spanish Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Review

by Rated Power in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Diesel Power Engines Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Rated Power for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 127: Spanish Diesel Power Engines Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Diesel Power Engines Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 129: Spanish Diesel Power Engines Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 130: Russian Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Operation: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Diesel Power Engines Market in Russia by Operation:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 132: Russian Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown

by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Russian Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Diesel Power Engines Market in Russia by Rated

Power: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 135: Russian Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown

by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Russian Diesel Power Engines Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Diesel Power Engines Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 138: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation: 2020-2027



Table 140: Diesel Power Engines Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Operation: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Diesel Power Engines Market Share

Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Europe Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2020-2027



Table 143: Diesel Power Engines Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Rated Power: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Europe Diesel Power Engines Market Share

Breakdown by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rest of Europe Diesel Power Engines Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Diesel Power Engines Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Europe Diesel Power Engines Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 149: Diesel Power Engines Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Diesel Power Engines Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Diesel Power Engines Market in Asia-Pacific by

Operation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Diesel Power Engines Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Diesel Power Engines Market Share

Analysis by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Diesel Power Engines Market in Asia-Pacific by Rated

Power: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Diesel Power Engines Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Diesel Power Engines Market Share

Analysis by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Diesel Power Engines Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Diesel Power Engines Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Diesel Power Engines Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 160: Diesel Power Engines Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Operation

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Diesel Power Engines Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019



Table 162: Australian Diesel Power Engines Market Share

Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Diesel Power Engines Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Rated Power

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Australian Diesel Power Engines Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2012-2019



Table 165: Australian Diesel Power Engines Market Share

Breakdown by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Diesel Power Engines Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Australian Diesel Power Engines Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 168: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 169: Indian Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Indian Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Review

by Operation in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Diesel Power Engines Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Operation for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: Indian Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Indian Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Review

by Rated Power in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Diesel Power Engines Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Rated Power for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 175: Indian Diesel Power Engines Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Diesel Power Engines Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 177: Indian Diesel Power Engines Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 178: Diesel Power Engines Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Operation

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Diesel Power Engines Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019



Table 180: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Diesel Power Engines Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Rated Power

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: South Korean Diesel Power Engines Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2012-2019



Table 183: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Diesel Power Engines Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: South Korean Diesel Power Engines Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Diesel Power

Engines: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Operation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Diesel Power Engines Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Operation for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Diesel Power Engines Market

Share Analysis by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Diesel Power

Engines: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Rated Power for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Diesel Power Engines Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Rated Power for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Diesel Power Engines Market

Share Analysis by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Diesel Power Engines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Diesel Power Engines Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 196: Latin American Diesel Power Engines Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 197: Diesel Power Engines Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Diesel Power Engines Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 199: Latin American Diesel Power Engines Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Operation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Diesel Power Engines Market by

Operation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 202: Latin American Diesel Power Engines Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Rated Power for the Period

2020-2027



Table 203: Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Diesel Power Engines Market by Rated

Power: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 205: Latin American Demand for Diesel Power Engines in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Diesel Power Engines Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Latin American Diesel Power Engines Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 208: Argentinean Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation: 2020-2027



Table 209: Diesel Power Engines Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Operation: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Diesel Power Engines Market Share

Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Argentinean Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2020-2027



Table 212: Diesel Power Engines Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Rated Power: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 213: Argentinean Diesel Power Engines Market Share

Breakdown by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Argentinean Diesel Power Engines Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 215: Diesel Power Engines Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 216: Argentinean Diesel Power Engines Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 217: Diesel Power Engines Market in Brazil by Operation:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Diesel Power Engines Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Diesel Power Engines Market Share Analysis

by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Diesel Power Engines Market in Brazil by Rated

Power: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 221: Brazilian Diesel Power Engines Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2012-2019



Table 222: Brazilian Diesel Power Engines Market Share Analysis

by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Diesel Power Engines Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 224: Brazilian Diesel Power Engines Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 225: Brazilian Diesel Power Engines Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 226: Diesel Power Engines Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Operation for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Mexican Diesel Power Engines Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019



Table 228: Mexican Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown

by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Diesel Power Engines Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Rated Power for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 230: Mexican Diesel Power Engines Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2012-2019



Table 231: Mexican Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown

by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Diesel Power Engines Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 233: Mexican Diesel Power Engines Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 234: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Diesel Power Engines Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Operation: 2020 to

2027



Table 236: Diesel Power Engines Market in Rest of Latin America

by Operation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 237: Rest of Latin America Diesel Power Engines Market

Share Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Rest of Latin America Diesel Power Engines Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2020

to 2027



Table 239: Diesel Power Engines Market in Rest of Latin America

by Rated Power: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 240: Rest of Latin America Diesel Power Engines Market

Share Breakdown by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Rest of Latin America Diesel Power Engines Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 242: Diesel Power Engines Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 243: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 244: The Middle East Diesel Power Engines Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 245: Diesel Power Engines Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 246: The Middle East Diesel Power Engines Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 247: The Middle East Diesel Power Engines Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation: 2020 to

2027



Table 248: The Middle East Diesel Power Engines Historic Market

by Operation in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 249: Diesel Power Engines Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Operation for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 250: The Middle East Diesel Power Engines Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2020 to

2027



Table 251: The Middle East Diesel Power Engines Historic Market

by Rated Power in US$ Million: 2012-2019



