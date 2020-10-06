New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diesel Power Engines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956576/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Standby, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.7% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Prime/Continuous segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR

The Diesel Power Engines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.

Peak Shaving Segment to Record 2% CAGR

In the global Peak Shaving segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 385-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Caterpillar, Inc.
  • Cummins, Inc.
  • Doosan Corporation
  • Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
  • Kohler Company
  • Kubota Corporation
  • MAN SE
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
  • Volvo Penta
  • Wartsila Corporation
  • Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Diesel Power Engine: A Prelude
Steady Growth Projected for Diesel Power Engine Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Diesel Power Engine Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Relative Better Performance and Efficiency than Gasoline and
CNG Generators Gives Impetus to the Diesel Power Engine Market
Rising Demand for Industrial Diesel Generators Instigates
Broad-Based Opportunities
Data Centers Rely on Industrial Diesel Generators Amid
Escalating Power Requirements
Surging Data Center IP Traffic Points Toward Increased Power
Requirements: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by
Segment for the Years 2016 through 2022
Aerospace Industry: A Niche Application Market for Industrial
Diesel Generators
Hospitality Sector Steers Demand for Commercial-Grade Diesel
Generators
Opportunities Remain Robust in Home Use Segment
Diesel Generators Gain Traction in Peak Shaving Applications
Standby Power Rated Generators: The Most Commonly Rated
Generator Sets
Prime Power Rated Generators Invalidate the Reliance on Public
Utility
Product Improvements and Technology Advancements Augment Market
Prospects: A Review of Select Recently Launched Diesel
Generators
CUMMINS India Unveils K38 Series 910 kVA Prime Diesel Generator
Sets
Cummins Showcases New QSG12 50Hz Diesel Generator Series
CATERPILLAR Upgrades Diesel Generator Sets with Optional
Dynamic Gas Blending? (DGB?) Dual-Fuel Technology Feature
Mahindra Powerol Forays into Higher Capacity Diesel Generators
segment with the Roll Out of mPower 250 and 320 kva DGs
Kohler Rolls Out KD Series Diesel Industrial Generator Sets
Volvo Penta Introduces TWD1645GE and TWD1644GE Diesel Engines
Silent Generators Step In to Redefine the Usability of Diesel
Engines

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Diesel Power Engines Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Diesel Power Engines Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Standby (Operation) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Standby (Operation) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Standby (Operation) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Prime/Continuous (Operation) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Prime/Continuous (Operation) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Prime/Continuous (Operation) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Peak Shaving (Operation) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Peak Shaving (Operation) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Peak Shaving (Operation) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Up To 0.5 MW (Rated Power) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Up To 0.5 MW (Rated Power) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Up To 0.5 MW (Rated Power) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: 0.5-1 MW (Rated Power) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: 0.5-1 MW (Rated Power) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: 0.5-1 MW (Rated Power) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: 1-2 MW (Rated Power) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 20: 1-2 MW (Rated Power) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 21: 1-2 MW (Rated Power) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 22: 2-5 MW (Rated Power) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 23: 2-5 MW (Rated Power) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

Table 24: 2-5 MW (Rated Power) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: Above 5 MW (Rated Power) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Above 5 MW (Rated Power) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 27: Above 5 MW (Rated Power) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 29: Industrial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 30: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Commercial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 32: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 33: Commercial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 34: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 35: Residential (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 36: Residential (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Diesel Power Engine Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Operation: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Diesel Power Engines Market in the United States by
Operation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 39: United States Diesel Power Engines Market Share
Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 40: United States Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Diesel Power Engines Market in the United States by
Rated Power: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 42: United States Diesel Power Engines Market Share
Breakdown by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 43: United States Diesel Power Engines Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Diesel Power Engines Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 45: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation: 2020 to 2027

Table 47: Canadian Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Review
by Operation in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 48: Diesel Power Engines Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Operation for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 49: Canadian Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Canadian Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Review
by Rated Power in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 51: Diesel Power Engines Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Rated Power for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 52: Canadian Diesel Power Engines Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 53: Diesel Power Engines Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 54: Canadian Diesel Power Engines Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Diesel Power Engines: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Operation for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 56: Diesel Power Engines Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Operation for the Period 2012-2019

Table 57: Japanese Diesel Power Engines Market Share Analysis
by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 58: Japanese Market for Diesel Power Engines: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Rated Power
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 59: Diesel Power Engines Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Rated Power for the Period 2012-2019

Table 60: Japanese Diesel Power Engines Market Share Analysis
by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Diesel
Power Engines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 62: Japanese Diesel Power Engines Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 63: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Diesel Power Engines Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Operation for the Period 2020-2027

Table 65: Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019

Table 66: Chinese Diesel Power Engines Market by Operation:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 67: Chinese Diesel Power Engines Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Rated Power for the Period 2020-2027

Table 68: Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2012-2019

Table 69: Chinese Diesel Power Engines Market by Rated Power:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 70: Chinese Demand for Diesel Power Engines in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 71: Diesel Power Engines Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 72: Chinese Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Diesel Power Engine Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: European Diesel Power Engines Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 74: Diesel Power Engines Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 75: European Diesel Power Engines Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 76: European Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation: 2020-2027

Table 77: Diesel Power Engines Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Operation: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 78: European Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown
by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: European Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2020-2027

Table 80: Diesel Power Engines Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Rated Power: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 81: European Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown
by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 82: European Diesel Power Engines Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 83: Diesel Power Engines Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019

Table 84: European Diesel Power Engines Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 85: Diesel Power Engines Market in France by Operation:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 86: French Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019

Table 87: French Diesel Power Engines Market Share Analysis by
Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: Diesel Power Engines Market in France by Rated Power:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 89: French Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2012-2019

Table 90: French Diesel Power Engines Market Share Analysis by
Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 91: Diesel Power Engines Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 92: French Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 93: French Diesel Power Engines Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 94: Diesel Power Engines Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Operation for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 95: German Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019

Table 96: German Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 97: Diesel Power Engines Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Rated Power for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 98: German Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2012-2019

Table 99: German Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: Diesel Power Engines Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 101: German Diesel Power Engines Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 102: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 103: Italian Diesel Power Engines Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Operation for the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019

Table 105: Italian Diesel Power Engines Market by Operation:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 106: Italian Diesel Power Engines Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Rated Power for the Period 2020-2027

Table 107: Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2012-2019

Table 108: Italian Diesel Power Engines Market by Rated Power:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 109: Italian Demand for Diesel Power Engines in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 110: Diesel Power Engines Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 111: Italian Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Diesel Power Engines:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Operation for the Period 2020-2027

Table 113: Diesel Power Engines Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Operation for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 114: United Kingdom Diesel Power Engines Market Share
Analysis by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Diesel Power Engines:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Rated
Power for the Period 2020-2027

Table 116: Diesel Power Engines Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Rated Power for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 117: United Kingdom Diesel Power Engines Market Share
Analysis by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Diesel Power Engines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 119: United Kingdom Diesel Power Engines Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 120: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 121: Spanish Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation: 2020 to 2027

Table 122: Spanish Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Review
by Operation in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 123: Diesel Power Engines Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Operation for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 124: Spanish Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2020 to 2027

Table 125: Spanish Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Review
by Rated Power in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 126: Diesel Power Engines Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Rated Power for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 127: Spanish Diesel Power Engines Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 128: Diesel Power Engines Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 129: Spanish Diesel Power Engines Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 130: Russian Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Operation: 2020 to 2027

Table 131: Diesel Power Engines Market in Russia by Operation:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 132: Russian Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown
by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Russian Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2020 to 2027

Table 134: Diesel Power Engines Market in Russia by Rated
Power: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 135: Russian Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown
by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 136: Russian Diesel Power Engines Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 137: Diesel Power Engines Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 138: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Rest of Europe Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation: 2020-2027

Table 140: Diesel Power Engines Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Operation: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 141: Rest of Europe Diesel Power Engines Market Share
Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 142: Rest of Europe Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2020-2027

Table 143: Diesel Power Engines Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Rated Power: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 144: Rest of Europe Diesel Power Engines Market Share
Breakdown by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 145: Rest of Europe Diesel Power Engines Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 146: Diesel Power Engines Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 147: Rest of Europe Diesel Power Engines Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 149: Diesel Power Engines Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Diesel Power Engines Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 151: Diesel Power Engines Market in Asia-Pacific by
Operation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Diesel Power Engines Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Diesel Power Engines Market Share
Analysis by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Diesel Power Engines Market in Asia-Pacific by Rated
Power: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Diesel Power Engines Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2012-2019

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Diesel Power Engines Market Share
Analysis by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 157: Diesel Power Engines Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Diesel Power Engines Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Diesel Power Engines Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 160: Diesel Power Engines Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Operation
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 161: Australian Diesel Power Engines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019

Table 162: Australian Diesel Power Engines Market Share
Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 163: Diesel Power Engines Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Rated Power
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 164: Australian Diesel Power Engines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2012-2019

Table 165: Australian Diesel Power Engines Market Share
Breakdown by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 166: Diesel Power Engines Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 167: Australian Diesel Power Engines Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 168: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 169: Indian Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation: 2020 to 2027

Table 170: Indian Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Review
by Operation in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 171: Diesel Power Engines Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Operation for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 172: Indian Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2020 to 2027

Table 173: Indian Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Review
by Rated Power in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 174: Diesel Power Engines Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Rated Power for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 175: Indian Diesel Power Engines Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 176: Diesel Power Engines Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 177: Indian Diesel Power Engines Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 178: Diesel Power Engines Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Operation
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 179: South Korean Diesel Power Engines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019

Table 180: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 181: Diesel Power Engines Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Rated Power
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 182: South Korean Diesel Power Engines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2012-2019

Table 183: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 184: Diesel Power Engines Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 185: South Korean Diesel Power Engines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 186: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Diesel Power
Engines: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Operation for the Period 2020-2027

Table 188: Diesel Power Engines Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Operation for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Diesel Power Engines Market
Share Analysis by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Diesel Power
Engines: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Rated Power for the Period 2020-2027

Table 191: Diesel Power Engines Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Rated Power for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Diesel Power Engines Market
Share Analysis by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Diesel Power Engines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Diesel Power Engines Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 195: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 196: Latin American Diesel Power Engines Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 197: Diesel Power Engines Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 198: Latin American Diesel Power Engines Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 199: Latin American Diesel Power Engines Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Operation for the Period 2020-2027

Table 200: Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019

Table 201: Latin American Diesel Power Engines Market by
Operation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 202: Latin American Diesel Power Engines Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Rated Power for the Period
2020-2027

Table 203: Diesel Power Engines Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2012-2019

Table 204: Latin American Diesel Power Engines Market by Rated
Power: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 205: Latin American Demand for Diesel Power Engines in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 206: Diesel Power Engines Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 207: Latin American Diesel Power Engines Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 208: Argentinean Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation: 2020-2027

Table 209: Diesel Power Engines Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Operation: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 210: Argentinean Diesel Power Engines Market Share
Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Argentinean Diesel Power Engines Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2020-2027

Table 212: Diesel Power Engines Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Rated Power: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 213: Argentinean Diesel Power Engines Market Share
Breakdown by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 214: Argentinean Diesel Power Engines Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 215: Diesel Power Engines Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 216: Argentinean Diesel Power Engines Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 217: Diesel Power Engines Market in Brazil by Operation:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 218: Brazilian Diesel Power Engines Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019

Table 219: Brazilian Diesel Power Engines Market Share Analysis
by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 220: Diesel Power Engines Market in Brazil by Rated
Power: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 221: Brazilian Diesel Power Engines Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2012-2019

Table 222: Brazilian Diesel Power Engines Market Share Analysis
by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 223: Diesel Power Engines Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 224: Brazilian Diesel Power Engines Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 225: Brazilian Diesel Power Engines Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027

MEXICO
Table 226: Diesel Power Engines Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Operation for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 227: Mexican Diesel Power Engines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019

Table 228: Mexican Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown
by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 229: Diesel Power Engines Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Rated Power for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 230: Mexican Diesel Power Engines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2012-2019

Table 231: Mexican Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown
by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 232: Diesel Power Engines Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 233: Mexican Diesel Power Engines Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 234: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Diesel Power Engines Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Operation: 2020 to
2027

Table 236: Diesel Power Engines Market in Rest of Latin America
by Operation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 237: Rest of Latin America Diesel Power Engines Market
Share Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Diesel Power Engines Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2020
to 2027

Table 239: Diesel Power Engines Market in Rest of Latin America
by Rated Power: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 240: Rest of Latin America Diesel Power Engines Market
Share Breakdown by Rated Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 241: Rest of Latin America Diesel Power Engines Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 242: Diesel Power Engines Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 243: Diesel Power Engines Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 244: The Middle East Diesel Power Engines Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 245: Diesel Power Engines Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 246: The Middle East Diesel Power Engines Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 247: The Middle East Diesel Power Engines Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation: 2020 to
2027

Table 248: The Middle East Diesel Power Engines Historic Market
by Operation in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 249: Diesel Power Engines Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Operation for 2012,2020,
and 2027

Table 250: The Middle East Diesel Power Engines Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Rated Power: 2020 to
2027

Table 251: The Middle East Diesel Power Engines Historic Market
by Rated Power in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
