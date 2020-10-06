NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has captured the world’s attention for nearly all of 2020, yet with one-fifth of the population still lacking adequate housing, the global housing crisis has also come to the forefront. To support United Nations Day on Saturday, October 24 at 12 noon EST, the Global Housing Foundation (GHF), in partnership with UN-Habitat, will host a virtual international conference focused on the theme, “Global Strategies for Smart, Sustainable Workforce Housing: Innovative Solutions to Win the War Against Poverty, Healthcare & Crisis.” During the program, GHF will also unveil the Global Housing Foundation Network, an interactive digital resource tool, which provides an abundance of comprehensive information, cutting edge knowledge, resources, relevant links and research. It will serve as an important catalyst to connect and build global partnerships which stimulate the creation of housing for the working poor throughout the world.



“We envision the Global Housing Foundation Network to serve as a vital meeting ground where industry leaders throughout the world can join forces to formulate strategies which will aid all of us in meeting our one common goal: to develop smart solutions for sustainable workforce housing, which is a central weapon in the ongoing fight against disease, poverty and other crises,” explained Owen Gwyn, Chairman of the Global Housing Foundation. “This state-of-the-art digital tool will also be a vital database focused on workforce housing topics that will consistently populate around-the-clock with the most up-to-date news and data available.”

The Global Housing Foundation’s annual conference in support of UN Day brings key international leaders together to generate ideas and strategies which encourage global action to address workforce housing. It will include a live virtual conference and several micro-conferences centered around specific topics which include one-on-one interview discussions with key international experts. It serves as a platform to stimulate engaging conversations, share creative ideas and explore innovative solutions focused on workforce housing. Participants will examine how to create a better world despite the ongoing challenges we face.

The Global Housing Foundation subscribes to the belief that communities with proper housing display upward trends in economic growth, education, healthcare systems, social protection as well as increased job opportunities. The agenda for UN Day will follow the same mindset with a call to action for lives to be saved and livelihoods to be restored so that the world can emerge stronger from the COVID-19 crisis. “We believe that when we take the right steps together, this pandemic may actually mark the start of a new kind of global and social unity,” said Sharon Young, President of the Global Housing Foundation. “Solutions for workforce housing can strengthen human rights for so many and encourage peace and safety for families.”

Registration for the live conference is free. To register, go to www.ghfunitednationsprogram.com.

Global Housing Foundation, in partnership with UN-Habitat, facilitates alliances between public, private, academic, foundational, community and governmental organizations designed to develop and leverage their power and effectiveness for the common cause of providing innovative solutions for workforce housing challenges. For more information, visit www.globalhousingfoundation.org.