New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dermatoscopes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956565/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Contact Dermatoscope, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.1% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Contact Dermatoscope segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $229.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR



The Dermatoscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$229.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$317.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 11% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.



Hybrid Dermatoscope Segment to Record 13.8% CAGR



In the global Hybrid Dermatoscope segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$65.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$160.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$216 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 277-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3Gen, Inc.

Bio-Therapeutic Inc.

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc.

Canfield Scientific, Inc.

Firefly Global

FotoFinder Systems, Inc.

HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

LLUCO

Optilia Instruments AB

Welch Allyn, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956565/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Dermatoscopes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Dermatoscopes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Dermatoscopes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Dermatoscopes Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Contact Dermatoscope (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Contact Dermatoscope (Product) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Contact Dermatoscope (Product) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Non-Contact Dermatoscope (Product) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Non-Contact Dermatoscope (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Non-Contact Dermatoscope (Product) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Hybrid Dermatoscope (Product) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Hybrid Dermatoscope (Product) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Hybrid Dermatoscope (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: LED (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: LED (Technology) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: LED (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Xenon (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Xenon (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Xenon (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Halogen (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Halogen (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Halogen (Technology) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: UV (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: UV (Technology) Global Historic Demand in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: UV (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Handheld (Modality) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Handheld (Modality) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Handheld (Modality) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Trolley Mounted (Modality) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Trolley Mounted (Modality) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Trolley Mounted (Modality) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Headband (Modality) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Headband (Modality) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Headband (Modality) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Dermatology Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Dermatology Clinics (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Dermatology Clinics (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Hospitals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Hospitals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Dermatoscopes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: United States Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Dermatoscopes Market in the United States by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Dermatoscopes Market in US$ Thousand in the United

States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: United States Dermatoscopes Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 45: United States Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Dermatoscopes Market in the United States by

Modality: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 48: United States Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by

Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: United States Dermatoscopes Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Dermatoscopes Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 51: Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Canadian Dermatoscopes Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 54: Dermatoscopes Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Dermatoscopes Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: Dermatoscopes Market in Canada: Historic Review in

US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Canadian Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Canadian Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Canadian Dermatoscopes Historic Market Review by

Modality in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 60: Dermatoscopes Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Modality for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Canadian Dermatoscopes Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Dermatoscopes Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 63: Canadian Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 64: Japanese Market for Dermatoscopes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Dermatoscopes Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Japanese Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Dermatoscopes

Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 68: Dermatoscopes Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 69: Japanese Dermatoscopes Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Japanese Market for Dermatoscopes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Modality for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Dermatoscopes Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Modality for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Japanese Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis by

Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Dermatoscopes in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Japanese Dermatoscopes Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Dermatoscopes Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 76: Chinese Dermatoscopes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Dermatoscopes Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 78: Chinese Dermatoscopes Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in China

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 80: Chinese Dermatoscopes Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 81: Dermatoscopes Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Chinese Dermatoscopes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Modality for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Dermatoscopes Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Modality: 2012-2019



Table 84: Chinese Dermatoscopes Market by Modality: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Chinese Demand for Dermatoscopes in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Dermatoscopes Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Chinese Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Dermatoscopes Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 88: European Dermatoscopes Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Dermatoscopes Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: European Dermatoscopes Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: European Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 92: Dermatoscopes Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: European Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: European Dermatoscopes Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 95: European Dermatoscopes Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 96: Dermatoscopes Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: European Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2020-2027



Table 98: Dermatoscopes Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Modality: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: European Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by

Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: European Dermatoscopes Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Dermatoscopes Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: European Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 103: Dermatoscopes Market in France by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: French Dermatoscopes Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 105: French Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: French Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 107: French Dermatoscopes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 108: French Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Dermatoscopes Market in France by Modality:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: French Dermatoscopes Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Modality: 2012-2019



Table 111: French Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis by

Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Dermatoscopes Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 113: French Dermatoscopes Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: French Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 115: Dermatoscopes Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: German Dermatoscopes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 117: German Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: German Dermatoscopes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 119: Dermatoscopes Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2012-2019



Table 120: German Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Dermatoscopes Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Modality for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: German Dermatoscopes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Modality: 2012-2019



Table 123: German Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by

Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Dermatoscopes Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: German Dermatoscopes Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Dermatoscopes Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 127: Italian Dermatoscopes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Dermatoscopes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 129: Italian Dermatoscopes Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 131: Italian Dermatoscopes Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 132: Dermatoscopes Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Italian Dermatoscopes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Modality for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Dermatoscopes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Modality: 2012-2019



Table 135: Italian Dermatoscopes Market by Modality: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Italian Demand for Dermatoscopes in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Dermatoscopes Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Italian Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 139: United Kingdom Market for Dermatoscopes: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Dermatoscopes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: United Kingdom Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Dermatoscopes Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 143: Dermatoscopes Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 144: United Kingdom Dermatoscopes Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Dermatoscopes: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Modality for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Dermatoscopes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Modality for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: United Kingdom Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis

by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Dermatoscopes in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: United Kingdom Dermatoscopes Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Dermatoscopes Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 151: Rest of Europe Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 152: Dermatoscopes Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Europe Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Rest of Europe Dermatoscopes Market Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 155: Rest of Europe Dermatoscopes Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 156: Dermatoscopes Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 157: Rest of Europe Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2020-2027



Table 158: Dermatoscopes Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Modality: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Europe Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown

by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Europe Dermatoscopes Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 161: Dermatoscopes Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Europe Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 163: Dermatoscopes Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 164: Asia-Pacific Dermatoscopes Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 165: Asia-Pacific Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Asia-Pacific Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 167: Asia-Pacific Dermatoscopes Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 168: Asia-Pacific Dermatoscopes Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Dermatoscopes Market in Asia-Pacific by Modality:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 170: Asia-Pacific Dermatoscopes Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2012-2019



Table 171: Asia-Pacific Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis by

Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Dermatoscopes Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 173: Asia-Pacific Dermatoscopes Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 174: Asia-Pacific Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 175: Rest of World Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Rest of World Dermatoscopes Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 177: Dermatoscopes Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: Dermatoscopes Market Analysis in Rest of World in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 179: Dermatoscopes Market in Rest of World: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of World Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Rest of World Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Rest of World Dermatoscopes Historic Market Review

by Modality in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 183: Dermatoscopes Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Modality for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: Rest of World Dermatoscopes Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Dermatoscopes Market in Rest of World: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of World Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956565/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001