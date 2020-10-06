New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dermatoscopes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956565/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Contact Dermatoscope, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.1% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Contact Dermatoscope segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $229.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR
The Dermatoscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$229.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$317.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 11% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.
Hybrid Dermatoscope Segment to Record 13.8% CAGR
In the global Hybrid Dermatoscope segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$65.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$160.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$216 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 277-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956565/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Dermatoscopes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Dermatoscopes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Dermatoscopes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Dermatoscopes Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Contact Dermatoscope (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Contact Dermatoscope (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Contact Dermatoscope (Product) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Non-Contact Dermatoscope (Product) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Non-Contact Dermatoscope (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Non-Contact Dermatoscope (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Hybrid Dermatoscope (Product) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Hybrid Dermatoscope (Product) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Hybrid Dermatoscope (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: LED (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: LED (Technology) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: LED (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Xenon (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Xenon (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Xenon (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Halogen (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Halogen (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Halogen (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: UV (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: UV (Technology) Global Historic Demand in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: UV (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Handheld (Modality) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Handheld (Modality) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Handheld (Modality) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Trolley Mounted (Modality) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Trolley Mounted (Modality) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Trolley Mounted (Modality) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Headband (Modality) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Headband (Modality) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: Headband (Modality) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Dermatology Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Dermatology Clinics (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Dermatology Clinics (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Hospitals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Hospitals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Dermatoscopes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Dermatoscopes Market in the United States by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Dermatoscopes Market in US$ Thousand in the United
States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 44: United States Dermatoscopes Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Dermatoscopes Market in the United States by
Modality: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 48: United States Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United States Dermatoscopes Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Dermatoscopes Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 51: Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Canadian Dermatoscopes Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 54: Dermatoscopes Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Dermatoscopes Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: Dermatoscopes Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Canadian Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Canadian Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Canadian Dermatoscopes Historic Market Review by
Modality in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 60: Dermatoscopes Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Modality for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Canadian Dermatoscopes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Dermatoscopes Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 63: Canadian Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 64: Japanese Market for Dermatoscopes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Dermatoscopes Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Japanese Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Dermatoscopes
Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: Dermatoscopes Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 69: Japanese Dermatoscopes Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Japanese Market for Dermatoscopes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Modality for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Dermatoscopes Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Modality for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Japanese Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis by
Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Dermatoscopes in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Japanese Dermatoscopes Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Dermatoscopes Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 76: Chinese Dermatoscopes Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Dermatoscopes Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chinese Dermatoscopes Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in China
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 80: Chinese Dermatoscopes Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 81: Dermatoscopes Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Chinese Dermatoscopes Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Dermatoscopes Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 84: Chinese Dermatoscopes Market by Modality: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Chinese Demand for Dermatoscopes in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Dermatoscopes Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Chinese Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Dermatoscopes Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 88: European Dermatoscopes Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 89: Dermatoscopes Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 90: European Dermatoscopes Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: European Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 92: Dermatoscopes Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: European Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: European Dermatoscopes Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 95: European Dermatoscopes Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 96: Dermatoscopes Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: European Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2020-2027
Table 98: Dermatoscopes Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Modality: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: European Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: European Dermatoscopes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Dermatoscopes Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: European Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 103: Dermatoscopes Market in France by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: French Dermatoscopes Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 105: French Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: French Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 107: French Dermatoscopes Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 108: French Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Dermatoscopes Market in France by Modality:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: French Dermatoscopes Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 111: French Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis by
Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Dermatoscopes Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 113: French Dermatoscopes Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: French Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 115: Dermatoscopes Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: German Dermatoscopes Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 117: German Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: German Dermatoscopes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 119: Dermatoscopes Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
Table 120: German Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Dermatoscopes Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Modality for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: German Dermatoscopes Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 123: German Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Dermatoscopes Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: German Dermatoscopes Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Dermatoscopes Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 127: Italian Dermatoscopes Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Dermatoscopes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 129: Italian Dermatoscopes Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 131: Italian Dermatoscopes Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 132: Dermatoscopes Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Italian Dermatoscopes Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Dermatoscopes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 135: Italian Dermatoscopes Market by Modality: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Italian Demand for Dermatoscopes in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Dermatoscopes Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Italian Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 139: United Kingdom Market for Dermatoscopes: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Dermatoscopes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: United Kingdom Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Dermatoscopes Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 143: Dermatoscopes Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 144: United Kingdom Dermatoscopes Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Dermatoscopes: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Modality for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Dermatoscopes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Modality for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: United Kingdom Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis
by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Dermatoscopes in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: United Kingdom Dermatoscopes Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Dermatoscopes Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 151: Rest of Europe Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 152: Dermatoscopes Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Rest of Europe Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Rest of Europe Dermatoscopes Market Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 155: Rest of Europe Dermatoscopes Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 156: Dermatoscopes Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 157: Rest of Europe Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2020-2027
Table 158: Dermatoscopes Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Modality: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Europe Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown
by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Europe Dermatoscopes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 161: Dermatoscopes Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Europe Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 163: Dermatoscopes Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Dermatoscopes Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Asia-Pacific Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 167: Asia-Pacific Dermatoscopes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 168: Asia-Pacific Dermatoscopes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Dermatoscopes Market in Asia-Pacific by Modality:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 170: Asia-Pacific Dermatoscopes Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 171: Asia-Pacific Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis by
Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Dermatoscopes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 173: Asia-Pacific Dermatoscopes Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 174: Asia-Pacific Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 175: Rest of World Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Rest of World Dermatoscopes Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 177: Dermatoscopes Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 178: Dermatoscopes Market Analysis in Rest of World in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 179: Dermatoscopes Market in Rest of World: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of World Dermatoscopes Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Rest of World Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Modality: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Rest of World Dermatoscopes Historic Market Review
by Modality in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 183: Dermatoscopes Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Modality for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: Rest of World Dermatoscopes Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Dermatoscopes Market in Rest of World: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of World Dermatoscopes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956565/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: