Non-surgical Hair Replacement for Men. We have the total hair replacement plan for all ages. 100% customized to your looks and budget.

Background: My husband John Florig started Folicure in 2000. "he was tired of being treated like a number, as opposed to a person struggling with the effects of hair loss. He wanted to create an environment that not only provided the best hair and service, but a place where people can feel at home. Having been a hair replacement client at another club, he noticed that the focus was not on the client, but on the bottom line." Pam Florig.

Dallas, TX, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “With Folicure, non-surgical hair replacement possibilities are endless”—Happy customer.

Folicure Dallas Hair Replacement studio unveils new opportunities during COVID-19 for men who need to feel better due to the stress and anxiety the pandemic has brought on us. During these stressful times, Pam Florig is offering a new program for anyone looking to switch their current hair replacement company. The biggest question is, why would you want to change?

The COVID-19 pandemic has created business uncertainties. Resources limit small hair replacement salons that are unable to take on new clients. Also, if the hair replacement expert does not follow up, it creates a problem for the client. Answering this question, Folicure has a team of 6 full-time hair stylists who specialize in all types of hairstyles. We are also well-funded and can negotiate better prices from our vendors and pass the savings back to YOU, our client.

Best Location and Facility for Texas Men Need Hair Replacement





Our hair replacement salon is centrally located in Dallas, within driving distance from Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, McKinney, Garland, and surrounding areas. We even get clients from Oklahoma and out-of-state.

Non-Surgical Hair Replacement Services

Personalized Hair Replacement

This option is best suited for anyone who wants our expert hairstylist to do all the work. From hair selection to custom design and weekly hairstyles, we do it all. All you have to do is look great!



Maintenance—You Bought Hair Elsewhere?

If you have been using another hair replacement supplier, you can buy the hair from them and let our hairstylist do their magic. These services are offered by appointment only, so feel free to give us a call, as we would love to help.



You have never used hair replacement services before

When we start losing hair, seeing a bald spot or losing our hairline, most people think a hair transplant is needed. While this option works for some, donor's hair is not offered for many, per our 30 years of experience in the hair industry. A hair transplant also comes with post-surgery complications. So even if you are considering a surgical option, consulting with a Folicure hair transformation consultant is a free option that you should consider.

A Little Bit about the Folicure Dallas Hair Replacement Story

“My husband, John Florig, started Folicure in 2000. He was tired of being treated like a number, as opposed to a person struggling with the effects of hair loss. He wanted to create an environment that provided the best hair and service and a place where people can feel at home. Having been a hair replacement client at another club, he noticed that the focus was not on the client but [on] the bottom line.”

John’s passing in 2015 prodded Pamela to continue her husband’s legacy.

“Unfortunately, John passed away on July 11, 2015. I have kept his legend alive and continue to provide the same value and continue to be his ambassador of goodwill.”

“Folicure’s non-surgical hair replacement system offers endless possibilities for customers looking for long-term solutions to their hair loss problems. No pills, no medicine, just great hair.” —Pam Florig

1. We have personalized hair replacement options. 2. We focus on the individual needs of each client. 3. Our modern hair replacement studio is centrally located in Dallas: 2010 Valley View Lane, # 150, Dallas, TX 75234.

Make an appointment here: https://folicurehair.com/dallas-hair-replacement-styles

CALL or TXT 24/7 FOR A FREE CONSULTATION: 1-469-416-2621 - You will always get to speak with Pam Florig.

