5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Systemic Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.7% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Topical Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 12.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $874.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$874.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.



Device-based Therapy Segment to Record 11.2% CAGR



In the global Device-based Therapy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$89.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$186.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$771 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allergan PLC

Galderma SA

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Moberg Pharma AB

NovaBiotics Ltd

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi SA

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Dermatophytic Onychomycosis

Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Systemic Therapy

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Systemic Therapy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Systemic Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Topical Therapy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Topical Therapy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Topical Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Device-based

Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Device-based Therapy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Device-based Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Dermatology

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Dermatology Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Dermatology Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail Pharmacies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Retail Pharmacies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail Pharmacies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Systemic Therapy, Topical

Therapy and Device-based Therapy - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Dermatophytic Onychomycosis

Treatment by Segment - Systemic Therapy, Topical Therapy and

Device-based Therapy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Systemic Therapy, Topical Therapy and

Device-based Therapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology

Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Dermatophytic Onychomycosis

Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Retail

Pharmacies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Retail

Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Systemic Therapy, Topical

Therapy and Device-based Therapy - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Systemic Therapy, Topical

Therapy and Device-based Therapy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Systemic Therapy, Topical Therapy and

Device-based Therapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology

Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology

Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Retail

Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Systemic Therapy, Topical

Therapy and Device-based Therapy - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Dermatophytic Onychomycosis

Treatment by Segment - Systemic Therapy, Topical Therapy and

Device-based Therapy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Systemic Therapy, Topical Therapy and

Device-based Therapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology

Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Dermatophytic Onychomycosis

Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Retail

Pharmacies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Retail

Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Systemic Therapy, Topical

Therapy and Device-based Therapy - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: China Historic Review for Dermatophytic Onychomycosis

Treatment by Segment - Systemic Therapy, Topical Therapy and

Device-based Therapy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Systemic Therapy, Topical Therapy and

Device-based Therapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology

Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 47: China Historic Review for Dermatophytic Onychomycosis

Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Retail

Pharmacies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Retail

Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Systemic Therapy, Topical

Therapy and Device-based Therapy - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Systemic Therapy, Topical

Therapy and Device-based Therapy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Systemic Therapy, Topical Therapy and

Device-based Therapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology

Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology

Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Retail

Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Systemic Therapy, Topical

Therapy and Device-based Therapy - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: France Historic Review for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Systemic Therapy, Topical

Therapy and Device-based Therapy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Systemic Therapy, Topical Therapy and

Device-based Therapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology

Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 62: France Historic Review for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology

Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Retail

Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Systemic Therapy, Topical

Therapy and Device-based Therapy - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Systemic Therapy, Topical

Therapy and Device-based Therapy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Systemic Therapy, Topical Therapy and

Device-based Therapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology

Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology

Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Retail

Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Systemic Therapy, Topical

Therapy and Device-based Therapy - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Dermatophytic Onychomycosis

Treatment by Segment - Systemic Therapy, Topical Therapy and

Device-based Therapy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Systemic Therapy, Topical Therapy and

Device-based Therapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology

Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Dermatophytic Onychomycosis

Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Retail

Pharmacies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Retail

Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Systemic Therapy, Topical

Therapy and Device-based Therapy - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Dermatophytic Onychomycosis

Treatment by Segment - Systemic Therapy, Topical Therapy and

Device-based Therapy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Systemic Therapy, Topical Therapy and

Device-based Therapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology

Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Dermatophytic Onychomycosis

Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Retail

Pharmacies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Retail

Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Systemic

Therapy, Topical Therapy and Device-based Therapy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Systemic Therapy, Topical

Therapy and Device-based Therapy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Systemic Therapy, Topical Therapy and

Device-based Therapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals,

Dermatology Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology

Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Retail

Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Systemic

Therapy, Topical Therapy and Device-based Therapy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Systemic Therapy, Topical

Therapy and Device-based Therapy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Systemic Therapy, Topical Therapy and

Device-based Therapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals,

Dermatology Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology

Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Retail

Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Systemic

Therapy, Topical Therapy and Device-based Therapy - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Systemic Therapy, Topical

Therapy and Device-based Therapy Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Systemic Therapy, Topical Therapy and

Device-based Therapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals,

Dermatology Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Dermatology

Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Dermatophytic

Onychomycosis Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Retail

Pharmacies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

