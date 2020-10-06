New York, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Critical Care Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956486/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Albumin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Prothrombin Complex Concentrates segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $785.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Critical Care Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$785.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$700.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



Antithrombin Concentrates Segment to Record 2.3% CAGR



In the global Antithrombin Concentrates segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$260.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$298 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$475 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc.

Albumedix Ltd.

Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer Healthcare AG

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.

Biogen, Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV

CSL Behring

Grifols International SA

Kamada Ltd.

Kedrion Biopharma, Inc.

Medxbio Pte. Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novozymes A/S

Octapharma AG

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ProMetic Life Sciences, Inc.

rEVO Biologics, Inc.

Rockwell Medical

Sanquin

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

Shire PLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The Medicines Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Ventria Bioscience







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Critical Care Therapeutics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 37

