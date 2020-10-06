New York, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corrosion Resistant Alloys Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956471/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Iron-Based Alloys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$787.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nickel-Based Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

The Corrosion Resistant Alloys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

Cobalt-Based Alloys Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR

In the global Cobalt-Based Alloys segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$570.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$800.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 291-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Advanced Metallurgical Group NV
  • Carpenter Technology Corporation
  • Corrosion Resistant Alloys, L.P.
  • Eramet Group
  • Haynes International, Inc.
  • Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
  • Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co., Ltd.
  • Special Metals Corporation
  • VDM Metals GmbH




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956471/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Corrosion Resistant Alloys Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Iron-Based Alloys (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Iron-Based Alloys (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Iron-Based Alloys (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Nickel-Based Alloys (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Nickel-Based Alloys (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Nickel-Based Alloys (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Cobalt-Based Alloys (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Cobalt-Based Alloys (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Cobalt-Based Alloys (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 17: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 18: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027

Table 20: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019

Table 21: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 25: Energy & Power (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Energy & Power (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Energy & Power (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 29: Industrial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 30: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 36: United States Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: United States Corrosion Resistant Alloys Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 39: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Canadian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 42: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 43: Canadian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 44: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 45: Canadian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Corrosion Resistant Alloys:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 47: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 48: Japanese Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Corrosion
Resistant Alloys in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Japanese Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 51: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 53: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 54: Chinese Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Corrosion Resistant Alloys in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 56: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 57: Chinese Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 59: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 60: European Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: European Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 62: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 63: European Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 64: European Corrosion Resistant Alloys Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 65: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 66: European Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 67: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 68: French Corrosion Resistant Alloys Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 69: French Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 71: French Corrosion Resistant Alloys Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 72: French Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027

GERMANY
Table 73: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 74: German Corrosion Resistant Alloys Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 75: German Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 76: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 77: German Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 78: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 79: Italian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 80: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 81: Italian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 82: Italian Demand for Corrosion Resistant Alloys in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 84: Italian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Corrosion Resistant Alloys:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 86: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 87: United Kingdom Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Corrosion Resistant Alloys in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 89: United Kingdom Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 90: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 92: Spanish Corrosion Resistant Alloys Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 93: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 94: Spanish Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 95: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 96: Spanish Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 98: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 99: Russian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: Russian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 101: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 102: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 104: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 105: Rest of Europe Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: Rest of Europe Corrosion Resistant Alloys
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027

Table 107: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 108: Rest of Europe Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 110: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Corrosion Resistant Alloys Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Corrosion Resistant Alloys Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 119: Australian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 120: Australian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 121: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 122: Australian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 123: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 124: Indian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 125: Indian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 126: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 127: Indian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 128: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 129: Indian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 131: South Korean Corrosion Resistant Alloys Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 132: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 134: South Korean Corrosion Resistant Alloys Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 135: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Corrosion Resistant
Alloys: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 137: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Corrosion Resistant Alloys
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Corrosion Resistant Alloys in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Corrosion Resistant Alloys
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 141: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 143: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 144: Latin American Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 145: Latin American Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 146: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 147: Latin American Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Corrosion Resistant Alloys
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 149: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 150: Latin American Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 152: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 153: Argentinean Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Argentinean Corrosion Resistant Alloys Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 155: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 156: Argentinean Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 157: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 158: Brazilian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 159: Brazilian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 160: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 161: Brazilian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 162: Brazilian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027

MEXICO
Table 163: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 164: Mexican Corrosion Resistant Alloys Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 165: Mexican Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 166: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 167: Mexican Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 168: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Corrosion Resistant Alloys
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020
to 2027

Table 170: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Corrosion Resistant Alloys
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Corrosion Resistant Alloys
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 173: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 174: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 176: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 177: The Middle East Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 178: The Middle East Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 179: The Middle East Corrosion Resistant Alloys Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 180: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for
2012,2020, and 2027

Table 181: The Middle East Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 182: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 183: The Middle East Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Corrosion Resistant Alloys:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 185: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 186: Iranian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Corrosion
Resistant Alloys in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 188: Iranian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 189: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 191: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 192: Israeli Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 193: Israeli Corrosion Resistant Alloys Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 194: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 195: Israeli Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 197: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Corrosion Resistant Alloys
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 200: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Corrosion Resistant Alloys
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 204: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 205: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Corrosion Resistant Alloys
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 207: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Corrosion Resistant Alloys
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Corrosion Resistant Alloys
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Corrosion Resistant Alloys
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 213: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 214: African Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 215: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 216: African Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 217: African Corrosion Resistant Alloys Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 218: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 219: Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956471/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001