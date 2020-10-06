CMR Surgical appoints Bill McComb as Non-Executive Director

Cambridge, UK. 6 October 2020 (07:00 BST). CMR Surgical (CMR), the Company behind the next-generation surgical robotic system Versius®, today announces the appointment of Bill McComb as Non-Executive Director. Mr. McComb brings medical devices expertise alongside diverse leadership experience including branding and digital, and will work with the management team to support CMR’s expanding commercial activities.

Mr. McComb is an experienced executive, starting his career at Johnson & Johnson in 1992 and progressing through various leadership positions in consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical device businesses during his 14 years at the company. In 2001 he was appointed President of McNeil Consumer Healthcare and in 2004 added the role of President of Ortho Women’s Health & Urology. He brings top-level medical device experience from his role as Company Group Chairman of Johnson & Johnson’s Orthopedic and Neurological medical devices business.

In 2006 Mr. McComb became Chief Executive Officer of Liz Claiborne Inc. where he led a transformation of the business.

His appointment, the latest onboarding, highlights CMR’s ongoing commitment to strengthen its Board and senior team as it progresses its global expansion plans. These appointments have been focused on individuals who share the Company’s passion to deliver better surgery for people around the world, and a drive to globally commercialise Versius. Appointments have included Per Vegard Nerseth as Chief Executive Officer, Barrington D’Arcy as Chief Operations Officer and most recently Tony Vernon as Chairman of the Board.

Tony Vernon, Chairman of CMR Surgical, said: “Bill has an outstanding track record in international businesses and highly transferable skills from his time developing business models and building brands while maintaining a strong customer focus. Furthermore he has a highly impressive medtech background having led one of Johnson & Johnson’s key medical device businesses. We look forward to welcoming his contribution as we continue to progress plans to bring minimal access surgery to all patients who need it.”

Bill McComb, Non-Executive Director of CMR Surgical, said: “CMR is a clearly differentiated and independent player that is poised to play a big role in surgical robotics. I am attracted to innovation in medicine, and I see Versius as as a solution to so many issues facing surgeons and the hospitals they practice in. I am excited to work with the Board and management team to further build on the progress that has been made to date and help realise the Company’s potential.”

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius®, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is a private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.