New York, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Consumer Billing Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956446/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$18.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Consumer Billing Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 204-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956446/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Consumer Billing Management Software Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Consumer Billing Management Software Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: On-Premise (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Cloud-Based (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Cloud-Based (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Telecom (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Telecom (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Pharmacy (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Pharmacy (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Utilities (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Utilities (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in US$
Million in the United States by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 14: United States Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: United States Consumer Billing Management Software
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 17: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Analysis
in Canada in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 18: Canadian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Canadian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 20: Canadian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Consumer
Billing Management Software Market in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 22: Japanese Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Consumer
Billing Management Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 24: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Estimates
and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 26: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027
Table 27: Chinese Demand for Consumer Billing Management
Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Chinese Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Consumer Billing Management Software Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 29: European Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: European Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 32: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020
and 2027
Table 33: European Consumer Billing Management Software
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 34: European Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 35: French Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 36: French Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Consumer Billing Management Software Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: French Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and
2027
GERMANY
Table 39: German Consumer Billing Management Software Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 40: German Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 44: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027
Table 45: Italian Demand for Consumer Billing Management
Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 46: Italian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 47: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Consumer Billing Management Software Market in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 48: United Kingdom Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS
2027
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Consumer Billing Management Software in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 50: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 51: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Analysis
in Spain in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 52: Spanish Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: Spanish Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 54: Spanish Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in US$
Million in Russia by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 56: Russian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: Russian Consumer Billing Management Software Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 58: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 60: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in Rest
of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020
and 2027
Table 61: Rest of Europe Consumer Billing Management Software
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 62: Rest of Europe Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Consumer Billing Management Software
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020 VS
2027
Table 67: Consumer Billing Management Software Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 69: Australian Consumer Billing Management Software
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 70: Australian Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 71: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 72: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 73: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Analysis
in India in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 74: Indian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 75: Indian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 76: Indian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 77: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Deployment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 78: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Consumer Billing Management Software Market in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Consumer Billing Management
Software Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment:
2020 VS 2027
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Consumer Billing Management Software in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 84: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Latin American Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 86: Latin American Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020
and 2027
Table 87: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 88: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in Latin
America : Percentage Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027
Table 89: Latin American Demand for Consumer Billing Management
Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 90: Latin American Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 91: Argentinean Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 92: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in
Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020
and 2027
Table 93: Argentinean Consumer Billing Management Software
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 94: Argentinean Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 95: Brazilian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 96: Brazilian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Consumer Billing Management Software Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Brazilian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and
2027
MEXICO
Table 99: Mexican Consumer Billing Management Software Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 100: Mexican Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 101: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 102: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 103: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in US$
Million in Rest of Latin America by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Latin America Consumer Billing Management
Software Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 105: Rest of Latin America Consumer Billing Management
Software Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 106: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 107: The Middle East Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 108: The Middle East Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 109: The Middle East Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 110: The Middle East Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 111: The Middle East Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 112: The Middle East Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 113: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Consumer
Billing Management Software Market in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 114: Iranian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Consumer
Billing Management Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 116: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 117: Israeli Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 118: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in
Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020
and 2027
Table 119: Israeli Consumer Billing Management Software
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 120: Israeli Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 121: Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 122: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in Saudi
Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and
2027
Table 123: Saudi Arabian Demand for Consumer Billing Management
Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 124: Saudi Arabian Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 125: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 126: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Deployment: 2020 VS
2027
Table 127: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 129: Rest of Middle East Consumer Billing Management
Software Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 130: Rest of Middle East Consumer Billing Management
Software Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 131: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in Rest
of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 132: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 133: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in US$
Million in Africa by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 134: African Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 135: African Consumer Billing Management Software Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 136: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956446/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: