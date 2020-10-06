New York, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Repaint Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956443/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$26.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Alkyd segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Construction Repaint market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Epoxy Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR



In the global Epoxy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 378-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akzo Nobel NV

Asian Paints (India) Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems

Jotul AS

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

RPM International, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Valspar Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Construction Repaint Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Alkyd by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Alkyd by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Alkyd by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Epoxy by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Epoxy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Polyurethane by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Resins by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Resins by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Resins by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Solvent Borne by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Solvent Borne by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Solvent Borne by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Waterborne by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Waterborne by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Waterborne by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Formulations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Formulations by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Formulations by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Residential

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Non-Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Construction Repaint Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Resin - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and

Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Construction Repaint by Resin -

Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and Other Resins Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, Alkyd,

Epoxy, Polyurethane and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other

Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other Formulations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint by

Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solvent

Borne, Waterborne and Other Formulations for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Resin - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and

Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Resin - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and Other Resins

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint

by Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and Other Resins for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other

Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other Formulations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint

by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other Formulations for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Resin - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and

Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Resin - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and Other Resins

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, Alkyd,

Epoxy, Polyurethane and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other

Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other Formulations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint by

Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solvent

Borne, Waterborne and Other Formulations for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Resin - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and

Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: China Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Resin - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and Other Resins

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, Alkyd,

Epoxy, Polyurethane and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other

Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: China Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other Formulations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint by

Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solvent

Borne, Waterborne and Other Formulations for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: China Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Construction Repaint Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Resin - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and

Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Resin - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and Other Resins

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint

by Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and Other Resins for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other

Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other Formulations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint

by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other Formulations for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Resin - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and

Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: France Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Resin - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and Other Resins

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint

by Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and Other Resins for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other

Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: France Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other Formulations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint

by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other Formulations for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: France Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Resin - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and

Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Resin - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and Other Resins

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint

by Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and Other Resins for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other

Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other Formulations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint

by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other Formulations for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Resin - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and

Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Resin - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and Other Resins

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint

by Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and Other Resins for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other

Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other Formulations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint

by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other Formulations for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Resin - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and

Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Construction Repaint by Resin -

Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and Other Resins Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, Alkyd,

Epoxy, Polyurethane and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other

Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other Formulations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint by

Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solvent

Borne, Waterborne and Other Formulations for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Resin - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and

Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Resin - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and Other Resins

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint

by Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and Other Resins for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other

Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other Formulations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint

by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other Formulations for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: Spain Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 126: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Resin - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and

Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Resin - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and Other Resins

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint

by Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and Other Resins for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 130: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other

Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 131: Russia Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other Formulations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 132: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint

by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other Formulations for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Construction

Repaint by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 134: Russia Historic Review for Construction Repaint by

Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 135: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Construction Repaint

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 136: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Construction Repaint by Resin - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy,

Polyurethane and Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 137: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Construction

Repaint by Resin - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and

Other Resins Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Construction

Repaint by Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane and Other Resins for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 139: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Construction Repaint by Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne

and Other Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 140: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Construction

Repaint by Formulation - Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other

Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Construction

Repaint by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solvent Borne, Waterborne and Other Formulations for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 142: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Construction Repaint by Application - Residential and

Non-Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 143: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Construction

Repaint by Application - Residential and Non-Residential



