This report evaluates the current industry trends in HIE products and services. It also identifies the key vendors and their strategies. The report also answers the basic questions: What is an Electronic Healthcare Record (EHR)?, What is an EHR database?, and Why is there a need for an HIE?



Simply stated, an Electronic Health Record (EHR) is a digital version of a patient's paper chart. While many leading companies are increasingly moving towards digital retention of records via EHR databases, information is typically available only within a closed system. In other words, medical facilities that are not part of the same group often cannot exchange data between their EHR systems.



To address this issue, HIE services have developed using current ICT technologies to greatly improve the completeness of patient's records including past medical history, current medications, and other information. Secure data transfer technology allows medical professionals the appropriate, secure access to a patient's vital medical information electronically.



By way of inter-EHR communications and data exchange, HIE services improve provider-patient communication enabling a complete set of patient's records that will have a big effect on care given during patient visits. This improves the speed, quality, safety, and cost of patient care. It also improves the overall health and well-being of consumers while improving the efficiency of healthcare operations.



Most medical information is stored on paper format and is typically found at hospitals, medical offices, patients' homes, etc. When that medical information is needed, it is transferred by mail, fax, or carried by patients to their appointments. HIE systems allow medical professionals and patients to access and securely share a patient's vital medical information electronically.



Target Audience:

Telecom service providers

Wireless device manufacturers

Healthcare technology suppliers

Application developers and app stores

Regulators and governmental agencies

IoT infrastructure and service providers

Anyone focused on the healthcare industry

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview



2. Background

2.1. EHR and EIE Relationship

2.2. HIE Architecture Models

2.3. Clinical Data Standards

2.4. ONC HIE Interoperability



3. HIE Benefits



4. HIE Use Cases

4.1. Directed Exchanges

4.2. Consumer Mediated Exchange



5. Regulatory Compliance



6. HIE Marketplace



7. HIE Product Segmentation



8. HIE Tool Providers

8.1. Diameter Health

8.2. Health Gorilla

8.3. Clinical Architecture

8.4. Verinovum

8.5. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

8.6. Orion Health

8.7. Cerner

8.8. Intersystems Corporation



9. Cloud Services Providers

9.1. eClinicalWorks

9.2. IMAT Solutions

9.3. Network Platforms

9.4. Health Catalyst

9.5. RelayHealth Pharmacy Solutions



10. Report Findings



11. Summary and Conclusions

