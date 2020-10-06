Railway and e-Mobility Test and Technology Centre to focus on next generation of electric propulsion technology in pursuit of a cleaner future for transportation

Bombardier will open its doors to industrial, academic and societal partners to collaborate under one roof, creating a powerful technology co-creation network

Today, Bombardier Transportation is announcing the addition of a state-of-the-art e-mobility test and technology centre to its current site in Västerås, Sweden.

“Sweden is the ideal location to develop next generation energy-efficient electric propulsion systems to enable clean transportation in the rail and automotive sectors. We are proud to build on our extensive e-mobility expertise to provide the Swedish industrial ecosystem with a leading, fast-paced innovation environment that is unique. This investment will contribute to the further revitalization of the Nordic rail industry, bringing innovative new technologies and business opportunities, and reaffirming Bombardier’s leadership position in this market as well as its commitment to low carbon and sustainable transportation,” commented Danny Di Perna, President, Bombardier Transportation.

“The electrification of transportation is crucial in order to reduce our carbon emissions. We are very pleased that Bombardier Transportation chooses Västerås for its global innovation centre for e-mobility, which also will be open for other partnering actors. This will further strengthen Sweden as one of the most innovative countries in the world, with a tradition of collaboration between business, academia and the public sector,” said Ibrahim Baylan, Sweden’s Minister for Business, Industry and Innovation.

“The pursuit of a cleaner future for transportation is in rapid progress and innovation needs to be worked across industrial sectors. Together with industrial and academic partners we will be able to cross-fertilize ideas and find new market opportunities, all in a co-creation environment. The launch of our Global Innovation Centre in Västerås is an important milestone for Bombardier in Sweden,” said Annika Svanström, Managing Director, Bombardier Transportation Sweden.

“Bombardier Transportation’s Test and Technology Centre is a great addition to a growing e-mobility ecosystem in Sweden. We are looking forward to having it next door to us at Northvolt Labs in Västerås, and we are eager to explore the vast opportunities to collaborate on testing, attracting talent and expanding the ambitions of Mälardalen as a world leading region for electrification,” said Peter Carlsson, CEO and cofounder of Northvolt.

With growing global market interest in e-mobility solutions and increasing interconnected development in the mobility sector, Bombardier will create an innovation centre revolving around electric propulsion systems. This is a key enabling technology to increase energy efficiency and offer cost-efficient modular systems for a low carbon rail and automotive industry. The centre will:

Enable cross-industry fertilization between different sectors, including academia and start-ups, and allow for joint research and development projects with construction machines, trucks and rail for example.





Be open to facilitate testing of industry partner products and systems, bringing Bombardier’s expertise in electrical-propulsion systems to new applications for e-mobility.





Develop next generation intelligent energy-efficient propulsion systems together with external partners.



To accelerate the centre’s launch, Bombardier’s propulsion development and validation testing expertise will be concentrated under one roof by merging engineering offices with its manufacturing site in Finnslätten, an industrial zone in Västerås. This initiative firmly supports the Västerås region’s plans to develop its local industry, source competence and cultivate the transport and mobility market’s future needs. The ground-breaking for the new buildings should take place in spring 2021, and the new technology centre inauguration is planned for 2023.

Bombardier is already a global leader in propulsion and control systems and its technologies power high-speed, intercity and commuter trains, locomotives, metros, monorails, tramways and light rail vehicles in many thousands of vehicles all over the world. The proven, reliable and energy efficient BOMBARDIER MITRAC propulsion system combines high-voltage components, transformers, traction and auxiliary converters, motors and gears with optimized and proven modules, architectures and leading MITRAC controls to release power when it is needed, ensuring that rail vehicles have a smooth start, rapid acceleration, constant speed and low noise. The result is increased operational efficiency and passenger comfort that enhances the competitiveness of public transportation. Building on the success already achieved in the power and traction technology segment, Bombardier is ready to harness this enormous experience for further developments to accelerate the transition to a cleaner transportation future in railways and e-mobility.



Bombardier Transportation in Sweden

Bombardier’s history of innovation in Sweden goes back more than 140 years: Today, around 1,480 skilled employees ensure the company maintains its position as a leading technology provider and strategic partner to the highly dynamic mobility sector. Bombardier supplies a large proportion of the rolling stock operating in Sweden, including high-speed and intercity trains, locomotives, metros and trams. Rail control solutions to increase capacity and safety on the railways are developed at Bombardier’s major signalling technology hub in Stockholm and propulsion and control equipment for global export is designed and manufactured in Västerås. An extensive network of service centres provides fleet maintenance to various train operators. Significant projects currently in delivery include 96 BOMBARDIER MOVIA C30 metros for Stockholm Metro (SL); 40 BOMBARDIER FLEXITY trams for Göteborgs Spårvägar; 45 BOMBARDIER ZEFIRO Express high-speed trains for Västtrafik; and the new rail traffic management system (ERTMS) for Trafikverket, Sweden’s national transport administration.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

