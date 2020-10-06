Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private Wireless Networks by LTE, 5G, and Edge Computing in Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Solutions 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research evaluates 5G NR and the market outlook for MNO and VNO to offer private IoT networks for the benefit of industrial automation and mission-critical enterprise applications and services.



The report evaluates major players, technologies, and solutions. The report also assesses market challenges, opportunities, and the overall outlook for 5G NR equipment and components. The report provides detailed forecasts for equipment globally and regionally as well as investment in 5G NR by industry vertical.



LTE Advanced (LTE-A) a major step in the evolution of 4G technology, providing mobile coverage, higher performance, and greater connection stability. The 5G New Radio (NR) access technology is a part of 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) architecture that is composed of LTE evolution and millimeter wave (mmWave) technology that will be operable from sub-1 GHz to 24+ GHz in a range of the low band, mid-band, and high band. A variety of complementary technologies will enable 5G NR supported systems including massive MIMO, advanced LPDC, TDD sub-frame, beamforming, and mmWave radio frequency.



For communication service providers, mmWave will bring both challenges and opportunities for general RAN infrastructure and in particular for the private Internet of Things (IoT) networks for industrial automation and mission-critical services for enterprise across many industry verticals.



The higher frequencies suffer from attenuation, which means they lose signal over distance and when they hit objects (even water vapor, but especially solid objects like trees, buildings, etc.). This is why there is a need for massive MIMO and other multi-signal approaches to help, along with beam-forming to direct RF energy to where it is needed, but the signal is so directional in nature that it is very hard to maintain with a moving object.



From an infrastructure and managed services perspective, 5G NR will facilitate vertical market opportunities for vendors to offer distributed macro-cell base stations, small cells units, remote radio head units, and C-RAN baseband units for both dedicated and shared resource networks.



5G RRHs unit shipment alone will grow at 70.3% CAGR 2025, exceeding 100M units by 2025. Private LTE and 5G networks for enterprise and industrial automation will consist of Virtualized Network Solutions, Dedicated/Non-Virtualized Network Solutions, and Hybrid Network Solutions with an anticipated global market opportunity of $15.9B, $103.4B, and $23.6B respectively.



Target Audience:

Managed services providers

Telecom infrastructure providers

Communication service providers

Application development companies

Computing and datacenter companies

Key Findings:

The highest ROI solutions for carrier LTE-A and 5GNR offerings will be for enterprise applications and industrial automation

Growth of private LTE and 5G solutions for enterprise and industrial customers is 37% faster than public apps and services

5GNR solutions will be largely fixed wireless WAN connectivity and support of industrial private communications networks

Solutions will consist of Fully Virtualized, Dedicated/Non-Virtualized, and Hybrid Network Solutions for business customers

Carriers will move ahead aggressively with non-standalone 5G but will realize significant benefits with 5G core network upgrades

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 5G New Radio Overview

2.2 5G NR Development

2.3 Industrial Automation and 5G NR

2.4 Private IoT Network: Architecture and Benefits

2.5 Spectrum Sharing and 5G NR

2.6 Private IoT Network Industry Application



3 Private Wireless Ecosystem

3.1 AT&T

3.2 Airtel

3.3 BT Group (EE)

3.4 China Mobile

3.5 China Telecom

3.6 Deutsche Telekom AG

3.7 Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company

3.8 KT Corporation

3.9 NTT DoCoMo

3.10 STC - Saudi Telecom Company

3.11 SK Telecom

3.12 Sprint Corporation

3.13 Telstra

3.14 Verizon

3.15 Vodafone Group

3.16 Telenor

3.17 T-Mobile USA

3.18 Rogers Communications

3.19 America Movil

3.20 Entel

3.21 Movistar

3.22 China Unicom

3.23 Ooredoo

3.24 Zain

3.25 Swisscom

3.26 Spark NZ

3.27 Telecom Italia

3.28 Orange SA

3.29 KDDI Corporation

3.30 LG Uplus

3.31 Softbank Group

3.32 SingTel

3.33 Telefonica

3.34 Apple

3.35 Facebook (Whatsapp)

3.36 Google

3.37 Microsoft

3.38 Rakuten (Viber)

3.39 Tencent

3.40 WeChat

3.41 Skype (Microsoft)

3.42 Telegram

3.43 Ribbon Communications

3.44 REVE Systems

3.45 Hulu

3.46 Netflix

3.47 Dish (Sling TV)

3.48 Sky Go

3.49 Roku

3.50 Sony (PlayStation Vue)

3.51 Fubo TV

3.52 Philo TV

3.53 ClipBucket

3.54 Muvi

3.55 Contus Vplay

3.56 Quickplay

3.57 Vplayed

3.58 Ooyala

3.59 Vidmind

3.60 Mobiotics

3.61 Nokia Networks

3.62 Samsung Electronics

3.63 Cisco Systems

3.64 LG Electronics

3.65 Huawei Technologies

3.66 Ericsson

3.67 FirstNet

3.68 Qualcomm

3.69 Intel Corporation

3.70 NEC Corporation

3.71 ZTE Corporation

3.72 Ciena Corporation

3.73 Cavium Inc.

3.74 Qorvo Inc.

3.75 Fujitsu Ltd.

3.76 Broadcom Corporation

3.77 HPE

3.78 VMware Inc.

3.79 MediaTek Inc.

3.80 Juniper Network Inc.

3.81 Analog Devices Inc.

3.82 MACOM Technology

3.83 Motorola

3.84 Ascom

3.85 Harris

3.86 Hytera

3.87 Cobham Wireless

3.88 Leonardo

3.89 Mentura Group

3.90 Inmarsat

3.91 Zenitel

3.92 HTC

3.93 Airspan

3.94 Alvarion

3.95 Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)

3.96 Coolpad Dyno

3.97 Mobvoi

3.98 Fitbit

3.99 Misfit

3.100 Asus

3.101 Netgear

3.102 Zyxel

3.103 Alibaba

3.104 D-Link

3.105 UbiFi

3.106 Altair Semiconductor

3.107 SimNet Wireless

3.108 Siretta

3.109 Cradlepoint

3.110 Telit Communications

3.111 Keysight Technologies

3.112 Rohde & Schwarz

3.113 Gemalto

3.114 Netcracker

3.115 Texim Europe

3.116 M2M Connectivity

3.117 Eurotech

3.118 RedLinX

3.119 MYCOM OSI

3.120 Colt

3.121 ADLINK Technology Inc.

3.122 Affirmed Networks

3.123 Cloudify

3.124 EdgeConnex

3.125 Edgeworx

3.126 InterDigital Inc.

3.127 Mimic Technology

3.128 MobiledgeX

3.129 Ori

3.130 Pixeom

3.131 Pluribus Networks

3.132 Quortus

3.133 Saguna Networks

3.134 SpiderCloud Wireless

3.135 Vapor IO

3.136 Vasona Networks (ZephyrTel)



4 Private LTE Networks

4.1 Spectrum Allocation

4.1.1 CBRS

4.1.2 MulteFire

4.2 Private Virtual Networks

4.3 Private LTE for Industrial IoT

4.4 Moving Beyond Trials and Demonstrations

4.5 Market Outlook and Forecasts

4.5.1 Private LTE Network Infrastructure Investment 2020 - 2025

4.5.2 Private LTE Network Infrastructure Investment by Market Segment

4.5.3 Private LTE Network Infrastructure Investment by Industry Vertical

4.5.4 Private LTE Network Infrastructure Investment by Region



5 Private 5G NR in Enterprise and Industrial Analysis and Forecasts

5.1 Network Architecture and Submarket

5.2 5G NR Network Standardization

5.3 5G NR Network Design

5.3.1 Enabling Technologies

5.3.2 Reconfigurable Factory

5.3.3 Non-Standalone and Standalone Deployment

5.4 Moving Beyond Trials and Demonstrations

5.5 Private 5G Business Solutions Market Outlook and Forecasts

5.5.1 LTE and 5G in Private Wireless Networks 2020 - 2025

5.5.1.1 MNO Service Deployment: Public vs. Private LTE 2020 - 2025

5.5.1.2 Private LTE and 5G by MNO: Virtualized, Dedicated, and Hybrid 2020 - 2025

5.5.1.3 Wireless OTT Service Deployment: Public vs. Private LTE 2020 - 2025

5.5.1.4 Private LTE and 5G by OTT: Virtualized, Dedicated, and Hybrid 2020 - 2025

5.5.1.5 Enterprise Service LTE and 5G Deployment: Public vs. Private 2020 - 2025

5.5.1.6 Private LTE and 5G in Enterprise: Virtualized, Dedicated, and Hybrid 2020 - 2025

5.5.1.7 Industrial Service LTE and 5G Deployment: Public vs. Private 2020 - 2025

5.5.1.8 Private Industrial LTE and 5G: Virtualized, Dedicated, and Hybrid 2020 - 2025

5.5.2 Standardized 5G NR Infrastructure Investment 2020 - 2025

5.5.2.1 Standardized 5G NR Infrastructure Investment by Component 2020 - 2025

5.5.2.2 Standardized 5G NR Infrastructure Investment by Industry Vertical 2020 - 2025

5.5.2.3 Standardized 5G NR Infrastructure Investment by Region 2020 - 2025

5.5.3 5G Core Network Infrastructure Investment 2020 - 2025

5.5.4 5G Transport Network Infrastructure Investment 2020 - 2025

5.5.5 5G NR Infrastructure Unit Shipment 2020 - 2025

5.5.5.1 5G Distributed Macro-cell BTS Shipments 2020 - 2025

5.5.5.2 5G Small Cells Unit Shipment 2020 - 2025

5.5.5.3 5G Remote Radio Heads (RRHs) Unit Shipment 2020 - 2025

5.5.5.4 5G C-RAN Base Band Units (BBUs) Unit Shipment 2020 - 2025



6 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Spectrum Allocation

6.2 Competitive Challenges and Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqbs4i

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900