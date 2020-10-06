Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automation and Robotics Market in Industrial, Enterprise, Military, and Consumer Segments by Type, Components, Hardware, Software, and Services 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This research evaluates the global and regional robotics marketplace including the technologies, companies, and solutions for robots in the industrial, enterprise, military, and consumer segments.



The report includes detailed forecasts for robotics by robot type, components, capabilities, solutions, and connectivity for 2020 to 2025.



This report also includes quantitative analysis with forecasts covering AI technology and systems by type, use case, application, and industry vertical. Forecasts also cover each major market sector including consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government.



Robotics is increasingly used to improve enterprise, industrial, and military automation. In addition, robots are finding their way into more consumer use cases as the general public's concerns fade and acceptance grows in terms of benefits versus risks. While many consumer applications continue to be largely lifestyle-oriented, enterprise, industrial, and military organizations utilize both land-based and aerial robots are used for various repetitive, tedious, and/or dangerous tasks. Adoption and usage are anticipated to rapidly increase with improvements to artificial intelligence, robotic form factors, and fitness for use, cloud computing, and related business models, such as robotics as a service.



The global robotics market is broadly segmented into enterprise, industrial, military, and consumer robotics. Major market segments that cross-over industries include healthcare bots, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and autonomous vehicles. Enterprise Robotics includes the use of robots for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer services and support. Functions include internal business operations and processes, delivery of goods and services, research, analytics, and other business-specific applications.



With the substantial amount of capital behind global industrial automation, the industrial robotics sector will continue a healthy growth trajectory, which is supported by many qualitative and quantitative benefits including cost reduction, improved quality, increased production, and improved workplace health and safety. The military robotics market is an important segment from both an R&D perspective (e.g. many robotics innovations are funded by government/military projects) as well as cross-over into business and consumer markets such as the public safety arena. The consumer robotics sector is in its infantile stage but is anticipated to exceed all other sectors in terms of scale, variety, and impact in the long run.



Leading industry verticals are beginning to see improved operational efficiency through the intelligent combination of AI and robotics. The long-term prospect for these technologies is that they will become embedded in many different other technologies and provide autonomous decision making on behalf of humans, both directly, and indirectly through many processes, products, and services.



We see substantial overall industry growth across a wide range of robot types that engage in diverse tasks such as home cleaning, personalized healthcare service, home security, autonomous cars, robotic entertainment and toys, carebot services, managing daily schedules, and many more assistive tasks. A few key factors such as the ageing population, personalization services trends, and robot mobility will drive growth in this industry segment.



Robotics in business will accelerate as less expensive hardware and improvements in AI lead to improved cost structures and increased integration with enterprise software systems respectively. The massive amount of data generated by robotics will create opportunities for data analytics and AI-enabled decision support systems. Enterprise users will capitalize upon new and enhanced robotics capabilities to enable new use cases and improved workflow. Many business processes will change as enterprise becomes savvier about the flexibility of robotics uninhibited by bandwidth constraints.



One of the largest ROI areas for 5G will be video surveillance, which will be offered on a security as a service basis. Companies engaged in related areas such as computer vision technologies, edge computing, and AI-enabled data analytics are also expected to benefit from anticipated wide-scale deployment of 5G-enabled video cameras. While 5G provides the bandwidth and low-latency required to handle real-time video, edge computing is required to maintain low latency (e.g. no back-haul to core cloud computing) and AI is required for localized, real-time decision making.

Select Report Findings:

Data storage and analytics for industrial cloud-based robotics will reach $2.96B by 2025

Software for the military cloud robotics market will exceed $1B by 2025 with 87.3% CAGR

The assistive robotics market will reach $18.7B by 2025, driven by healthcare and social needs

Every sub-segment within the eldercare assistive robotics space is growing at more than 50% CAGR

Report Benefits:

Robotics forecasts for consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government segments

Identify leading company technologies strategies, solutions, products, and service offerings

Understand how business automation and industry 4.0 evolution is driving robotics adoption

Recognize how robotics as a service through cloud computing is facilitating new business models

Understand the different types of robotics use cases and how these support varying configurations

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Robotics Market Overview

2.2 Robotics Market Segmentation

2.2.1 Enterprise Robotics Market

2.2.2 Industrial Robotics Market

2.2.3 Military Robotics Market

2.2.4 Consumer Robotics Market

2.3 Robotics Market Analysis



3.0 Robotics Companies and Solutions

3.1 Americas

3.2 2G Engineering

3.3 3D Robotics

3.4 Adept Technology Inc.

3.5 Aethon Inc.

3.6 Alphabet, Inc. (Google)

3.7 Amazon Robotics

3.8 Anki Inc.

3.9 Apex Automation and Robotics

3.10 Auris Surgical Robotics Inc.

3.11 Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

3.12 Axium Inc.

3.13 Canvas Technology

3.14 Carbon Robotics

3.15 Carbon3D

3.16 Celera Motion

3.17 Clearpath Robotics

3.18 Construction Robotics

3.19 CyPhy Works

3.20 Denso Wave Inc.

3.21 Ekso Bionics

3.22 Ellison Technologies Inc.

3.23 Energid Technologies

3.24 Epson Robots

3.25 Fetch Robotics

3.26 Ghost Robotics LLC

3.27 Greensea Systems Inc.

3.28 Hypertherm Inc.

3.29 IAM Robotics

3.30 inVia Robotics

3.31 iRobot

3.32 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

3.33 Jibo

3.34 Kairos Autonomi

3.35 Knightscope

3.36 Kraken Sonar Systems Inc.

3.37 Lockheed Martin

3.38 Locus Robotics

3.39 Micromo

3.40 Modbot Inc.

3.41 Octopuz Inc.

3.42 Omnicell Inc.

3.43 PrecisionHawk

3.44 ReWalk Robotics

3.45 RobotLAB Inc.

3.46 Rockwell Automation Inc.

3.47 Rokid Inc.

3.48 SapientX Inc.

3.49 Savioke

3.50 Seegrid

3.51 Sharp Electronics Corp.

3.52 SkySpecs

3.53 Soft Robotics Inc.

3.54 Softweb Solutions Inc.

3.55 SRI International

3.56 Stubli

3.57 Stryker (MAKO Surgical)

3.58 Suitable Technologies

3.59 SynTouch

3.60 Teradyne Inc.

3.61 Titan Medical

3.62 TM Robotics

3.63 TORC Robotics

3.64 Transcend Robotics

3.65 ULC Robotics Inc.

3.66 Universal Robotics

3.67 Vecna Technologies

3.68 Verb Surgical

3.69 VEX Robotics

3.70 VGo Communications

3.71 Vigilant Robots

3.72 Virtual Incision Corporation

3.73 Willrich Precision Instrument Co.

3.74 World Drone Academy

3.75 Wynright (Daifuku Co Ltd)

3.76 Yaskawa Motoman

3.77 Asia-Pacific

3.78 Aurotek Corp.

3.79 Cyberdyne

3.80 Daihen Corp.

3.81 DJI

3.82 FANUC Robotics

3.83 Foxconn Technology Group

3.84 GreyOrange

3.85 Hanson Robotics Ltd.

3.86 Kawasaki

3.87 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

3.88 Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

3.89 Pari Robotics

3.90 Qihan Technology Co.

3.91 Samsung

3.92 Seven Dreamers Laboratories Inc.

3.93 Siasun Robot and Automation Co Ltd.

3.94 SoftBank Robotics Corporation

3.95 Sony

3.96 Toyota

3.97 WaveBot

3.98 Yamaha Robotics

3.99 Europe

3.100 ABB Robotics

3.101 AMS RBR

3.102 Blue Ocean Robotics ApS

3.103 Comau Robotics

3.104 Delphi Automotive

3.105 Kuka Robotics

3.106 Milvus Robotics

3.107 Mobile Industrial Robots ApS

3.108 Open Bionics

3.109 Reis Robotics

3.110 Roboplan

3.111 Robosoft Services Robots

3.112 Schunk

3.113 Siemens

3.114 Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd.

3.115 SSI Schaefer

3.116 Starship Technologies

3.117 Staubli International AG

3.118 Swisslog

3.119 Teun

3.120 Touch Bionics

3.121 Universal Robots A/S

3.122 Visual Components Oy

3.123 ZenRobotics



4.0 Robotics Revenue 2020 - 2025

4.1 Total Robotics Market

4.2 Robotics Market by Mobility

4.3 Robotics Market by Mobile Robots Type

4.4 Autonomous Mobile Robotics Market

4.5 Assistive Robotics Market

4.5.1 Assistive Robotics Market by Type

4.5.2 Eldercare Assistive Robotics Market

4.6 Cloud Robotics Market

4.7 Cloud Robotics Market by Technology

4.8 Robotics Market by Sector

4.9 Industrial Robotics Market 2020 - 2025

4.9.1 Industrial Robotics Market by Segment

4.9.1.1 Industrial Robotics Market by Hardware Type

4.9.1.2 Industrial Robotics Market by Software Type

4.9.1.3 Industrial Robotics Market by Service Type

4.9.2 Industrial Robotics Market by AI Technology Type

4.9.3 Industrial Robotics Market by Application Type

4.9.4 Industrial Robotics Market by Connectivity Type

4.9.5 Industrial Robotics Market by Industry Vertical

4.9.6 Industrial Robotics Market by Region

4.10 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market 2020 - 2025

4.10.1 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Segment

4.10.1.1 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Hardware Type

4.10.1.2 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Software Type

4.10.1.3 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Service Type

4.10.2 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by AI Technology Type

4.10.3 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Application Type

4.10.4 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Connectivity Type

4.10.5 Consumer/Personal Robotics Market by Region

4.11 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market 2020 - 2025

4.11.1 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Segment

4.11.2 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by AI Technology Type

4.11.3 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Application Type

4.11.4 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Connectivity Type

4.11.5 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Industry Vertical

4.11.6 Enterprise/Commercial Robotics Market by Region



5.0 Robot Shipments 2020 - 2025

5.1 Robot Unit Shipment Forecast 2020 - 2025

5.2 Total Robot Unit Shipment

5.3 Robot Unit Shipment by Device Type

5.3.1 Robot Unit Shipment by Stationary Robot Type

5.3.2 Robot Unit Shipment by Wheeled Robot Type

5.3.3 Robot Unit Shipment by Legged Type

5.4 Robot Unit Shipment by Sector

5.4.1 Consumer Robot Shipment by Industry Vertical

5.4.2 Industrial Robot Unit Shipment by Industry Vertical

5.4.3 Enterprise Robot Unit Shipment by Industry Vertical

5.4.4 Military and Government Robot Unit Shipment by Industry Vertical

5.5 Robot Unit Shipment by Region

5.5.1 North America Robot Unit Shipment by Country

5.5.2 Europe Robot Unit Shipment by Country

5.5.3 APAC Robot Unit Shipment by Country

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa Robot Unit Shipment by Country

5.5.5 Latin America Robot Unit Shipment by Country



6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

