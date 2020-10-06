Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Immuno-Oncology Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global immuno-oncology market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the immuno-oncology assays market by value, by region, by application, etc. The report also provides a regional analysis of the immuno-oncology market, including the following regions: North America and Rest of World. Also detailed regional analysis of immuno-oncology assays market, including regions: North America, Europe and APAC.



The global immuno-oncology market has increased at a significant growth during the year 2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years at a significant CAGR i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The immuno-oncology market is expected to increase due to the rising number of cancer cases, unhealthy changes in dietary patterns, higher investments in the research and development, growing approvals of medicines for the treatment of various types of cancer, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as the development of pre-clinical models, side-effects post immunotherapy and the declining composite success rate of oncology clinical trials, etc.

The global immuno-oncology market also follows some market trends which includes the CAR-NKs, CAR-Ms, Next-Gen CARs, accelerating immuno-oncology research, the evolution of biosimilars in oncology, purchasing and reimbursement actions globally, etc.

The global immuno-oncology market is dominated by a few major market players operating worldwide. Further, key players of the immuno-oncology market with a focus on assays are Merck and Co., Pfizer Inc., Amgen and Roche Holding AG are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Immuno-Oncology: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction

2.1.2 Cancer-Targeting Immunotherapies

2.2 Immuno-Oncology Segmentation

2.2.1 Immuno-Oncology Segmentation by Application

2.3 Working of Immuno-Oncology

2.4 Benefits and Risks of Immuno-Oncology

2.4.1 Benefits of Immuno-Oncology

2.4.2 Risks of Immuno-Oncology

2.5 Immuno-Oncology Assays: An Overview

2.5.1 Introduction

2.5.2 Immuno-Oncology Assays Types

2.6 Immuno-Oncology Assays Segmentation

2.6.1 Immuno-Oncology Assays Segmentation by Technology

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Immuno-Oncology Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Immuno-Oncology Market by Region (North America and ROW)

3.2 Global Immuno-Oncology Assays Market Analysis

3.2.1 Global Immuno-Oncology Assays Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Immuno-Oncology Assays Market by Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW)

3.2.3 Global Immuno-Oncology Assays Market by Application (Clinical Diagnostic and Research)

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Immuno-Oncology Market Analysis

4.1.1 North America Immuno-Oncology Market by Value

4.2 ROW Immuno-Oncology Market Analysis

4.2.1 ROW Immuno-Oncology Market by Value

4.3 North America Immuno-Oncology Assays Market Analysis

4.3.1 North America Immuno-Oncology Assays Market by Value

4.4 Europe Immuno-Oncology Assays Market Analysis

4.4.1 Europe Immuno-Oncology Assays Market by Value

4.5 APAC Immuno-Oncology Assays Market Analysis

4.5.1 APAC Immuno-Oncology Assays Market by Value

5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.2 Response of Industry to COVID-19

5.3 Global Number of COVID-19 Active Cases

5.4 Variation in Organic Traffic

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increase in Oncology Spending

6.1.2 Approval of New Active Substance (NAS) in Oncology

6.1.3 Rising Cancer Cases

6.1.4 Unhealthy Changes in Dietary Patterns

6.1.5 Excessive Use of Tobacco

6.1.6 Rise in Alcohol Consumption

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Development of Pre-clinical Models

6.2.2 Lower Composite Success Rate of Oncology Clinical Trials

6.2.3 Side-Effects after Immunotherapy

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 CAR-NKs, CAR-Ms, Next-Gen CARs

6.3.2 Evolution of Biosimilars in Oncology

6.3.3 Accelerating Immuno-Oncology Research

6.3.4 Purchasing and Reimbursement Actions

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Immuno-Oncology Market: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Players by Research and Development

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

Amgen

Merck and Co.

Pfizer Inc.

Roche Holding AG

