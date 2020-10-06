New York, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Concrete Surface Retarders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956432/?utm_source=GNW
6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.Organic Agents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$68.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Inorganic Agents segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.9% share of the global Concrete Surface Retarders market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Concrete Surface Retarders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.85% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$16.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$16.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 368-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Adomast Manufacturing Limited
  • Cemex, Inc.
  • ChemMasters, Inc.
  • Chryso SAS
  • Dayton Superior Corporation
  • Fabrino Produktionsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG
  • Fosroc India
  • Fritz-Pak Corp.
  • GCP Applied Technologies, Inc.
  • Interstar Materials, Inc.
  • Kingdom Products
  • Larsen Building Products
  • Mapei S.p.A
  • Norsekem Ltd.
  • Parchem Construction Supplies Pty., Ltd.
  • Premiere Concrete Admixtures LLC.
  • Prime Exposure
  • RECKLI GmbH
  • RussTech, Inc.
  • SIKA AG
  • TCC Materials
  • The Euclid Chemical Company
  • Thermax Global
  • Tk Products
  • W. R. Meadows, Inc.




