New York, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Concrete Surface Retarders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956432/?utm_source=GNW
6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.Organic Agents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$68.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Inorganic Agents segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.9% share of the global Concrete Surface Retarders market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Concrete Surface Retarders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.85% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$16.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$16.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 368-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956432/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Concrete Surface Retarders Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Organic Agents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Organic Agents by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Organic Agents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Inorganic Agents
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Inorganic Agents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Inorganic Agents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Water-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Water-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Solvent-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Solvent-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Solvent-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Concrete Surface Retarders Market Share (in %) by Company:
2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders by
Raw Material - Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders by
Type - Water-based and Solvent-based Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based and Solvent-based for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Raw Material - Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based and Solvent-based for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Application - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Raw Material - Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based and Solvent-based for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Application - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: China Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Raw Material - Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 53: China Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based and Solvent-based for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: China Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Application - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Concrete Surface Retarders Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Raw Material - Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based and Solvent-based for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Application - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 71: France Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Raw Material - Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 74: France Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based and Solvent-based for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 77: France Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Application - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Concrete
Surface Retarders by Raw Material - Organic Agents and
Inorganic Agents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Concrete
Surface Retarders by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based and Solvent-based for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Concrete
Surface Retarders by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Raw Material - Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based and Solvent-based for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Application - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 98: UK Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders by
Raw Material - Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 99: UK 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 101: UK Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders by
Type - Water-based and Solvent-based Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based and Solvent-based for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 106: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 107: Spain Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Raw Material - Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 108: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 109: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based and Solvent-based for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Concrete Surface Retarders
by Application - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 115: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Concrete
Surface Retarders by Raw Material - Organic Agents and
Inorganic Agents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 116: Russia Historic Review for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 117: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 118: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Concrete
Surface Retarders by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based and Solvent-based for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Concrete
Surface Retarders by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Concrete Surface Retarders by Raw Material - Organic Agents and
Inorganic Agents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Concrete
Surface Retarders by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Concrete Surface Retarders by Type - Water-based and
Solvent-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Concrete
Surface Retarders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Water-based and Solvent-based for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Concrete Surface Retarders by Application - Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Concrete
Surface Retarders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Concrete
Surface Retarders by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 135: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Concrete
Surface Retarders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 136: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Concrete
Surface Retarders by Raw Material - Organic Agents and
Inorganic Agents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 138: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Concrete
Surface Retarders by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Concrete
Surface Retarders by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Concrete
Surface Retarders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Water-based and Solvent-based for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Concrete
Surface Retarders by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Application - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Concrete
Surface Retarders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 145: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Concrete
Surface Retarders by Raw Material - Organic Agents and
Inorganic Agents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 146: Australia Historic Review for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 147: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Surface
Retarders by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Organic Agents and Inorganic Agents for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 148: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Concrete
Surface Retarders by Type - Water-based and Solvent-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956432/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: