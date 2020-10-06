Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted RA epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
Epidemiology Perspective
The RA epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current RA patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.
Key Findings
In the year 2017, the total prevalent cases of RA was 4,356,793 cases in the 7MM which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted RA epidemiology segmented as [Total Prevalent Cases of RA, Diagnosed cases of RA, Gender-specific cases of RA, Diagnosed cases of RA by Age Distribution, Severity-specific cases of RA, Patients on targeted therapies of RA, and Line-Wise Treated Cases of RA] scenario of RA in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.
Country Wise- RA Epidemiology
Estimates show that the highest cases of RA in the 7MM were in the United States, followed by Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain in 2017.
Scope of the Report
Report Highlights
KOL-Views
KOL's and SME's opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate the secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.
Key Questions Answered
Study Period: 2017-2030
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)
3. RA: Disease Background and Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Stages of RA
3.3. Types of RA
3.3.1. Seropositive RA
3.3.2. Seronegative RA
3.4. Signs and Symptoms of RA
3.5. Risk Factors and Causes of RA
3.6. Complications of RA
3.7. Pathogenesis of RA
3.7.1. Disease Initiation
3.7.2. Triggers of Disease
3.7.3. Citrullination
3.7.4. Early and established RA
3.7.5. Propagation of Disease
3.8. Diagnosis of RA
3.9. Screening of RA
3.10. Rationale and Impact for investigations following the diagnosis: NICE 2020
3.11. Evaluations of Disease Activity in RA
3.12. American College of Rheumatology/European League against Rheumatism (ACR/EULAR) 2010 classification criteria for RA
4. Epidemiology and Patient Population
4.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
4.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
5. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
5.1. Total Prevalent Cases of RA in the 7MM
5.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RA in the 7MM
5.3. Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of RA in the 7MM
5.4. Age-specific Prevalent Cases of RA in the 7MM
5.5. Severity-specific Prevalent Cases of RA in the 7MM
5.6. Patients on targeted therapies of RA in the 7MM
5.7. Line-Wise Treated Cases of RA in the 7MM
6. The United States Epidemiology
7. EU-5 Epidemiology
8. Japan Epidemiology
9. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awswqz
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
