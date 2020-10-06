Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted RA epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Epidemiology Perspective



The RA epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current RA patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



In the year 2017, the total prevalent cases of RA was 4,356,793 cases in the 7MM which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted RA epidemiology segmented as [Total Prevalent Cases of RA, Diagnosed cases of RA, Gender-specific cases of RA, Diagnosed cases of RA by Age Distribution, Severity-specific cases of RA, Patients on targeted therapies of RA, and Line-Wise Treated Cases of RA] scenario of RA in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Country Wise- RA Epidemiology



Estimates show that the highest cases of RA in the 7MM were in the United States, followed by Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain in 2017.

The United States, in 2017, accounted for 1,333,290 RA prevalent cases, which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

In the year 2017, the total prevalent cases of RA in EU5 were 1,956,920, which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

In the year 2017, the total prevalent cases of RA in Japan were 1,066,584, which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

Scope of the Report

The RA report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.

The RA Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of RA in the seven major markets (7MM: The United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of RA in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of RA.

The report provides the segmentation of the RA epidemiology by prevalent cases in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the RA epidemiology by diagnosed cases in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the RA epidemiology by gender-specific cases in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the RA epidemiology of diagnosed cases by age distribution in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the RA epidemiology by severity-specific cases in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the RA epidemiology by patient on targeted therapies in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the RA epidemiology by line-wise treated cases of RA in the 7MM.

Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of RA epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Prevalent Cases of RA

Total Diagnosed Cases of RA

Gender-Specific Cases of RA

Age distribution Cases of RA

Severity-Specific Cases of RA

Patient on targeted therapies of RA

Line-wise treated cases of RA

KOL-Views



KOL's and SME's opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate the secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.



Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to RA?

What are the key findings pertaining to the RA epidemiology across the 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of RA across the 7MM during the study period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in the 7MM during the study period (2017-2030)?

What are the various recent and upcoming events which are expected to improve the diagnosis of RA?

Study Period: 2017-2030

In 2017, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of RA in the 7MM were 3,825,649, which will probably rise during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

In the 7MM, the total gender-specific prevalent cases of RA were 1,007,646 for males and 2,818,003 for females in the year 2017.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)



3. RA: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Stages of RA

3.3. Types of RA

3.3.1. Seropositive RA

3.3.2. Seronegative RA

3.4. Signs and Symptoms of RA

3.5. Risk Factors and Causes of RA

3.6. Complications of RA

3.7. Pathogenesis of RA

3.7.1. Disease Initiation

3.7.2. Triggers of Disease

3.7.3. Citrullination

3.7.4. Early and established RA

3.7.5. Propagation of Disease

3.8. Diagnosis of RA

3.9. Screening of RA

3.10. Rationale and Impact for investigations following the diagnosis: NICE 2020

3.11. Evaluations of Disease Activity in RA

3.12. American College of Rheumatology/European League against Rheumatism (ACR/EULAR) 2010 classification criteria for RA



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

4.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM



5. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.1. Total Prevalent Cases of RA in the 7MM

5.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RA in the 7MM

5.3. Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of RA in the 7MM

5.4. Age-specific Prevalent Cases of RA in the 7MM

5.5. Severity-specific Prevalent Cases of RA in the 7MM

5.6. Patients on targeted therapies of RA in the 7MM

5.7. Line-Wise Treated Cases of RA in the 7MM



6. The United States Epidemiology



7. EU-5 Epidemiology



8. Japan Epidemiology



9. Appendix



