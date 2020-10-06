Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Upholstery Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), by Fabric Type, by Integrated Technology, by Application, by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Upholstery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2021-2025
The major factors contributing in the growth of the market is the increasing demand for advanced automotive technologies, rising focus on lightweight vehicles, development of a varied non-fabric substitutes and the growing demand for comfortable seats and seat covers.
The Global Automotive Upholstery Market can be segregated based on vehicle type, fabric type, integrated technology and application. Based on application, the market can be segregated into carpets, dashboards, roof liners, sun visors & trunk liners and seat covers. In 2019, the seat covers application segment occupied the lion's share in the automotive upholstery market due to the increasing production and the sales of the vehicles.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Years considered for this report:
Key Target Audience:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Upholstery Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Product Awareness
5.2. Brand Awareness
5.3. Brand Recall
5.4. Product Pricing
5.5. Challenges & Unmet Needs
6. Global Automotive Upholstery Market Overview
7. Global Automotive Upholstery Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicle)
7.2.2. By Fabric Type (Non-Woven Fabric and Woven Fabric)
7.2.3. By Integrated Technology (Smart Seats, Conventional Seats and Ventilated Seats)
7.2.4. By Application (Carpets, Dashboards, Roof Liners, Sun Visors & Trunk Liners and Seat Covers)
7.2.5. By Region
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8. Asia-Pacific Automotive Upholstery Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.2.2. By Integrated Technology
8.2.3. By Application
8.2.4. By Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
9. Europe Automotive Upholstery Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.2.2. By Integrated Technology
9.2.3. By Application
9.2.4. By Country
9.3. Europe: Country Analysis
10. North America Automotive Upholstery Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Vehicle Type
10.2.2. By Integrated Technology
10.2.3. By Application
10.2.4. By Country
10.3. North America: Country Analysis
11. South America Automotive Upholstery Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Vehicle Type
11.2.2. By Integrated Technology
11.2.3. By Application
11.2.4. By Country
12. Middle East and Africa Automotive Upholstery Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value & Volume
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Vehicle Type
12.2.2. By Integrated Technology
12.2.3. By Application
12.2.4. By Country
12.3. MEA: Country Analysis
13. Supply Chain Analysis
14. Market Dynamics
14.1. Drivers
14.2. Challenges
15. Market Trends & Developments
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Adient PLC
16.2. Toyota Boshoku Corporation
16.3. Lear Corporation
16.4. Haartz Corporation
16.5. Martur Automotive Seating Systems
16.6. Seiren Co.Ltd
16.7. CMI enterprises
16.8. Katzkin Leather
16.9. Faurecia S.A
16.10. Borgers Se & Co
17. Strategic Recommendation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iviu7y
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: