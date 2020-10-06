Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Upholstery Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), by Fabric Type, by Integrated Technology, by Application, by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Upholstery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2021-2025



The major factors contributing in the growth of the market is the increasing demand for advanced automotive technologies, rising focus on lightweight vehicles, development of a varied non-fabric substitutes and the growing demand for comfortable seats and seat covers.



The Global Automotive Upholstery Market can be segregated based on vehicle type, fabric type, integrated technology and application. Based on application, the market can be segregated into carpets, dashboards, roof liners, sun visors & trunk liners and seat covers. In 2019, the seat covers application segment occupied the lion's share in the automotive upholstery market due to the increasing production and the sales of the vehicles.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Target Audience:

Automotive Upholstery manufacturers

Automobile OEM's

Automotive upholstery raw material suppliers

End-Users

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Industry associations and experts

Research organizations and consulting companies.

Research Institutes

Industry associations

Market research and consulting firm.

