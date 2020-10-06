New York, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Concrete Repair Mortars Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956430/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the period 2020-2027.Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Epoxy-Based Mortar segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.9% share of the global Concrete Repair Mortars market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Concrete Repair Mortars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$628.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$623.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$623.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 379-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Adhesive Technology Corporation
  • BASF SE
  • Flexcrete Technologies Ltd
  • Fosroc International Ltd.
  • Mapei S.p.A.
  • Pidilite Industries Ltd.
  • Remmers GmbH
  • Saint-Gobain Weber
  • Sika AG
  • The Euclid Chemical Company




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956430/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Concrete Repair Mortars Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 2: World Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair Mortars
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Polymer-Modified
Cementitious Mortar by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 5: World Historic Review for Polymer-Modified
Cementitious Mortar by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymer-Modified
Cementitious Mortar by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy-Based Mortar
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 8: World Historic Review for Epoxy-Based Mortar by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Epoxy-Based Mortar by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Manual by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 11: World Historic Review for Manual by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Manual by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Spraying by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 14: World Historic Review for Spraying by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Spraying by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Pouring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 17: World Historic Review for Pouring by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Pouring by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Building & car
park by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 20: World Historic Review for Building & car park by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & car park by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Road &
infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 23: World Historic Review for Road & infrastructure by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Road & infrastructure
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Utility
industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 26: World Historic Review for Utility industries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Utility industries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Marine structure
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 29: World Historic Review for Marine structure by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine structure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share (in %) by Company:
2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and
Epoxy-Based Mortar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and Epoxy-Based
Mortar Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair Mortars
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and Epoxy-Based Mortar for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Application Method - Manual, Spraying and Pouring -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
Application Method - Manual, Spraying and Pouring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair Mortars
by Application Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manual, Spraying and Pouring for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by End-Use - Building & car park, Road &
infrastructure, Utility industries and Marine structure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 38: USA Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
End-Use - Building & car park, Road & infrastructure, Utility
industries and Marine structure Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair Mortars
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
car park, Road & infrastructure, Utility industries and Marine
structure for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and
Epoxy-Based Mortar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and Epoxy-Based
Mortar Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and Epoxy-Based Mortar for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Application Method - Manual, Spraying and Pouring -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
Application Method - Manual, Spraying and Pouring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Application Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Manual, Spraying and Pouring for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by End-Use - Building & car park, Road &
infrastructure, Utility industries and Marine structure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
End-Use - Building & car park, Road & infrastructure, Utility
industries and Marine structure Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair
Mortars by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & car park, Road & infrastructure, Utility industries
and Marine structure for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and
Epoxy-Based Mortar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and Epoxy-Based
Mortar Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair Mortars
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and Epoxy-Based Mortar for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Application Method - Manual, Spraying and Pouring -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
Application Method - Manual, Spraying and Pouring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair Mortars
by Application Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manual, Spraying and Pouring for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by End-Use - Building & car park, Road &
infrastructure, Utility industries and Marine structure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
End-Use - Building & car park, Road & infrastructure, Utility
industries and Marine structure Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair Mortars
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
car park, Road & infrastructure, Utility industries and Marine
structure for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and
Epoxy-Based Mortar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 59: China Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and Epoxy-Based
Mortar Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair Mortars
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and Epoxy-Based Mortar for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Application Method - Manual, Spraying and Pouring -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 62: China Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
Application Method - Manual, Spraying and Pouring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair Mortars
by Application Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manual, Spraying and Pouring for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by End-Use - Building & car park, Road &
infrastructure, Utility industries and Marine structure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 65: China Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
End-Use - Building & car park, Road & infrastructure, Utility
industries and Marine structure Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair Mortars
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
car park, Road & infrastructure, Utility industries and Marine
structure for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Concrete Repair Mortars Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and
Epoxy-Based Mortar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and Epoxy-Based
Mortar Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and Epoxy-Based Mortar for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Application Method - Manual, Spraying and Pouring -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
Application Method - Manual, Spraying and Pouring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Application Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Manual, Spraying and Pouring for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by End-Use - Building & car park, Road &
infrastructure, Utility industries and Marine structure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
End-Use - Building & car park, Road & infrastructure, Utility
industries and Marine structure Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair
Mortars by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & car park, Road & infrastructure, Utility industries
and Marine structure for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and
Epoxy-Based Mortar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 80: France Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and Epoxy-Based
Mortar Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and Epoxy-Based Mortar for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Application Method - Manual, Spraying and Pouring -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 83: France Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
Application Method - Manual, Spraying and Pouring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Application Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Manual, Spraying and Pouring for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by End-Use - Building & car park, Road &
infrastructure, Utility industries and Marine structure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 86: France Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
End-Use - Building & car park, Road & infrastructure, Utility
industries and Marine structure Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair
Mortars by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & car park, Road & infrastructure, Utility industries
and Marine structure for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and
Epoxy-Based Mortar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars
by Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and Epoxy-Based
Mortar Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and Epoxy-Based Mortar for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Application Method - Manual, Spraying and Pouring -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars
by Application Method - Manual, Spraying and Pouring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Application Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Manual, Spraying and Pouring for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by End-Use - Building & car park, Road &
infrastructure, Utility industries and Marine structure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars
by End-Use - Building & car park, Road & infrastructure,
Utility industries and Marine structure Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair
Mortars by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & car park, Road & infrastructure, Utility industries
and Marine structure for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ITALY
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and
Epoxy-Based Mortar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and Epoxy-Based
Mortar Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair Mortars
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and Epoxy-Based Mortar for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Application Method - Manual, Spraying and Pouring -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
Application Method - Manual, Spraying and Pouring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Application Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Manual, Spraying and Pouring for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by End-Use - Building & car park, Road &
infrastructure, Utility industries and Marine structure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
End-Use - Building & car park, Road & infrastructure, Utility
industries and Marine structure Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair
Mortars by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & car park, Road & infrastructure, Utility industries
and Marine structure for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and
Epoxy-Based Mortar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 107: UK Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and Epoxy-Based
Mortar Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair Mortars
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and Epoxy-Based Mortar for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Application Method - Manual, Spraying and Pouring -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 110: UK Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
Application Method - Manual, Spraying and Pouring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair Mortars
by Application Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manual, Spraying and Pouring for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by End-Use - Building & car park, Road &
infrastructure, Utility industries and Marine structure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 113: UK Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
End-Use - Building & car park, Road & infrastructure, Utility
industries and Marine structure Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair Mortars
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
car park, Road & infrastructure, Utility industries and Marine
structure for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and
Epoxy-Based Mortar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and Epoxy-Based
Mortar Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and Epoxy-Based Mortar for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Application Method - Manual, Spraying and Pouring -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
Application Method - Manual, Spraying and Pouring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Application Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Manual, Spraying and Pouring for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by End-Use - Building & car park, Road &
infrastructure, Utility industries and Marine structure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars by
End-Use - Building & car park, Road & infrastructure, Utility
industries and Marine structure Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair
Mortars by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & car park, Road & infrastructure, Utility industries
and Marine structure for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and
Epoxy-Based Mortar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars
by Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and Epoxy-Based
Mortar Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and Epoxy-Based Mortar for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Application Method - Manual, Spraying and Pouring -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars
by Application Method - Manual, Spraying and Pouring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Application Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Manual, Spraying and Pouring for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

Table 130: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Repair
Mortars by End-Use - Building & car park, Road &
infrastructure, Utility industries and Marine structure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 131: Russia Historic Review for Concrete Repair Mortars
by End-Use - Building & car park, Road & infrastructure,
Utility industries and Marine structure Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 132: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Repair
Mortars by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & car park, Road & infrastructure, Utility industries
and Marine structure for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Concrete Repair Mortars by Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious
Mortar and Epoxy-Based Mortar - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Concrete Repair
Mortars by Type - Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar and
Epoxy-Based Mortar Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Concrete

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956430/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001