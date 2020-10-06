Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acetic Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Vinyl Acetate Monomer, Purified Terephthalic Acid, Acetate Esters, Ethanol), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global acetic acid market size is projected to reach USD 13.41 billion by 2027. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% in terms of revenue, from 2020 to 2027.



High demand for Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) from various end-use industries such as textiles, adhesives, and coatings and paint industries worldwide is a major factor driving the industry growth.



VAM is the largest application market of acetic acid. Growing construction activities globally has resulted in a high requirement for VAM. Vinyl acetate monomer is largely used in manufacturing paints and coatings, wherein the majority of the same goes into construction activities. Considering the recent virus outbreak, multiple healthcare facilities have been built across Asian countries such as China and India, the U.S, and Canada in North America, and across Europe. This exponentially increased construction activities and eventually led to a high requirement for VAM, thereby reflecting the high demand for acetic acid globally.



Another key point of application of the chemical is in formulating Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) which is broadly utilized to produce polyester coating resins. These are widely used in an array of end-use industries such as coil coatings, automotive, appliances, and more. Further, the demand for polyester fiber produced from PTA is increasing due to the increasing requirement of the product to produce fabrics for home furnishings and apparel.



However, the substance is closely monitored by multiple regulatory authorities such as the U.S. EPA, OCHA, REACH, and more. Acetic acid is a hazardous chemical that is harmful to aquatic organisms if disposed of untreated, it's a flammable vapor and liquid, and it also causes eye damage and severe skin burn if stayed in exposed to higher than permissible limits. Regulatory bodies have mandated the use of personal protective equipment while handling the chemical to prevent any hazard caused due to the corrosive nature of the substance.



China was the key producer of the chemical, followed by the U.S. and Western Europe. However, the production and consumption scenarios are likely to change due to the recent global outbreak of the coronavirus. Middle East is projected to have multiple capacity additions by 2022 on accounts of the growing demand of the product from the construction industry as well as the food and beverage processing sector across UAE and Saudi Arabia.



Acetic Acid Market Report Highlights

Vinyl acetate monomer application is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.1%, in terms of volume, from 2020 to 2027 due to increasing demand for the product from paints, coatings, and adhesives sector

Ethanol application is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8%, in terms of volume, from 2020 to 2027 due to the product's increasing consumption as a solvent from healthcare industries globally for disinfectant product formulations

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0%, in terms of volume, from 2020 to 2027 owing to increasing penetration of polymer and resin producers in China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia to cater paints, textiles, coatings, and films industries

Celanese Corporation and British Petroleum are the largest manufacturers of acetic acid worldwide and are also recorded as key innovators from a product development standpoint

The industry is concentrated with multiple international brands with presence across all major economies, thereby restricting new entrants into the ecosystem

Companies Mentioned



Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

LyondellBasell

British Petroleum

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals

Helm AG

Pentoky Organy

Ashok Alco Chem Ltd.

Dow Chemicals

Indian Oil Corporation

