Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Air Conditioner (AC) Volume Analysis, by Types [Room AC (Window-Type Split-Type(single) Split-Type(multi)) & Commercial AC (PAC and VRF)] and Volume Share Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for the Air conditioner in Malaysia is projected to grow in the upcoming years. The main reason for this growth is changing lifestyle, increased purchasing power; rising temperature and growing urbanization are some of the reasons.



The requirement of the energy-efficient appliance and the use of IoT in the air conditioner are propelling the market. This growth is expected in all types of Air conditioner from windows to split air conditioners. Investment in construction and hostility sector will also boost the air conditioner market in Malaysia. Malaysia Air Conditioner demand was more than 1020 Thousand Units in the year 2019.



The market for Air Conditioner in Malaysia is growing year on year, this growth is due to rising middle class population, increasing number of houses, buildings and other structures comprising demand of Room Air Conditioners (RAC), including window type and small-sized split type ACs as well as Commercial Air Conditioners.



This report contains Air Conditioner sales volume of houses, buildings, and other structures, and completed units including heat pump types for both cooling and heating. Portable type ACs and fan coil units used for a hydronic system are excluded in the report.



In the report Room Air Conditioner sales volume consist window type and small-sized split type ACs as well as residential-use multi systems. Commercial Air Conditioners demand consists of commercial-use medium/large-sized split type ACs, remote condenser type ACs, single packaged ACs, and VRF systems, including unitary type ACs and unitary type heat pumps.



This report is divided into 8 Chapters



1. Introduction



First Chapter provides the introduction of Malaysia Air Conditioner Market.



2. Executive Summary



Third Chapter provides executive summary of the report, key points of Malaysia Air Conditioner Sales Volume are given in this chapter.



3. Malaysia Air Conditioner (AC) Volume



This chapter provides consolidated sales number of Air Conditioner in Malaysia. The numbers are covered for each year from 2013 to 2019.



4. Volume Share - Malaysia Air Conditioner (AC)



This report covers sales of Room Air Conditioner and Commercial Air Conditioner, sales volume share from the year 2013 to 2019.



5. Malaysia Room Air Conditioners



This report covers sales of Malaysia Room Air Conditioners from the year 2013 to 2019.



6. Segments of Malaysia Room Air Conditioners



Segments of Malaysia Room Air Conditioners, Window Type (2016 to 2019), Split AC Type (2016 to 2019) and Split-Type (Multi) (2016 to 2019) are covered in this report.



7. Malaysia Commercial Air Conditioners



This report covers Malaysia Commercial Air Conditioners sales volume for year 2013 to 2019



8. Segments of Commercial Air PAC Conditioners



Segments of Commercial Air PAC Conditioner Sales Volume and Commercial VRF Air Conditioner Sales Volume are provided in this section.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/swkowd



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900