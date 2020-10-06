Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Security Technologies Market - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global demand for Food Security Technologies market is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR of around 7.5% between 2020 and 2026.



The report provides a comprehensive view on the food security technologies market we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the food security technologies market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness. The report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market during the forecast period.



Food security is the situation related to the supply and access to food. Food security is defined by Anderson in 1990 as access by all individuals at all times to enough food for an active healthy life. According to World Food Summit food security exists when all individuals, at all times, have physical and economic access to sufficient, safe, nutritious food to meet their dietary needs and food preferences for an active life. Food security is a serious issue in South Africa and in many other developing parts of world. Food security technologies are use of advance techniques for the production of adequate food, to satisfy the demand from the increasing population. The food security technologies include nanotechnology, genetic engineering, agricultural technology, chemical technologies, irrigation techniques and others.



Escalating population and shrinking arable land are the prime factors driving the growth of food security technologies market. Moreover, rapidly growing applications of technologies in food security and agriculture along with accomplishment of government initiatives for implementing the food security techniques is expected to boost the growth of food security technologies market.



Additionally, increasing awareness of food security coupled with increasing demand for organic food also contributes to the growth of food security market. However, limited skill resources and high cost of the technologies may hamper the growth of food security technology market. Nonetheless, ongoing research for the product development and rapid advancement in technology is likely to open new avenue for the market.



North America and Europe are the leading regions for the food security technologies market, due to wide execution of advanced technology and strong R&D sectors. Asia Pacific is anticipated to spectator the highest growth owing to the government support, rising awareness, increasing population and increasing implementation of technology in the years to come. Latin America, Middle East and Africa are expected to experience decant growth in the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in food security technologies market include

BASF

Kraft Foods Inc.

Mahindra and Mahindra

Cargill

Bayer CropScience AG

Novozymes

Nestle

DuPont Pioneer

H.J. Heinz

John Deere

Food Security Technologies Market: Technology Segment Analysis

No-till technique

Genetic engineering

Bio seeds

Micro irrigation

Nanotechnology

Integrated soil fertility management (ISFM)

Sprinkler irrigation

Water harvesting

Crop protection technologies

Draught and Heat tolerant techniques

