Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dropshipping Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type, Organization Size, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market was valued at US$ 162.44 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 591.77 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2020 to 2027.



The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide, and the global economy is anticipated to take the worst hit in 2020, which is likely to have impact on 2021 as well. The pandemic has disturbed Dropshipping businesses and suppliers around the globe.



Warehouses, suppliers, and delivery companies are not operating at their full capacity. This might cause some order delays. These companies are experiencing disruptions in their operations, and it is likely to have negative impact on companies across the globe, including Dropshipping stores. The factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have adversely affected the Dropshipping industry.



The global Dropshipping market is segmented into five major regions North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. In 2019, APAC led the global Dropshipping market with more than 31.9% revenue share, followed by Europe and North America. APAC comprises countries, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. India and China are the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in APAC. With the rising Internet penetration, consumers in these countries are inclined toward online shopping, which, in turn is transforming several areas of e-commerce in the region.



With the right technology, it is easy to facilitate online shopping and delivery to the customers, even in rural areas. Thus, these factors are propelling the growth of the Dropshipping market in APAC. At present, the Dropshipping has moved from traditional stores to online, which makes shipment possible anywhere, as majority of the population has access to Internet. Less investment is a beneficial part of Dropshipping, allowing new start-ups and entrepreneurs to enter and launch companies in the APAC market.



Demand for Dropshipping business model is increasing immensely in various APAC countries, such as India and China. It is one of the cost-effective models for entrepreneurs to start an e-commerce business. It enables an entrepreneur to sell products online without having to carry inventory. E-commerce sales in APAC countries are growing at a rapid pace making it one of the largest industries. For instance, as per IBEF, in 2017, e-commerce sales grew at an annual rate of 51%, making it the biggest opportunity for online retailers.



Additionally, as per the China Internet Information Center, China's online retail sales surpassed US$ 1.29 trillion in 2018. Several smart products such as smart speakers and smartwatches are favored by consumers of this region, with sales upsurge of ~80% year-on-year. Sales of cosmetics and furniture also achieved swift growth in China.



Alidropship; Doba Inc.; Dropshipzone; Inventory Source; Megagoods, Inc.; Modalyst, Inc.; Orderhive; Printify, Inc.; Salehoo Group Limited; and Sunrise Wholesale Merchandise LLC are among the key players profiled in the report during this market study.



Additionally, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during this market research study to get a holistic view of the global Dropshipping market and its ecosystem.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Dropshipping Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Dropshipping Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing E-Commerce Industry

5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Growing Security Concerns

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Surging Growth Opportunities in APAC

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of AI for Dropshipping Business

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Dropshipping Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Dropshipping Market Global Overview

6.2 Dropshipping Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Dropshipping Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Dropshipping Market Breakdown, by Product Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Toys, Hobby and DIY

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Toys, Hobby and DIY Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)

7.4 Furniture and Appliances

7.5 Food and Personal Care

7.6 Electronics and Media

7.7 Fashion

7.8 Others



8. Dropshipping Market Analysis - By Organization Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 Dropshipping Market Breakdown, by Organization Size, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Small and Medium Enterprises

8.4 Large Enterprises



9. Dropshipping Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Dropshipping Market



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiative

11.2 New Development



12. Company Profile

alidropship.com

Doba Inc.

DropshipZone

Inventory Source

Megagoods, Inc.

MODALYST, INC.

Orderhive

Printify, Inc.

SaleHoo Group Limited

Sunrise Wholesale Merchandise LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2y2za0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900