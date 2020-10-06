New York, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Concrete Cooling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956428/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Water Cooling, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$589.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ice Cooling segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 13% share of the global Concrete Cooling market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Concrete Cooling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$326.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$267.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$267.5 Million by the year 2027.



Air Cooling Segment Corners a 26.9% Share in 2020



In the global Air Cooling segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$228.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$292.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$206.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Coldcrete Inc.

ConCool

Focusun Refrigeration Corporation

Fujian Snowman Co., Ltd.

Icelings

Kirloskar Pneumatic Co., Ltd.

Kti-Plersch Kaltetechnik GmbH

Lintec & Linnhoff Germany Gmbh

North Star Ice Equipment Corporation

Recom Ice Systems B.V.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Concrete Cooling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Water Cooling by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Water Cooling by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Water Cooling by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Ice Cooling by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Ice Cooling by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Ice Cooling by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Air Cooling by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Air Cooling by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Air Cooling by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Liquid Nitrogen

Cooling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Liquid Nitrogen Cooling by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Nitrogen Cooling

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Highway

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Highway Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Highway Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Dams & Locks

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Dams & Locks Construction

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Dams & Locks

Construction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Port Construction

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Port Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Port Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Plant

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Nuclear Plant Construction

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear Plant

Construction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Concrete Cooling Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling by

Type - Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid

Nitrogen Cooling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by Type -

Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen

Cooling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Cooling, Ice

Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen Cooling for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks Construction,

Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks Construction,

Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Highway

Construction, Dams & Locks Construction, Port Construction and

Nuclear Plant Construction for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling

by Type - Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid

Nitrogen Cooling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by Type -

Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen

Cooling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Cooling,

Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen Cooling for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling

by Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks

Construction, Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks Construction,

Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Highway

Construction, Dams & Locks Construction, Port Construction and

Nuclear Plant Construction for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling

by Type - Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid

Nitrogen Cooling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by Type -

Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen

Cooling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Cooling,

Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen Cooling for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling

by Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks

Construction, Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks Construction,

Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Highway

Construction, Dams & Locks Construction, Port Construction and

Nuclear Plant Construction for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling

by Type - Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid

Nitrogen Cooling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: China Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by Type -

Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen

Cooling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Cooling,

Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen Cooling for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling

by Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks

Construction, Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: China Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks Construction,

Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Highway

Construction, Dams & Locks Construction, Port Construction and

Nuclear Plant Construction for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Concrete Cooling Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling

by Type - Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid

Nitrogen Cooling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by Type -

Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen

Cooling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Cooling,

Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen Cooling for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling

by Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks

Construction, Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks Construction,

Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Highway

Construction, Dams & Locks Construction, Port Construction and

Nuclear Plant Construction for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling

by Type - Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid

Nitrogen Cooling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: France Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by Type -

Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen

Cooling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Cooling,

Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen Cooling for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling

by Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks

Construction, Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: France Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks Construction,

Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Highway

Construction, Dams & Locks Construction, Port Construction and

Nuclear Plant Construction for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Concrete

Cooling by Type - Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and

Liquid Nitrogen Cooling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by Type -

Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen

Cooling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Cooling,

Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen Cooling for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Concrete

Cooling by Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks

Construction, Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks Construction,

Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Highway

Construction, Dams & Locks Construction, Port Construction and

Nuclear Plant Construction for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling

by Type - Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid

Nitrogen Cooling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by Type -

Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen

Cooling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Cooling,

Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen Cooling for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling

by Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks

Construction, Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks Construction,

Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Highway

Construction, Dams & Locks Construction, Port Construction and

Nuclear Plant Construction for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling by

Type - Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid

Nitrogen Cooling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by Type -

Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen

Cooling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Cooling, Ice

Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen Cooling for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks Construction,

Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks Construction,

Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Highway

Construction, Dams & Locks Construction, Port Construction and

Nuclear Plant Construction for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling

by Type - Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid

Nitrogen Cooling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by Type -

Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen

Cooling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Cooling,

Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen Cooling for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling

by Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks

Construction, Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks Construction,

Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Highway

Construction, Dams & Locks Construction, Port Construction and

Nuclear Plant Construction for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling

by Type - Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid

Nitrogen Cooling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by Type -

Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen

Cooling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Cooling,

Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen Cooling for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling

by Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks

Construction, Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks Construction,

Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Highway

Construction, Dams & Locks Construction, Port Construction and

Nuclear Plant Construction for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Concrete

Cooling by Type - Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and

Liquid Nitrogen Cooling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Concrete Cooling

by Type - Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid

Nitrogen Cooling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Concrete

Cooling by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water

Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen Cooling

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Concrete Cooling by Application - Highway Construction, Dams &

Locks Construction, Port Construction and Nuclear Plant

Construction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Concrete Cooling

by Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks

Construction, Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Concrete

Cooling by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Highway Construction, Dams & Locks Construction, Port

Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Concrete

Cooling by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Concrete

Cooling by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Concrete

Cooling by Type - Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and

Liquid Nitrogen Cooling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by

Type - Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid

Nitrogen Cooling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Concrete

Cooling by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water

Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen Cooling

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Concrete

Cooling by Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks

Construction, Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks Construction,

Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Concrete

Cooling by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Highway Construction, Dams & Locks Construction, Port

Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Concrete

Cooling by Type - Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and

Liquid Nitrogen Cooling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by

Type - Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid

Nitrogen Cooling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water

Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen Cooling

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Concrete

Cooling by Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks

Construction, Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks Construction,

Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Highway Construction, Dams & Locks Construction, Port

Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



INDIA

Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling

by Type - Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid

Nitrogen Cooling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 119: India Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by Type -

Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen

Cooling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Cooling,

Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen Cooling for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 121: India Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Cooling

by Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks

Construction, Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 122: India Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks Construction,

Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 123: India 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Highway

Construction, Dams & Locks Construction, Port Construction and

Nuclear Plant Construction for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Concrete

Cooling by Type - Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and

Liquid Nitrogen Cooling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 125: South Korea Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by

Type - Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid

Nitrogen Cooling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 126: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Cooling

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water

Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling and Liquid Nitrogen Cooling

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 127: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Concrete

Cooling by Application - Highway Construction, Dams & Locks

Construction, Port Construction and Nuclear Plant Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 128: South Korea Historic Review for Concrete Cooling by



