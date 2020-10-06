Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Milling Machine Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global cold milling machine market to grow with a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.
The report on the global cold milling machine market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026.
The report on cold milling machine market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global cold milling machine market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global cold milling machine market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
2) Restraints
3) Opportunities
What does this report deliver?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Cold Milling Machine Market Highlights
2.2. Cold Milling Machine Market Projection
2.3. Cold Milling Machine Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Cold Milling Machine Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Cold Milling Machine Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Cold Milling Machine Market
4. Cold Milling Machine Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Cold Milling Machine Market by Product Type
5.1. Small Milling Machine
5.2. Compact Milling Machine
5.3. Large Milling Machine
6. Global Cold Milling Machine Market by Application
6.1. Asphalt Road
6.2. Concrete Road
7. Global Cold Milling Machine Market by Region 2020-2026
7.1. North America
7.1.1. North America Cold Milling Machine Market by Product Type
7.1.2. North America Cold Milling Machine Market by Application
7.1.3. North America Cold Milling Machine Market by Country
7.2. Europe
7.3. Asia-Pacific
7.4. RoW
8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Cold Milling Machine Market
8.2. Companies Profiled
8.2.1. Xugong Group Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
8.2.2. John Deere
8.2.3. Caterpillar Inc.
8.2.4. Astec Industries, Inc.
8.2.5. SANY GROUP
8.2.6. Bomag GmbH
8.2.7. CMI Roadbuilding Ltd
8.2.8. Sakai Heavy Industries, Ltd
8.2.9. Wirtgen Group
8.2.10. Jiangsu Huatong Kinetics Co Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibcexh
