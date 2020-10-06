Pune, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global commercial seaweed market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 23.04 billion while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing focus on adopting sustainable solutions and the growing adoption of plant-based cosmetics across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Commercial Seaweed Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Red Seaweed, Brown Seaweed, & Green Seaweed), Form (Flakes, Powder, & Liquid), End-uses (Food & Beverages, Agricultural Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics & Personal Care), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 13.33 billion in 2019.





Reduction in Demand for Raw Materials amid COVID-19 to Hinder Growth

Seaweed farmers are experiencing sluggish growth owing to the drastic reduction in demand for raw material across the food and beverage sector. In addition to this, the low demand for seaweed raw material has led to a significant decrease in their price across the globe. This is affecting the growth of the market to some extent. However, several studies have proven the health benefits of seaweed that is leading to its growing demand amongst consumers. This will aid in the growth of the market in the near future.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/commercial-seaweed-market-100077





Commercial seaweed includes the adoption of seaweed across several industrial peripherals such as food & beverage, cosmetics, fertilizers, and wastewater treatment, among others. Substances extracted from seaweeds such as hydrocolloids are further used in food processing applications such as desserts, animal feed, meat & poultry, and dairy across the globe. The several health benefits associated with the consumption of seaweed is propelling the manufacturers to focus on this seaweed and its applications globally.





What does the Report Include?

The report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Focus on Sustainability Solutions to Promote Growth

According to an International team of Scientists, the global concentration of methane present in the atmosphere hit around 1875 parts per billion (ppb) by the end of 2019. The rising methane emissions are propelling the demand for sustainable products to reduce environmental stress across the globe. The increasing focus on commercial seaweed cultivation is perceived as a sustainable method that aids in absorbing carbon dioxide and further releases oxygen in the atmosphere. Therefore, the increasing adoption of a sustainable approach to reducing methane emissions is expected to bode well for the growth of the global commercial seaweed market in the forthcoming years.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/commercial-seaweed-market-100077





SEGMENTATION

Red Seaweed Held 45.72% Market Share in 2019

The red seaweed, based on type, is expected to experience a significant growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the growing demand for red seaweed owing to its high vitamin and protein content, along with its extensive application across food processing.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific to Remain Dominant; Increasing Demand for Plant-based Cosmetics to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront ad hold the highest position in the global commercial seaweed market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing demand for plant-based cosmetics that are safe and non-toxic in nature that is driving the demand for this seaweed in the region. The region stood at USD 10.21 billion by 2019.

The market in North America is anticipated to showcase a considerable growth backed by the rising number of veganism and the growing popularity of functional food products in countries such as the U.S. between 2020 and 2027.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies Focus on Partnership to Diversify Their Product Portfolio

The global marine algae market is fragmented by the presence of major companies such as Corbion, Cargill, and FMC Corporation, among others. They are focusing on partnering with other companies to focus on providing commercial seaweed solutions and expanding their product portfolio. Additionally, the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, the introduction of new products, and collaboration by key players is expected to further contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.





List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Commercial Seaweed Market:

DowDuPont, Inc. (Delaware, U.S.)

Cargill, Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.)

J.M. Huber (New Jersey, U.S.)

Corbion N.V. (Netherlands)

Kerry Group Plc (Tralee, Ireland)

FMC Corporation (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Acadian Seaplants Limited (Nova Scotia, Canada)

Gelymer S.A. (Santiago, Chile)

Ocean Harvest Technology limited (Milltown, Ireland)

Roullier Group (Brittany, France)





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report With TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/commercial-seaweed-market-100077





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

Global Commercial Seaweed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type Red Seaweed Brown Seaweed Green Seaweed By Form Flakes Powder Liquid By End User Food & Beverage Agricultural Fertilizers Animal Feed Additives Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics & Personal Care By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Industry Development

September 2020 – CH 4 Global SA announces its partnership with Kangaroo Island Shellfish oyster grower. The partnership is aimed to benefit from commercial seaweed process by developing a supplement solution for beef and dairy cows to drastically reduce methane emissions.





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/commercial-seaweed-market-100077





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Hydrocolloids Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Source (Plant Hydrocolloid, Microbial Hydrocolloid, Animal Hydrocolloid, Seaweed Hydrocolloid, Synthetic Hydrocolloid), By Function (Gelling, Emulsification, Stabilization, Thickening, Coating), By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics), And Geography Forecast Till 2026

Algae Oil Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Grade (Food Grade, Feed Grade, Fuel Grade) By Application (Food, Nutraceuticals, Feedstock, Biofuels Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Microalgae-based Aquafeed Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Species (Spirulina, Chlorella, Tetraselmis, Isochrysis, Pavlova), Aquatic Animal (Larval Fish, Molluscs, Crustaceans), Cultivation Technique (Open Systems, Closed Systems) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Microalgae Food Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Strain (Chlorella, Spirulina, Dunaliella salina, Others), By Form (Capsules, Liquid, Tablets), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Channels, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: