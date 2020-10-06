Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Supply Chain Management Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cloud supply chain management market is expected to reach USD 8.61 billion by 2025 from the present estimate of USD 4.58 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 11.09% during the forecast period.



The rapid adoption of cloud-based business operations has digitalized the supply chain industry as it can accommodate the relentless speed, amplitude of volatility, and facilitates enhanced responsiveness to supply chain disruptions. Organizations are restructuring their supply chain as a digital supply network that unites not just physical flows of products and services but provides affordable, efficient, safer due to redundant systems, infinitely scalable, and easier integration with existing systems.



Increased investment in IoT, a revolutionary technology that shows promising potential to the supply chain, is expected to drive the market. Tracking and monitoring are the main areas for IoT deployment in supply chain management. The technology allows warehouse and fleet managers to keep track of their cargo and inventory. It aids crucial functionalities such as the real-time location-tracking and forecasting contingency planning.



Key vendors are utilizing collaborative robots or co-bots, the new generation of robots that are safe, smart, collaborative, and can work side-by-side with people. For instance, Amazon, one of the largest e-commerce player, employees several types of robots (palletizers, robo-stow, and drive unit) within its warehouses and perform various activities such as pick up heavy items, prepare goods for shipping or for storage. Currently, it has 200,000 robots in its warehouse, and in 2020, the company invested USD 40 million in new 350,000-square-foot robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts which is expected to drive the market in the future.



The cloud supply chain management market is concentrated and is dominated by major players like SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infor Inc., Descartes Systems Group Inc., and IBM Corporation. These major players, with a prominent share in the market, are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.



North America Will Experience Significant Growth and Drive the Market

North America will experience significant market growth primarily driven by the adoption of GS1 standards that designed to improve the efficiency, safety, and visibility of supply chains across physical and digital channels in twenty-five sector, the emergence and application of cloud-based solutions in almost every industry that has reduced the operational costs by improving the efficacy and increased overall profitability.

The healthcare sector in North America is changing at an unprecedented pace due to the impacts of technology, cost pressures, and the growing influence of the patient. Prominent healthcare distributors and suppliers are collaborating with technology providers to make their supply chain capabilities more agile by implementing cloud services for faster responses via shorter lead times and to improve service with lower total cost.

For instance, in 2019, McKesson Corporation, provider of third-party logistics services, patient access support and specialty pharmacy solutions, partnered with TrakCel, a software developer for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking and orchestration systems, to support cell and gene therapy, late-stage developers. Collaboration will integrate both companies' supply chain tracking and patient access services to enable a more efficient path for the industry to develop the next generation of commercial therapies and is expected to drive the cloud computing market.

Outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted the global supply chain as most of the countries has shut down their border to contain the spread of virus. It has also reflected the importance of cloud supply chain management as most of the businesses are taking help of analytics and machine learning to develop flexible, responsive and interconnected ecosystem to convert real-time data into insights that can predict disruptions and vulnerabilities and provide near-term visibility.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid Adoption of Cloud-Based Solution for Demand Management by SMEs

4.2.2 Increasing Growth of E-Commerce Sector has Fueled the Adoption Of Technological Solution to Retain the Customer

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Security and Privacy Concerns Among Enterprises



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution

5.1.1 Demand Planning and Forecasting

5.1.2 Inventory and Warehouse Management

5.1.3 Product Life-Cycle Management

5.1.4 Transportation & Logistics Management

5.1.5 Sales and Operations Planning

5.1.6 Other Solutions (Procurement and Sourcing, Product Master Data Management, Order Management)

5.2 By Deployment Type

5.2.1 Hybrid Cloud

5.2.2 Public Cloud

5.2.3 Private Cloud

5.3 By Organization Size

5.3.1 Large Enterprises

5.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.4 By End-user Industries

5.4.1 Retail

5.4.2 Food & Beverage

5.4.3 Manufacturing

5.4.4 Automotive

5.4.5 Oil & Gas

5.4.6 Healthcare

5.4.7 Other End-user Industries

5.5 By Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SAP SE

6.1.2 Oracle Corporation

6.1.3 Infor Inc

6.1.4 Descartes Systems Group Inc

6.1.5 IBM Corporation

6.1.6 JDA Software Group Inc

6.1.7 Manhattan Associates Inc

6.1.8 Logility Inc.

6.1.9 Kinaxis Inc

6.1.10 HighJump Software Inc

6.1.11 CloudLogix Inc.

6.1.12 TECSYS, Inc.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ra3kb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900