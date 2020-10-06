Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Trucking Services in the US - Procurement Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is intended to assist buyers of refrigerated trucking services. Suppliers provide temperature-controlled trucking services, including truckload (TL) and less-than-truckload (LTL) chilled and frozen transportation. Suppliers in this market, which includes short-haul and long-haul trucking companies, are also called carriers, and buyers are also called shippers.



Typical buyers in this market include agricultural producers; pharmaceutical manufacturers and retailers; cosmetics manufacturers and retailers; and food and beverage manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



Companies Mentioned

Prime Inc.

C.R. England Inc.

FedEx Corporation

XPO Logistics Inc.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

