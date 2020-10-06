Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coffee Market - By Product: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global coffee market, which was valued at approximately USD 102.15 Billion in 2019, and is expected to reach revenue worth USD 155.64 Billion by 2026, is set to record the CAGR of nearly 6.2% over the period from 2020 to 2026.



Coffee provides a revitalizing effect owing to the caffeine present. It is one of the most consumed and popular drinks worldwide. It is prepared and presented in numerous different ways. Usually served hot, it can also be severed as iced coffee. As per some clinical studies, modest coffee consumption is gentle or slightly beneficial for healthy adults.



Owing to increasing cafe culture in today's young generation as well as growing disposable income, white collar demographic, urbanization, and food service outlets are some factors contributing to the global coffee market growth. Shifting work culture specifically in corporate industry along with enhancing living standards is further expected to boost the demand in the global market. Companies overhauling their strategies in terms of service as well as emerging contemporary brands in order to enhance customer satisfaction and in turn gain loyalty are other factors improving the global coffee market all around the world. Increasing organic type demand due to rising awareness of the health benefits associated with the use of coffee is further expected to boost the coffee demand in the near future. Launch of various tastes such as Barista, CCD, and Starbucks has given enriched customer experience scenario.



The global coffee market is segmented on the basis of product Based on the product, distribution, and end use. The global market is segmented based on the product as Robusta and Arabica. On the basis of the distribution channel, the global coffee market is segmented as super and hyper market, specialist retailers, convenience store, and independent retailers. On the basis of end-use, the global market is categorized as soluble, roasted, speciality, and ready-to-drink. The roasted segment is further sub-segmented as French roast, American roast, Italian roast, Viennese roast, and European roast.



Latin America is anticipated to dominate the global coffee market mainly due to the presence of the largest coffee producer, that is, Brazil. Moreover, Mexico has lately proven to be a tough player in the instant coffee market. In addition, Asia Pacific is further expected to witness considerable growth owing to Vietnam - the second largest producer of coffee. Increasing population, influence of western culture, and urbanization will further contribute to the increasing coffee demand all over the world. Europe also is expected to witness significant growth owing to the presence of some good players in this region.



Global Coffee Market: Competitive Players



Some of the major players in the global coffee market include J.M. Smucker, Eight O' Clock, AMT, Dulce Cafe, Lavazza, and Keurig Green Mountain. Other key players dominating the global coffee market are Tchibo, Kraft Heinz, Trung Nguyen, and Starbucks.



