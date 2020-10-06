Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Portable Blenders Market by Material, by Distribution Channel, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Portable Blenders Market size is expected to reach $244.4 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 11.7% CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand and popularity of healthy meals and beverages because of the increasing adoption of healthy lifestyles among people, combined with growing travel needs, has been boosting the market development. Fast urbanization, evolving lifestyles, shifting food consumption behavior, and restless timetables of the customers have been fueling the sales of portable Blenders over the years all over the world. With the growing demand for portable kitchen apparatuses, demand for portable Blenders has been seeing remarkable development in the urban regions, where a huge working population looks for time and easy meals.



Blenders can be considered as a device or appliance which is used to blend or emulsify. Blenders are of two primary types, stationary and portable. While stationary Blenders need a constant power supply, portable Blenders don't need a mains power supply and subsequently can be operated anywhere when required. Portable Blenders come in different shapes and sizes and in various sizes of motors. There are also rechargeable batteries in many portable Blenders. This battery fueled portable Blenders are of benefit to overall wellbeing and fitness enthusiasts as they fulfill the need well. Portable Blenders are cheap and can be charged utilizing PCs, vehicle chargers, USB based power supply, etc. Portable Blenders are an extremely genuine product for office use, gym use, picnics, and campsites. Various models are available for the greatest convenience of the user.



The low wattage and voltage of Portable Blenders with high charging limits and longer run-time are some of the many leading advancements in the portable Blenders's innovation. Small cordless mini Blenders for time-pressed healthniks has set pattern in the worldwide. The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the worldwide economy at different levels and no industrial sector has been saved. Accordingly, a significant stoppage in production in the initial half-year of 2020 has been seen as it resonates through each industry. For the remaining year, the outlook still stays unsure as to the extent of the pandemic and its impact on manufacture and demand & supply chains which are foreseen to affect the general worldwide Portable Blenders market development.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Portable Blenders Market, by Material

1.4.2 Global Portal Blenders Market, by Distribution Channel

1.4.3 Global Portal Blenders Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Portable Blenders Market by Material

3.1 Global Plastic Market by Region

3.2 Global Glass Market by Region

3.3 Global Steel Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Portable Blenders Market by Distribution Channel

4.1 Global Online Market by Region

4.2 Global Offline Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Portable Blenders Market by Region

5.1 North America Portable Blenders Market

5.2 Europe Portable Blenders Market

5.3 Asia Pacific Portable Blenders Market

5.4 LAMEA Portable Blenders Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Newell Brands, Inc.

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

6.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.2 The Kraft Heinz Company

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Analysis

6.2.3 Regional Analysis

6.2.4 Research & Development Expense

6.3 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Financial Analysis

6.3.3 Regional Analysis

6.4 BlendTec, Inc. (K-TEC, Inc.)

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.5 NutriBullet, LLC (Capital Brands, LLC)

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.5.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.6 KACSOO Company

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.7 Cuisinart Corporation(Conair Corporation)

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.8 Shenzhen Ckeyin Technology Co., Ltd.

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.9 SharkNinja Operating LLC (CDH Private Equity)

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.9.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.10 Bella Housewares

6.10.1 Company Overview



