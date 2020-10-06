LONDON, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, today launches its new Dynamic Corporate Membership for corporations, offering a full suite of flexible travel solutions for businesses and executives around the world.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is redefining the global aviation landscape and accelerating several trends:
Corporations are rapidly changing their needs, requiring 24/7 accessibility and maximum flexibility in their travel requirements, as well as enhanced safety protocols. VistaJet has listened to the demands of corporate clients in designing its new Dynamic Corporate Membership.
To support businesses and organizations around the world to connect and restart the economy in the midst of heightened market insecurity, the new Dynamic Corporate Membership offers:
Ian Moore, Chief Commercial Officer, VistaJet said: “The impact that COVID-19 is having on the availability of commercial flights is clear to see and business aviation is taking up the urgent demand to connect globally. With the Dynamic Corporate Membership, we want to offer companies maximum flexibility with minimum commitment, as we recognize the need for safer and more reliable solutions as companies look to build back their business for the future.”
Jennifer Farquhar | VistaJet | press@vistajet.com
About VistaJet
VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. On its fleet of over 70 silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world. Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere.
VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.
More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com
VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet US Inc. is an air charter broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC.
