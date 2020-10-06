Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Vision Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Robotic Vision Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.86% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is owing to the growing use of cognitive humanoid robots and increasing deployment of machine vision systems in end user segments like Automotive Industry.
Machine guidance systems use 2D and 3D machine vision systems to improve accuracy and the speed of assembly robots and automated material handling equipment, which plays a crucial role in the engine chassis marriage operations. Although the applications vary depending on the type of vehicle or model being produced, the general categories of applications are observed in robotics, dimensional gaging operations, assembly verification, flaw detection, paint job verification and code reading.
The growing use of these systems has led to a number of innovations. Cognex Corporation, in Aug 2019, for instance unveiled the 3D-A1000 dimensioning system. Featuring breakthrough smart camera technology, the 3D-A1000 solves even the toughest static and in-motion dimensioning challenges to optimize logistics, packaging, and warehousing operations. The 3D-A1000 handles high-speed motion, uneven transitions, curved conveyance, and colorful target surfaces. Additionally, it outputs precise data and accurate measurements and detects overpacked or out-of-gauge items.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 is expected to further proliferate the growth of vision guided robots, that can reduce human contact in many end user sections. For instance, Orrbec, a US-based company recently collaborated with robot manufacturers in China to deploy its 3D camera products in robots for different hospital applications. Food delivery robots, sterilization robots, and directional guiding robots using machine vision systems have been deployed across many hospitals in China.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Application in Automotive Industry is Expected to Drive Market Growth
Asia - Pacific is Expected to become the Fastest Growing Market
Competitive Landscape
The global vision guided robotics market is characterized by the advent of recent technologies. It has the presence of several global and regional vendors who manufacture their own vision guided robots or procure vision system from suppliers and integrate it in their industrial robots. Additionally, the vendors are manufacturing industry specific vision guided robots and providing technologies for various industrial applications.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bgzc1g
