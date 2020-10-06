Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Vision Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Robotic Vision Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.86% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is owing to the growing use of cognitive humanoid robots and increasing deployment of machine vision systems in end user segments like Automotive Industry.



Machine guidance systems use 2D and 3D machine vision systems to improve accuracy and the speed of assembly robots and automated material handling equipment, which plays a crucial role in the engine chassis marriage operations. Although the applications vary depending on the type of vehicle or model being produced, the general categories of applications are observed in robotics, dimensional gaging operations, assembly verification, flaw detection, paint job verification and code reading.



The growing use of these systems has led to a number of innovations. Cognex Corporation, in Aug 2019, for instance unveiled the 3D-A1000 dimensioning system. Featuring breakthrough smart camera technology, the 3D-A1000 solves even the toughest static and in-motion dimensioning challenges to optimize logistics, packaging, and warehousing operations. The 3D-A1000 handles high-speed motion, uneven transitions, curved conveyance, and colorful target surfaces. Additionally, it outputs precise data and accurate measurements and detects overpacked or out-of-gauge items.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 is expected to further proliferate the growth of vision guided robots, that can reduce human contact in many end user sections. For instance, Orrbec, a US-based company recently collaborated with robot manufacturers in China to deploy its 3D camera products in robots for different hospital applications. Food delivery robots, sterilization robots, and directional guiding robots using machine vision systems have been deployed across many hospitals in China.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Application in Automotive Industry is Expected to Drive Market Growth

In order to address quality issues Automotive manufacturers are increasingly investing in vision systems. The technology is being increasingly used by automakers and parts suppliers for a variety of applications, that include adhesive dispensing, bin picking, error-proofing, inline welding analysis, material handling, robotic guidance, surface inspection and traceability. Growing demand demand for customization, increasing labor shortages and cost pressures are some of the major drivers of vision systems use in the auto industry.

Advanced machine vision technology already plays major role in daily operation of various automotive plants across the globe. Ford Motor Co.'s Van Dyke transmission plant for instance uses vision-guided robots in order to ensure high-quality assembly of critical components like gears and clutches. The plant has deployed more than 500 inline machine vision applications for error proofing, gauging and complexity issues

With the growth of the ADAS system in Automotives, the requirement of the component like camera led lighting, Lidar, V2X, among others will play a crucial role in the near future for automation and intelligence. Further, according to Neuromation, traffic accidents account for 2.2% of global deaths. With 2D and 3D machine vision and intelligent transportation systems (ITS), drivers are provided with a safety net. These technologies make it possible to mitigate human error in the auto industry, assisting drivers at the wheel with tools and features that keep them from committing serious mistakes and accidents.

Asia - Pacific is Expected to become the Fastest Growing Market

The region is embracing robot adoption at a rapid rate, which is expected to impact the robotic vision market in the region. Automation in the region is also expected to be augmented by favorable government initiatives. For instance, the Chinese government's programs, such as the Made in China 2025 plan, are promoting the use of R&D in factory automation and technologies and its investments.

Moreover, the labor cost in China is increasing year on year. Therefore, companies in the country are focusing on using automation systems to reduce production costs. These factors are also driving the growth of the machine vision market in the region. According to the China Machine Vision Union, sales in the Chinese machine vision market reached CNY 8.39 billion in 2018, growing 21.6%, as compared to 2017.

Moreover many large firms are increasingly focussing on deploying robotic systems as part of their future manufacturing plans in the region. Honda for instance unveiled its '2030 Vision' that underscores its focus on development of technologies for mobility products, energy and robotics under this plan.

Competitive Landscape



The global vision guided robotics market is characterized by the advent of recent technologies. It has the presence of several global and regional vendors who manufacture their own vision guided robots or procure vision system from suppliers and integrate it in their industrial robots. Additionally, the vendors are manufacturing industry specific vision guided robots and providing technologies for various industrial applications.

April 2019 - Cobot Manufacturer, OnRobot, has released a new 2.5D vision that has been designed for guided robotic applications. Designed for simplifying the use in CNhC applications, the device has been dubbed eyes.

