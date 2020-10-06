Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diatomite Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. One of the main factors driving the market is growing demand of diatomite as filter media. However, availability of substitutes of diatomite such as expanded perlite and silica sand is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.



Growing demand of diatomite in manufacturing of insecticides is likely to act as an opportunity for the market studied in the coming years.



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand of Diatomite as Filter Media

Diatomite, also known as diatomaceous earth, is naturally occurring fossilized remains of diatoms. It is a very porous rock with a fine particle size and a low specific gravity. These properties make it useful as a filter media, an absorbent, and as lightweight filler for rubber, paint, and plastics.

High degree of porosity combined with its low density and inertness, makes diatomite an excellent filtration medium, providing the ability to economically remove microscopically small suspended solids from large volumes of liquid.

With the ever-increasing requirement for power across the world, the demand for water treatment chemicals is likely to increase in the future.

Increasing health concerns over the consumption of freshwater have driven the market for membrane water system in household water treatment for drinking purposes. thus increasing the consumption of diatomite.

Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the application of diatomite in surfactants is likely to dominate during the forecast period.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

North America region is expected to dominate the market for diatomite during the forecast period. The rising demand of water filter media with growing population and technologies in developed countries like United States, and Canada is expected to drive the demand for diatomite in this region.

The largest producers of diatomite are located in North America region. Some of the leading companies in the production of diatomite are Imerys S.A,EP Minerals,Calgon Carbon Corporation,Showa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd and Diatomit CJSC among others.

According to the State Oceanic Administration (SOA), the country has around 131 seawater desalination plants, which produce 66.6% of the desalinated water for industrial purposes, and the remainder for residential use.

Presence of large deposits of diatomite in California, Nevada, Washington and Oregon makes North America the major producer of diatomite.

Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market for diatomite in the North America region is projected to grow significantly during the study period.

Competitive Landscape



The global diatomite market is partially fragmented in nature with only few major players dominating the market. Some of the major companies are Imerys S.A, EP Minerals, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Showa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd and Dicalite Management Group, Inc among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand of Diatomite as Filter Media

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Substitutes of Diatomite Such as Expanded Perlite and Silica Sand

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Raw Material Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Source

5.1.1 Fresh Water Diatomite

5.1.2 Salt Water Diatomite

5.2 Process

5.2.1 Natural Grades

5.2.2 Calcined Grades

5.2.3 Flux-Calcined Grades

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Filter Media

5.3.2 Cement Additive

5.3.3 Filler

5.3.4 Absorbent

5.3.5 Insecticides

5.3.6 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Imerys S.A.

6.4.2 EP Minerals

6.4.3 Calgon Carbon Corporation

6.4.4 Showa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

6.4.5 Diatomit CJSC

6.4.6 Dicalite Management Group, Inc.

6.4.7 Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral Co., Ltd.

6.4.8 Diatomite Direct

6.4.9 Qingdao Best diatomite co.ltd.,

6.4.10 CECA

6.4.11 Shenzhou Xinglong Products of Diatomite Co,.Ltd

6.4.12 Chuanshan inte

6.4.13 U.S. SILICA



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Demand of Diatomite in Manufacturing of Insecticides

7.2 Other Opportunities



