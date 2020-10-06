Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diatomite Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. One of the main factors driving the market is growing demand of diatomite as filter media. However, availability of substitutes of diatomite such as expanded perlite and silica sand is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
Growing demand of diatomite in manufacturing of insecticides is likely to act as an opportunity for the market studied in the coming years.
Key Market Trends
Growing Demand of Diatomite as Filter Media
North America Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global diatomite market is partially fragmented in nature with only few major players dominating the market. Some of the major companies are Imerys S.A, EP Minerals, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Showa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd and Dicalite Management Group, Inc among others.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
