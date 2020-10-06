Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Face Mask Market by Type, Material, Nature, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global face mask market size was valued at $1,523.0 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $ 2,455.4 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027. Face mask is a type protective mask that serves to protect against airborne diseases such as COVID19, influenza, chickenpox, mumps, and measles. The mask is a half face mask, which protects the nose, chin, and mouth. Moreover, an increase in demand for surgical masks owing to its advanced usage in the field of medical surgery and diagnosis boosts the growth of the face mask market. In addition, availability of reusable surgery mask in the hospitals and also for public use is the major trend in the face mask market.



The increase in penetration of various online portals in the developing regions and the rise in number of offers or discounts, attracts the consumer to purchase face mask through online channels. Moreover, online sales channel has increased the consumer reach owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies. Furthermore, the online sales market is expected to expand in the near future due to rapid growth in online and mobile user customer bases in emerging markets. Increase in e-commerce sales, improvements in logistics services, ease in payment options, and the facility to enter in new international markets for major brands further boost the growth of the face mask market.



The athletic wear company Under Armor has come up with an innovative new surgical mask, which is made up of a single piece of fabric and it does not require any sewing. Owing to this innovative idea, face mask can be produced rapidly in large quantities to meet the requirements of medical workers, who are on the front lines of the COVID19 crisis. In addition, Under Armor is producing the face mask at a pace of 1 lakh a week to fill this demand and supply gap which occurred due to COVID19.This move is expected to augment the growth of the face mask market. However, A surge in prices and a rise in popularity of face masks such as N95 respirator, surgical mask, and dust mask have led to the advent of counterfeit brands. Counterfeit brands are usually available in the developing economies where customers are highly price-sensitive. This factor hampers the sale of the existing original face mask brands in these economies.



The face mask market is segmented into type, material, nature, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is categorized into surgical mask, N95 respirators and dust mask. By material, it is bifurcated into cotton, polypropylene, and others. By nature, it is categorized into reusable and disposable. By distribution channel, it is classified into hypermarket/supermarket, pharmacies, convenience stores, online, and others. By Region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)



The key players operating in the face mask industry include 3M Company, Honeywell, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Prestige Ameritech, Alpha ProTech, Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Moldex-Metric, Inc., The Gerson Company, Cardinal Health, and Cambridge Mask Co.



Key Benefits



This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the footwear market analysis from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities. The key countries in all the major regions are mapped on the basis of market share. The market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global industry trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Findings of the Study:



By type, the surgical mask segment dominated the global face mask market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By material, the polypropylene segment accounted for highest share in the face mask market growth in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2027.

By nature, the disposable segment led the global face mask market demand in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the pharmacies segment was the major shareholder in 2019, and is projected to register a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2027.

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for highest face mask market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segment

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors

2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets

2.2. Top Player Positioning

2.1. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Worldwide Coronavirus Outbreak.

3.3.1.2. Rising Consumer Awareness Regarding Airborne Infections

3.3.1.3. Rise in Government Investment in Face Mask

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. Availability of Counterfeit Products

3.3.2.2. Devastating Effect of Face Masks on the Environment

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. Innovative Products

3.3.3.2. Increase in Social Media Marketing



Chapter 4: Global Face Mask Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Surgical Mask

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.3. Dust Mask

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.4. N95 Respirators

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 5: Global Face Mask Market, by Material

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Cotton

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.3. Polypropylene

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.4.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 6: Global Face Mask Market, by Nature

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Reusable

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.3. Disposable

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.3.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 7: Global Face Mask Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. Hypermarket/Supermarket

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

7.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.2. Pharmacies

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

7.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.3. Convenience Stores

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

7.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.4. Online

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

7.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.5. Others

7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast

7.5.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 8: Face Mask Market, by Region

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA



Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Dashboard

9.2. Competitive Heatmap

9.3. Product Mapping

9.4. Top Winning Strategies

9.5. Top Player Positioning



Chapter 10: Company Profiles

10.1.3M Company

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Key Executive

10.1.3. Company Snapshot

10.1.4. Operating Business Segments

10.1.5. Product Portfolio

10.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.2. Honeywell

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Key Executive

10.2.3. Company Snapshot

10.2.4. Operating Business Segments

10.2.5. Product Portfolio

10.2.6. R&D Expenditure

10.2.7. Business Performance

10.2.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.3. Kimberly-Clark Corporation

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Key Executive

10.3.3. Company Snapshot

10.3.4. Operating Business Segments

10.3.5. Product Portfolio

10.3.6. R&D Expenditure

10.3.7. Business Performance

10.3.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.4. Prestige Ameritech

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Key Executives

10.4.3. Company Snapshot

10.4.4. Operating Business Segments

10.4.5. Product Portfolio

10.4.6. R&D Expenditure

10.4.7. Business Performance

10.4.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.5. Alpha Protech

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Key Executive

10.5.3. Company Snapshot

10.5.4. Operating Business Segments

10.5.5. Product Portfolio

10.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.6. Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Key Executives

10.6.3. Company Snapshot

10.6.4. Operating Business Segments

10.6.5. Product Portfolio

10.7. Moldex-Metric, Inc.

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Key Executive

10.7.3. Company Snapshot

10.7.4. Operating Business Segments

10.7.5. Product Portfolio

10.7.6. R&D Expenditure

10.7.7. Business Performance

10.7.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.8. The Gerson Company

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Key Executives

10.8.3. Company Snapshot

10.8.4. Operating Business Segments

10.8.5. Product Portfolio

10.9. Cardinal Health

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Key Executive

10.9.3. Company Snapshot

10.9.4. Operating Business Segments

10.9.5. Product Portfolio

10.9.6. R&D Expenditure

10.9.7. Business Performance

10.10. Cambridge Mask Co

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Key Executive

10.10.3. Company Snapshot

10.10.4. Operating Business Segments

10.10.5. Product Portfolio

10.10.6. R&D Expenditure

10.10.7. Business Performance

10.10.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



