Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Market for Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces provides an in-depth market analysis of Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surface solutions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the latest technology developments.



Industry interest in these types of coatings products was previously hindered by high price and mainly limited to food packaging and healthcare settings. The pandemic, however, has created a significant market opportunity for companies to develop Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surface solutions that can counter the health hazards caused by bacteria and viruses for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings have numerous applications, for virtually all surfaces including:

Fabric (mask, gloves, doctor coats, curtains, bed sheet)

Metal (lifts, doors handle, nobs, railings, public transport)

Wood (furniture, floors and partition panels)

Concrete (hospitals, clinics and isolation wards)

Plastics (switches, kitchen and home appliances).

Report contents include:

Current technology and materials used in Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces. These include graphene, silicon dioxide nanoparticles, silver/nanosilver, photocatalytic coatings, zinc oxide/zinc oxide nanoparticles, hydrogels, nanocellulose, carbon nanotubes, fullerenes, gold nanoparticles, cerium oxide nanoparticles, chitosan/chitosan nanoparticles, copper nanoparticles, adaptive biomaterials, electroactive smart materials and antibacterial liquid metals.

Market forecasts to 2030, broken down by applications, markets and types of coatings.

Analysis of end-user markets for Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces including:

Interiors Stainless steel, glass, plastics and ceramic surfaces. Medical facilities and sensitive building applications. Air conditioning and ventilation systems. Hand rails. Restroom accessories.

Medical Medical hygiene-medical devices and surface hygiene. Wall coatings for hospitals. Hospital furniture. Medical implants. Wound dressings. Catheters. Pharmaceutical labs. Fabric supplies, scrubs, linens, masks (medical textiles).

Packaging Food packaging. Polymeric films with anti-microbial properties for food packaging. Nanosilver coatings. Antibacterial coatings on plastic films.

Textiles Antibacterial cotton textiles for clothing and apparel. Interior textiles. Automotive textiles.

Food processing Food preparation facilities. Food packaging. Food processing equipment.

Filtration Water purification. Air filtration units.

Other Fitness equipment. Water coolers and ice-making equipment. Automotive interiors. Reusable water bottles, coffee cups and shopping bags. Consumer goods-children's toys, personal care items and appliances.

Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces Company profiles (Profiles of over 130 companies)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e3hojd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900