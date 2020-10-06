Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Market for Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces provides an in-depth market analysis of Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surface solutions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the latest technology developments.
Industry interest in these types of coatings products was previously hindered by high price and mainly limited to food packaging and healthcare settings. The pandemic, however, has created a significant market opportunity for companies to develop Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surface solutions that can counter the health hazards caused by bacteria and viruses for a wide range of applications.
Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings have numerous applications, for virtually all surfaces including:
Report contents include:
Current technology and materials used in Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces. These include graphene, silicon dioxide nanoparticles, silver/nanosilver, photocatalytic coatings, zinc oxide/zinc oxide nanoparticles, hydrogels, nanocellulose, carbon nanotubes, fullerenes, gold nanoparticles, cerium oxide nanoparticles, chitosan/chitosan nanoparticles, copper nanoparticles, adaptive biomaterials, electroactive smart materials and antibacterial liquid metals.
Market forecasts to 2030, broken down by applications, markets and types of coatings.
Analysis of end-user markets for Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces including:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e3hojd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: