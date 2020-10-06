Pune, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polyethylene market size is expected to gain momentum from its increasing usage in a wide range of industries owing to various beneficial properties, such as high durability, easy customization, and resistance to moisture. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Polyethylene (PE) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that this market size was USD 107.43 billion in 2019 is projected to reach USD 130.26 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.





COVID-19: Reduced Demand from Various Industries to Hamper Growth

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide is taking a toll on the growth of the market as the demand for PE is reducing from the consumer goods, electrical & electronics, and automotive industries. At the same time, the prices of crude oil are declining because of disruptions in supply chains. We are delivering in-depth reports to help you understand the current effects of the market. Our highly skilled analysts have used multiple research methodologies to provide authentic data.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/polyethylene-pe-market-101584





This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the market opportunities and dynamics?

Which firms would hold the largest share in the market?

Which region is set to showcase the highest growth in the global market?

What are the strategies adopted by prominent players to surge sales of polyethylene?





Drivers & Restraints

High Demand for Drippers & Nozzles at Irrigation Fields to Propel Growth

Polyethylene is nowadays being used extensively in the manufacturing of toys, sports goods, and fashion apparels. This is occurring because the material enables easy molding of products, provides flexibility & durability, and is capable of resisting physical stresses. The agriculture industry is also exhibiting high demand for the material because of the increasing demand for nozzles, micro tubes, emitting pipes, and drippers at irrigation fields. These factors are set to boost the polyethylene market growth in the near future. However, the prices of raw materials are fluctuating constantly, which, in turn, would impact the cost structure of the final product negatively. This factor may obstruct growth.





Segment

Packaging Segment to Dominate: Demand from Food & Beverages Industry to Aid Growth

Based on the end-use industry, the automotive segment procured 5.3% in terms of polyethylene market share in 2019. The packaging segment, on the other hand, is expected to generate the largest share throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the surging usage of polyethylene in the manufacturing of numerous packaging solutions, especially in the food & beverages industry.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/polyethylene-pe-market-101584





Regional Analysis

Rising Usage in Automotive Industry to Favor Growth in Europe

Geographically, in 2019, Asia Pacific held USD 49.40 billion in terms of revenue. It is anticipated to lead the market in the coming years fueled by the high demand for PE from India and China. The material is utilized in the infrastructure & construction and packaging industries in these countries. In Europe, the U.S. is set to contribute to growth majorly because of the rising usage of the material in the automotive, as well as healthcare & pharmaceuticals industries.





Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Launching Unique Products to Intensify Competition

The market consists of a large number of companies that are currently aiming to overtake their rivals in terms of revenue by introducing state-of-the-art polythene products. Some of the others are collaborating to develop such products.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the PE manufacturers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands)

ExxonMobil Chemical (U.S.)

China National Petroleum Corporation (China)

INEOS (UK)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Ducor Petrochemicals (Netherlands)

Reliance Industries Limited (India)

Formosa Plastic Group (Taiwan)

Braskem (Brazil)

Repsol (Spain)

Borouge (UAE)

Borealis AG (Austria)

MOL Group (Hungary)

Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)

Other Key Players





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report With TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/polyethylene-pe-market-101584





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market SegHouseholdtation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Market Trends in the Global Market Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. . Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Price Trend Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Polyethylene (PE) Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Polyethylene (PE) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Linear low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) By End-User Packaging Automotive & Transportation Infrastructure & Construction Consumer Goods/ Lifestyle Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Electrical & Electronics Agriculture Textile Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Below are two latest industry developments:



July 2020 : Dow and Thong Guan introduced a new line of bio-based polyethylene (bio-PE) named Nano Bio in Asia Pacific. It will be developed by using the nanotechnology of Thong Guan.

: Dow and Thong Guan introduced a new line of bio-based polyethylene (bio-PE) named Nano Bio in Asia Pacific. It will be developed by using the nanotechnology of Thong Guan. October 2019: Dow recently unveiled a new resin called Dow Agility CE. It is made up of 70 percent recycled plastic and is the company’s first post-consumer recycled (PCR) product.





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/polyethylene-pe-market-101584





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

PP Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Plastics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyvinyl Chloride, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Polyurethane, Polystyrene), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

PET Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Grade (Textile, Bottle, Film), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Textiles, Automotive, Electrical and electronics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: