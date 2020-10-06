Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stone Plastic Composite Flooring - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring market accounted for $21,183.97 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $66,673.75 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. Flourishing building & construction sector and high disposable incomes are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of awareness of stone plastic composite flooring among individuals is restraining market growth.



Stone Plastic Composite Flooring ordinarily comprises of around 60% calcium carbonate (limestone), polyvinyl chloride and plasticizers. They are otherwise called as Rigid Core Vinyl flooring, is the newest generation of vinyl floors. Built with a stone plastic composite core, it is virtually indestructible and has a unique resilience that allows for a tremendous amount of versatility that no other category possesses. It is 100% waterproof, fire-resistant, radiant heat compatible, and scratch resistant, thus it can be installed in any room that is susceptible to moisture and temperature fluctuations.



Based on application, the commercial segment is likely to have a huge demand as stone plastic composite flooring is widely used for commercial uses such as in-office spaces and restaurants rather for usage in residences. In commercial use it has a lifespan of around 15 years. This makes them preferable over traditional flooring materials such as hardwood. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Growing building & construction sectors in emerging economies, such as China and India and the growing inclination of consumers to spend on luxury products, are likely to drive market growth across the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market include Armstrong, Chengdu Luke, Chenxing, Dajulong Kaman, Decno Group, Jiangsu Zhengyoung Flooring, Mannington Mills, Mohawk, NewBetter Building Materials, Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring, Zhejiang GIMIG Technology, Zhejiang Kingdom, Zhejiang Oufei New Material , Zhejiang Qide New Materials , Zhejiang Walrus New Material and Zhengfu Plastic.



