Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pyrethrin Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Pest Types, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the market was valued at US$ 235.35 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 353.53 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.
Pyrethrin are classified as a class of organic compounds which are obtained from chrysanthemum cinerariifolium that can act as effective insecticides by targeting the nervous system of insects. Pyrethrins are treated as an organic insecticide in combination with piperonyl butoxide or other synthetic adjuvants and is known for its insecticidal and insect repellent characteristics features. They are increasingly being used as an effective alternative of organochlorides and organophosphates and are highly preferred to pyrethroids, a synthetic form of pyrethrin which gets accumulated in the environment.
Pyrethrin is widely used in veterinary medicine for agricultural and domestic purposes. It is used for the treatment of ectoparasites in large and small animals and also in non-mammalian species such as birds, fish, and honeybees. It is used in veterinary medicine in various formulations, including spot-on, sprays, ear tags, soluble powders, and dips. Apart from its usage as veterinary medicine, it is also used in treatment of lices and scabies. Also, permethrin cream, prepared from pyrethrin, is often recommended during pregnancy and lactation. Synthetic pyrethroids have been classified into two types: type I and type II. It is observed that the addition of the alpha-cyano group to the 3-phenoxylbenzyl alcohol group in type II has increased the insecticidal potency. Pyrethrin and piperonyl butoxide are used to make a skin and hair shampoo. It is applied twice to thrice to treat lice. Pyrethrin is also used in body lice medicines such as A-200, Pyrinate, Barc, Lice-Enz, Licetrol, Pronto, Tisit, Tisist blue, and Tripple X. The medical applications of pyrethrin are boosting the demand for pyrethrin all across the globe.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting economies and industries in various countries, including the US, Brazil, Russia, India, Italy, the UK, Iran, and Spain. Chemicals and materials is one the world's major industries suffering serious disruptions in the form of supply chain breaks, event cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of the lockdowns imposed in various countries to contain the disease spread. China is the global manufacturing hub and the largest raw material supplier for various industries; it is also one of the worst-affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and adversely impacting the manufacturing and sales of various chemical and materials. These factors are likely to restrain the growth of various markets related to the chemicals and materials industry in next few financial quarters.
Botanical Resources Australia Pty Ltd; China Xi'an Nutrendhealth Biotechnology Co, Ltd; Endura; Zhejiang Rayfull Chemicals Co.,Ltd.; Pestech Australia Pty Ltd. Scintex; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Horizon Sopyrwa; Kapi Limited; and Zhengzhou Delong Chemical Co., Ltd are among the well-established players in the global pyrethrin market.
