This report studies the marine composite materials market for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 at the global, regional, and country-level.



The report provides detailed insights about the market dynamics and competitive landscapes to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market. Furthermore, the publisher has exhaustively leveraged their huge marine database, gathered during the preparation of the comprehensive reports on the recreational fiberglass boat market and the marine epoxy resin market, in order to take the veracity of market estimations to the next level.



Marine Composite Materials Market: Highlights



Composites have been used for over five decades on a commercial scale, initially gaining widespread acceptance only in high-end industries such as aerospace and defense. With increasing awareness and multiple advancements in technology, composite materials established their unshakable place in several other industries such as automotive, marine, civil engineering, building & construction, and sporting goods. As the industry stakeholders gain more and more knowledge about the material, composite material's costs and fabrication processes have already come a long way and are still evolving.



Marine composite materials market accounted for less than a 3% share of the total composites market (in terms of volume). But the penetration of composites in this industry has been highest among all the industries where composite materials are used. The marine industry endured a massive blow in 2009 with the global economic slowdown due to the Great Recession. The USA, the ruling market in the marine industry hit an all-time low boat sale in 2010. Nevertheless, the past six years (2014-2019) proved to be propitious with a gradual recovery.



The global spread of COVID-19 has imprinted an abysmal impact, clinching major economies across the globe. As a result, several industries have had to endure huge repercussions, making drastic changes in the stakeholders' long-term business strategies. The marine industry is no exception. Temporary halts in boat production have caused overall supply chain disruption, creating an obstructive impact on the marine composite materials market as well.



The pandemic's short- as well as long-term reverberations on the demand for marine composite materials are unprecedented. In the short-term, the boat demand is likely to stoop down to 2014-2015 levels, creating a lag of at least 4 to 5 years in the market. With the slow but steady revival in the boat demand, the market is expected to gradually pick up the pace in the long-term, well backed by key factors such as increasing the HNWI population; increasing boating participants in the marine hub, the USA; and increasing penetration of fiberglass boats. Expected healthy recovery in the USA's fiberglass boat market is likely to push the marine composite materials market towards healing, enabling it to cross its 2019-market level by 2025, growing at a healthy long-term CAGR of 7.0% (value basis).



The publisher has segmented the marine composite materials market based on the boat type as outboard boat, inboard/sterndrive boat, PWC, and other boats. Inboard/sterndrive boat is likely to remain the most dominant boat type in the marine composite materials market, whereas PWC to remain the fastest-growing boat type during the forecast period. BRP Inc., Kawasaki, and Yamaha are the major players in the PWC segment, generating a sustainable demand for composite materials. The market is experiencing a gradual shift from inboard boats to outboard boats, owing to ease in maintenance.



Based on the application type, the publisher has broadly segmented the market as hull, deck, stringers, roof, and others. Being the largest composite application in terms of volume consumed and dimension, hull is likely to remain the most dominant application during the forecast period. Hull of PWC and inboard/sterndrive boats is preferably built using composite materials, mainly glass fibers impregnated with polyester or vinyl ester resins, creating significant demand in the market.



Our analysis based on the material type connotes that polyester resin is expected to remain the most dominant material over the next five years, whereas carbon fiber is expected to be the fastest-growing material type over the same period. Carbon fiber offers numerous advantages, such as high strength-to-weight ratio, high tensile and compressive strength, low coefficient of thermal expansion, and high fatigue resistance at lightweight. Carbon fiber is majorly used with epoxy resins in racing boats and yachts, where weight reduction is of paramount importance.



All regions are estimated to suffer huge plunges in 2020 due to the pandemic in which Europe to be the worst-hit region. As per the European Commission, in the second quarter of 2020, the tourism sector is expected to endure a massive 70% downfall in turnover, with the requirement for approx. 161 billion euros as a direct investment in tourism.



Despite taking a severe blow in 2020, North America is projected to maintain its irrefutable lead, whereas Asia-Pacific is likely to remain the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. China is likely to be one of the fastest-growing marine composite material markets in the coming five years. There has been an increasing presence of country-level boat and yacht manufacturers in China to tap the growing potential.



The marine composite materials market is gradually heading towards consolidation as major players are taking a keen interest in strategic alliances to quickly position themselves in the upper section of the market. Key M&As are Polynt and Reichhold merger, the formation of AOC Aliancys, and acquisition of Ashland's composites business by INEOS. The merger of AOC and Aliancys in 2018 and the merger of Polynt and Reichhold in 2017 helped these companies to better position themselves not only in marine but also in other industries and strengthened their polyester and vinyl ester resin capabilities. The epoxy resins market has also registered some key acquisitions: Olin Corporation acquired the epoxy division of The Dow Chemical Company in 2015. Also, all the major players are increasingly enhancing their capabilities to capture a larger pie of the market. They have excellent product development capabilities, a wide geographical reach, and a large customer base for various end-use industries.



The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, intermediate products (prepreg) suppliers, distributors, part fabricators, boat/yacht manufacturers, and end-users. Some of the key suppliers of marine composite materials are Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Owens Corning, Polynt-Reichhold Group, China Jushi Co. Ltd., AOC Aliancys, Huntsman Corporation, Hexion Inc., and Interplastic Corporation. The key boat manufacturers creating a huge demand for composite materials are Brunswick Corporation, White River Marine Group, Beneteau Group, Ferretti Group, Marine Products Corp., Correct Craft Inc., Malibu Boats Inc., and BRP Inc.



The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trends and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Marine Composite Materials Market - Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Marine Composite Materials Market Segmentation

2.2.1. By Boat Type

2.2.2. By Application Type

2.2.3. By Material Type

2.2.4. By Region

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis

2.6. SWOT Analysis



3. Marine Composite Materials Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Analyst Insights

3.2. Marine Composites' Penetration in the Composite Industry

3.3. Marine Composite Materials Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.4. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment

3.5. The Pandemic: Real GDP Loss vs Marine Composite Materials Market Loss (2020-2021)

3.6. Marine Composite Materials Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic

3.7. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.8. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.9. Market Drivers

3.10. Market Challenges



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Analyst Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.3. Geographical Presence

4.4. New Product Launches

4.5. Strategic Alliances

4.6. Market Share Analysis

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Marine Composite Materials Market Trend and Forecast by Boat Type (2014-2025)

5.1. Analyst Insights

5.2. Outboard Boat: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.3. Inboard/Sterndrive Boat: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.4. PWC: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.5. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



6. Marine Composite Materials Market Trend and Forecast by Application Type (2014-2025)

6.1. Analyst Insights

6.2. Hull: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.3. Deck: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.4. Stringers: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.5. Roof: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.6. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



7. Marine Composite Materials Market Trend and Forecast by Material Type (2014-2025)

7.1. Analyst Insights

7.2. Polyester Resin: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.3. Vinyl Ester Resin: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.4. Epoxy Resin: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.5. Glass Fiber: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.6. Carbon Fiber: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.7. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



8. Marine Composite Materials Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2014-2025)

8.1. Analyst Insights

8.2. North American Marine Composite Materials Market: Country Analysis

8.3. European Marine Composite Materials Market: Country Analysis

8.4. Asia-Pacific's Marine Composite Materials Market: Country Analysis

8.5. Rest of the World's (RoW) Marine Composite Materials Market: Sub-Region Analysis



9. Strategic Growth Opportunities

9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

9.1.1. Market Attractiveness by Boat Type

9.1.2. Market Attractiveness by Application Type

9.1.3. Market Attractiveness by Material Type

9.1.4. Market Attractiveness by Region

9.1.5. Market Attractiveness by Country

9.2. Emerging Trends

9.3. Growth Matrix Analysis

9.4. Strategic Implications

9.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



10. Company Profile of Key Players (Profiling, Financial Information, Competition, Strategies, etc.)

10.1. AOC Aliancys

10.2. Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

10.3. China Jushi Co. Ltd.

10.4. Hexion Inc.

10.5. Huntsman Corporation

10.6. Interplastic Corporation

10.7. Owens Corning

10.8. Polynt-Reichhold Group



