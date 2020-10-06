Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diesel Engine Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Diesel Engine Market Report



The diesel engine market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the period 2019-2025.



The global diesel engine market is expected to touch new growth heights on account of the development of new generation agriculture equipment, manufacturing, forestry, material processing, military, mining and utility vehicles, and locomotives and ships, which are expected to expand the usage of modern diesel engines. The sale of aftermarket diesel engine products is also likely to rise as the world's stocks are increasing.



In addition, diesel models in industrializing countries with low strict emission requirements are expected to gain market shares. Several powerful diesel engines are expected to be built in the future, which comply with the latest emissions regulations. The global demand for diesel engines is expected to be guided primarily by the development in major regions, including Europe and APAC. The increasing use of more sophisticated technical engines is also likely to increase to drive revenue during the forecast period.



The impact of COVID-19 on the global economy has affected the automotive and non-automotive markets, which have affected industrial and commercial vehicle sales and fuel prices. Hence, the slowdown in the automotive sector has also affected the global diesel engine market in terms of demand.



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



The APAC diesel engine market growth is strengthened because of the increased use of commercial vehicles in the industrial sector. Growth in vehicle sales were impacted throughout the globe in the first two quarters of 2020 due to the outbreak of the pandemic. Also, diesel vehicle markets are projected to remain uncertain in 2020 and 2021, owing to fluctuating macroeconomic conditions. The diesel engine industry in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.



China is likely to witness a truncated growth rate with respect to diesel engines, as the electric vehicle market is set to grow further in the country, with minimal government incentives. The demand for diesel engine vehicles has been increasing in Japan, whereas countries in Europe and North America were declining. The diesel engine market in India is anticipated to have opportunities in construction equipment and heavy industry equipment markets.



Key Questions Answered:

What is the diesel engine market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

What are the factors impacting the growth of the diesel engine market share?

Who are the leading vendors in the diesel engine market, and what are their market shares?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the diesel engine market share?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusion

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market At A Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact Of COVID-19

7.2.1 Impact on Key Countries



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growth In Hybrid Vehicle

8.2 Growth In The Non-Automotive Market



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rising Demand For Diesel Vehicles

9.2 Fuel Efficient Than Petrol Engine



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Competition From Alternative Energy Source

10.2 Stringent Regulations

10.3 Growing Electric Vehicle Market



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Application

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview



13 Automotive

13.1 Market Overview

13.2 Impact of COVID-19

13.3 Market Size & Forecast

13.4 Heavy Vehicles

13.5 Light Passenger

13.6 Light Commercial



14 Non-Automotive

14.1 Market Overview

14.2 Impact of COVID-19

14.3 Market Size & Forecast

14.4 Construction Equipment

14.5 Power Equipment

14.6 Marine Industry

14.7 Agricultural Equipment

14.8 Others



15 Power Equipment By Operation

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Peak Shaving

15.4 Prime

15.5 Stand-By



16 Power Equipment By End User

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Industrial

16.4 Commercial

16.5 Residential



17 Marine Industry By Speed

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Low Speed

17.4 Medium Speed

17.5 High Speed



18 Geography

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Geographic Overview



Competitive Landscape



Prominent Vendors

Bosch

Caterpillar

CNH Industrial

Cummins

Daimler

John Deere

Volvo Group

Wartsila

Other Prominent Vendors

Scania

Rolls-Royce Motor

General Motors (GM)

Deutz

Kubota

Navistar International Corporation

Changchai

Greaves

Anglo Belgian

Daihatsu

Detroit Diesel

Doosan Engine

IHI Power Systems

ISUZU Diesel

Lister Petter

MAN SE

Mitsubishi

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Perkins

Shifeng

Weichai Dongli

Winterthur Gas & Diesel

Yanmar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i74fj4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900