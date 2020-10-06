Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diesel Engine Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Diesel Engine Market Report
The diesel engine market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the period 2019-2025.
The global diesel engine market is expected to touch new growth heights on account of the development of new generation agriculture equipment, manufacturing, forestry, material processing, military, mining and utility vehicles, and locomotives and ships, which are expected to expand the usage of modern diesel engines. The sale of aftermarket diesel engine products is also likely to rise as the world's stocks are increasing.
In addition, diesel models in industrializing countries with low strict emission requirements are expected to gain market shares. Several powerful diesel engines are expected to be built in the future, which comply with the latest emissions regulations. The global demand for diesel engines is expected to be guided primarily by the development in major regions, including Europe and APAC. The increasing use of more sophisticated technical engines is also likely to increase to drive revenue during the forecast period.
The impact of COVID-19 on the global economy has affected the automotive and non-automotive markets, which have affected industrial and commercial vehicle sales and fuel prices. Hence, the slowdown in the automotive sector has also affected the global diesel engine market in terms of demand.
INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
The APAC diesel engine market growth is strengthened because of the increased use of commercial vehicles in the industrial sector. Growth in vehicle sales were impacted throughout the globe in the first two quarters of 2020 due to the outbreak of the pandemic. Also, diesel vehicle markets are projected to remain uncertain in 2020 and 2021, owing to fluctuating macroeconomic conditions. The diesel engine industry in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.
China is likely to witness a truncated growth rate with respect to diesel engines, as the electric vehicle market is set to grow further in the country, with minimal government incentives. The demand for diesel engine vehicles has been increasing in Japan, whereas countries in Europe and North America were declining. The diesel engine market in India is anticipated to have opportunities in construction equipment and heavy industry equipment markets.


