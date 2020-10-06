Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Sensor - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Sensor market accounted for $30.57 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $60.47 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Growing use of substitute fuel vehicles and rising electrification in automobiles is the major factor propelling market growth. However, less importance for diesel cars is hampering market growth.
Sensors are kind of transducers which notice the variation in its environment owing to mechanical change and move it as electric or optical signal to the concerned component. In automotive, sensors are used to expand a centralized control system for the vehicle. Sensors are installed in vehicles to enlarge reliability of the vehicle and safety of the passenger. Different sensors such as pressure sensors, temperature sensors, position sensors, speed sensors, oxygen sensors, NOx sensors and many other sensors are used in automotive.
Based on the application, the powertrain segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to it is used to monitor position, speed, gas, pressure, and temperature. These sensors are required for professional and safe operations of powertrain and assist the automobile engines in burning fuel economically by providing precise data to engines to optimize the fuel consumption according to needs of the automobiles. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising per capita income of the middle-class population, and cost advantages for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The region is well-known for producing compact and cost-effective cars and comprises some of the fastest-developing economies of the world.
Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Sensor Market include Allegro Microsystems, LLC, Analog Devices, Inc, APTIV, Autoliv Inc, Continental AG, CTS Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Elmos Semiconductor AG, Infineon, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch, Sensata PLC, Stmicroelectronics, TE Connectivity and ZF Friedrichshafen.
Sensor Types Covered:
Products Covered:
Technologies Covered:
Working principles Covered:
Vehicle Types Covered:
Sales Channels Covered:
Applications Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Sensor Market, By Sensor Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Temperature Sensors
5.2.1 Air Temperature Sensors
5.2.2 Battery Temperature Sensors
5.2.3 Engine Coolant Temperature Sensors
5.2.4 Oil/Fuel Temperature Sensors
5.2.5 Rain/humidity Sensors
5.3 Pressure Sensors
5.3.1 Air conditioning Pressure Sensor
5.3.2 Fuel Pressure Sensor
5.3.3 Manifold Pressure Sensor
5.3.4 Oil Pressure Sensor
5.3.5 Tire pressure monitoring sensor
5.3.6 EGR Pressure Sensors
5.3.7 Airflow Rate Sensors
5.4 Position Sensors
5.4.1 Camshaft Position Sensors
5.4.2 Clutch Position Sensors
5.4.3 Crankshaft Position Sensors
5.4.4 Gear Position Sensors
5.4.5 Steering Angle Position Sensors
5.4.6 Throttle Position Sensors
5.5 Current Sensors
5.6 LiDAR Sensors
5.7 Particulate Matter (PM) Sensors
5.8 Proximity Sensors
5.9 Radars
5.10 Relative Humidity Sensors
5.11 Ultrasonic Sensors
5.12 Gas Sensors
5.12.1 Oxygen Sensors
5.12.2 Nitrogen Oxide Sensors
5.13 Inertial Sensors
5.13.1 Accelerometers
5.13.2 Gyroscopes
5.14 Image Sensors
5.14.1 Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductors (CMOS)
5.14.2 Charge-coupled Devices (CCD)
5.15 Motion Sensors
5.16 Speed Sensors
5.16.1 Speedometer
5.16.2 Wheel Speed Sensors
5.17 Level Sensors
5.17.1 Coolant Level Sensors
5.17.2 Fuel Level Sensors
5.17.3 Oil Level Sensors
5.18 Safety Sensors
5.18.1 Anti-theft Sensors
5.18.2 Brake Switch Sensors
5.18.3 Door Switch Sensors
5.18.4 Impact Sensors
5.18.5 Knock Detection Sensors
5.18.6 Seat Belt Sensors
5.18.7 ADAS Sensors
5.18.7.1 Blind Spot Detection
5.18.7.2 Cruise Control
5.18.7.3 Light Sensors
5.18.7.4 Night Vision Sensors
5.18.7.5 Parking Sensors
6 Global Automotive Sensor Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Physical Property
6.3 Process Variable
6.4 Proximity & Positioning
6.5 Chemical Property
7 Global Automotive Sensor Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems
7.3 Nano-Electro-Mechanical Systems
8 Global Automotive Sensor Market, By Working principle
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Capacitive
8.3 Inductive
8.4 Magnetic
8.5 Optical
8.6 Piezoelectric
9 Global Automotive Sensor Market, By Vehicle Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Passenger Cars
9.2.1 Hatchback Cars
9.2.2 Sedan Cars
9.2.3 Coupes
9.2.4 Wagons
9.2.5 SUV
9.3 Trucks
9.3.1 Light light-duty truck
9.3.2 Light-duty truck
9.3.3 Heavy light-duty truck
9.3.4 Heavy-duty vehicle
9.4 Buses
9.5 Two-wheelers
10 Global Automotive Sensor Market, By Sales Channel
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
10.3 Aftermarket
10.4 Original Equipment Supplier (OES)
11 Global Automotive Sensor Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Body Electronics
11.3 Brakes System
11.4 Chassis
11.5 Clutch System
11.6 Engine
11.7 Exhaust
11.8 Fuel Injection and Emission
11.9 Powertrain
11.10 Safety & Control
11.11 Telematics
11.12 Transmission
11.13 Vehicle Security
11.14 Engine & Drivetrain
12 Global Automotive Sensor Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Allegro Microsystems, LLC
14.2 Analog Devices, Inc.
14.3 APTIV
14.4 Autoliv Inc.
14.5 Continental AG
14.6 CTS Corporation
14.7 Delphi Technologies
14.8 Denso Corporation
14.9 Elmos Semiconductor AG
14.10 Infineon
14.11 NXP Semiconductors
14.12 Robert Bosch
14.13 Sensata PLC
14.14 Stmicroelectronics
14.15 TE Connectivity
14.16 ZF Friedrichshafen
