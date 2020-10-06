Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Sensor - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Sensor market accounted for $30.57 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $60.47 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Growing use of substitute fuel vehicles and rising electrification in automobiles is the major factor propelling market growth. However, less importance for diesel cars is hampering market growth.



Sensors are kind of transducers which notice the variation in its environment owing to mechanical change and move it as electric or optical signal to the concerned component. In automotive, sensors are used to expand a centralized control system for the vehicle. Sensors are installed in vehicles to enlarge reliability of the vehicle and safety of the passenger. Different sensors such as pressure sensors, temperature sensors, position sensors, speed sensors, oxygen sensors, NOx sensors and many other sensors are used in automotive.



Based on the application, the powertrain segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to it is used to monitor position, speed, gas, pressure, and temperature. These sensors are required for professional and safe operations of powertrain and assist the automobile engines in burning fuel economically by providing precise data to engines to optimize the fuel consumption according to needs of the automobiles. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising per capita income of the middle-class population, and cost advantages for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The region is well-known for producing compact and cost-effective cars and comprises some of the fastest-developing economies of the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Sensor Market include Allegro Microsystems, LLC, Analog Devices, Inc, APTIV, Autoliv Inc, Continental AG, CTS Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Elmos Semiconductor AG, Infineon, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch, Sensata PLC, Stmicroelectronics, TE Connectivity and ZF Friedrichshafen.



Sensor Types Covered:

Temperature Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Position Sensors

Current Sensors

LiDAR Sensors

Particulate Matter (PM) Sensors

Proximity Sensors

Radars

Relative Humidity Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

Gas Sensors

Inertial Sensors

Image Sensors

Motion Sensors

Speed Sensors

Level Sensors

Safety Sensors

Products Covered:

Physical Property

Process Variable

Proximity & Positioning

Chemical Property

Technologies Covered:

Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems

Nano-Electro-Mechanical Systems

Working principles Covered:

Capacitive

Inductive

Magnetic

Optical

Piezoelectric

Vehicle Types Covered:

Passenger Cars

Trucks

Buses

Two-wheelers

Sales Channels Covered:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Supplier (OES)

Applications Covered:

Body Electronics

Brakes System

Chassis

Clutch System

Engine

Exhaust

Fuel Injection and Emission

Powertrain

Safety & Control

Telematics

Transmission

Vehicle Security

Engine & Drivetrain

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Sensor Market, By Sensor Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Temperature Sensors

5.2.1 Air Temperature Sensors

5.2.2 Battery Temperature Sensors

5.2.3 Engine Coolant Temperature Sensors

5.2.4 Oil/Fuel Temperature Sensors

5.2.5 Rain/humidity Sensors

5.3 Pressure Sensors

5.3.1 Air conditioning Pressure Sensor

5.3.2 Fuel Pressure Sensor

5.3.3 Manifold Pressure Sensor

5.3.4 Oil Pressure Sensor

5.3.5 Tire pressure monitoring sensor

5.3.6 EGR Pressure Sensors

5.3.7 Airflow Rate Sensors

5.4 Position Sensors

5.4.1 Camshaft Position Sensors

5.4.2 Clutch Position Sensors

5.4.3 Crankshaft Position Sensors

5.4.4 Gear Position Sensors

5.4.5 Steering Angle Position Sensors

5.4.6 Throttle Position Sensors

5.5 Current Sensors

5.6 LiDAR Sensors

5.7 Particulate Matter (PM) Sensors

5.8 Proximity Sensors

5.9 Radars

5.10 Relative Humidity Sensors

5.11 Ultrasonic Sensors

5.12 Gas Sensors

5.12.1 Oxygen Sensors

5.12.2 Nitrogen Oxide Sensors

5.13 Inertial Sensors

5.13.1 Accelerometers

5.13.2 Gyroscopes

5.14 Image Sensors

5.14.1 Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductors (CMOS)

5.14.2 Charge-coupled Devices (CCD)

5.15 Motion Sensors

5.16 Speed Sensors

5.16.1 Speedometer

5.16.2 Wheel Speed Sensors

5.17 Level Sensors

5.17.1 Coolant Level Sensors

5.17.2 Fuel Level Sensors

5.17.3 Oil Level Sensors

5.18 Safety Sensors

5.18.1 Anti-theft Sensors

5.18.2 Brake Switch Sensors

5.18.3 Door Switch Sensors

5.18.4 Impact Sensors

5.18.5 Knock Detection Sensors

5.18.6 Seat Belt Sensors

5.18.7 ADAS Sensors

5.18.7.1 Blind Spot Detection

5.18.7.2 Cruise Control

5.18.7.3 Light Sensors

5.18.7.4 Night Vision Sensors

5.18.7.5 Parking Sensors



6 Global Automotive Sensor Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Physical Property

6.3 Process Variable

6.4 Proximity & Positioning

6.5 Chemical Property



7 Global Automotive Sensor Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems

7.3 Nano-Electro-Mechanical Systems



8 Global Automotive Sensor Market, By Working principle

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Capacitive

8.3 Inductive

8.4 Magnetic

8.5 Optical

8.6 Piezoelectric



9 Global Automotive Sensor Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Passenger Cars

9.2.1 Hatchback Cars

9.2.2 Sedan Cars

9.2.3 Coupes

9.2.4 Wagons

9.2.5 SUV

9.3 Trucks

9.3.1 Light light-duty truck

9.3.2 Light-duty truck

9.3.3 Heavy light-duty truck

9.3.4 Heavy-duty vehicle

9.4 Buses

9.5 Two-wheelers



10 Global Automotive Sensor Market, By Sales Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

10.3 Aftermarket

10.4 Original Equipment Supplier (OES)



11 Global Automotive Sensor Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Body Electronics

11.3 Brakes System

11.4 Chassis

11.5 Clutch System

11.6 Engine

11.7 Exhaust

11.8 Fuel Injection and Emission

11.9 Powertrain

11.10 Safety & Control

11.11 Telematics

11.12 Transmission

11.13 Vehicle Security

11.14 Engine & Drivetrain



12 Global Automotive Sensor Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Allegro Microsystems, LLC

14.2 Analog Devices, Inc.

14.3 APTIV

14.4 Autoliv Inc.

14.5 Continental AG

14.6 CTS Corporation

14.7 Delphi Technologies

14.8 Denso Corporation

14.9 Elmos Semiconductor AG

14.10 Infineon

14.11 NXP Semiconductors

14.12 Robert Bosch

14.13 Sensata PLC

14.14 Stmicroelectronics

14.15 TE Connectivity

14.16 ZF Friedrichshafen



