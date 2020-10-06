DALLAS, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced their continued expansion into the Dallas-Fort Worth market with three new communities, Princeton Crossroads, Oak Ridge and Seagoville Farms.



Ideally located northeast of downtown Dallas in Princeton, Texas is the community of Princeton Crossroads. Within this new community, LGI Homes is constructing 331 homes, offering a luxurious lineup of three-, four- and five-bedroom floor plans. Homes in this community range in size from 1,803 square feet up to 2,700 square feet and feature the highly sought-after CompleteHome Plus™ package. Included in every new home in this community are designer-selected features and upgrades such as stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, granite countertops, two-inch faux wood blinds on all operable windows, ceiling fan light kits in the living room and master bedrooms, a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener and more. In addition, Princeton Crossroads is situated near a host of incredible parks and outdoor recreation. Enjoy fishing, swimming and boating at nearby Lavon Lake, spend the day at JM Caldwell Sr. Community Park or check out some of the incredible shopping in downtown McKinney. Closer to home, residents of Princeton Crossroads will soon enjoy a brand-new community park with a picnic area, a children’s playground, walking paths and plenty of open green space. New homes in this community start in the $250s.

LGI Homes continued Dallas-Fort Worth expansion with the opening of a new community in the east Fort Worth area. Oak Ridge, located less than two miles from I-820 and just minutes from downtown Fort Worth, offers homebuyers a stunning lineup of homes paired with the remarkable upgrades and features of LGI Homes’ CompleteHome Plus™ package. Homes in this new community range in size from three bedrooms and 1,358 square feet, up to five bedrooms and just over 2,900 square feet. Residents at Oak Ridge will soon enjoy a community park with a children’s playground, picnic area and several open green spaces. In addition to incredible amenities inside this community, Oak Ridge is ideally located near several incredible family-friendly attractions such as Six Flags Over Texas, Hurricane Harbor, Fort Worth Zoo and AT&T Stadium. Home prices at Oak Ridge start in the $250s.

LGI Homes’ newest, highly-anticipated Dallas-Fort Worth community, Seagoville Farms, recently opened in Seagoville, Texas. This new community has a premier location just southeast of downtown Dallas, near Highway 175 and I-20. LGI Homes is constructing 371 homes, offering an incredible line-up of three- and four-bedroom homes with one- and two-story plans available. These floor plans will range in size from 1,707 square feet to just over 2,500 square feet and will showcase LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. Inside every new home at Seagoville Farms, homebuyers will enjoy spacious, open layouts, a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, a programmable thermostat and more. In addition, residents at Seagoville Farms will soon enjoy a community park complete with a children’s playground, walking trails and plenty of open green space. New home prices at Seagoville Farms start in the $230s.

For additional information about these new communities or to schedule a private, in-person tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit www.LGIHomes.com/DFW to contact their preferred community.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

