BELGRADE, Mont., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that it received notification from the NYSE American LLC yesterday that the Company has regained compliance with all of the continued listing standards, including in particular the requirement under NYSE American Company Guide Section 1003(a)(iii) that requires a listed issuer to maintain stockholders’ equity of at least $6 million if it has reported losses from continuing operations, and/or net losses, in its five most recent fiscal years.



The return to compliance was achieved as a result of the Company’s recently-consummated debt restructuring transaction in which the Company issued approximately 57.8 million shares of its common stock to the lenders under its credit facility in exchange for approximately $40.8 million of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of loans outstanding under the credit facility, as well as, without duplication, approximately $21.1 million of the outstanding amount of PIK Interest (as defined in the credit agreement) (such loans and PIK Interest, referred to as the “exchanging loans”), plus all other accrued and unpaid interest on the exchanging loans outstanding as of the closing date, at an exchange price of $1.07 per share.

At the opening of trading today, the below compliance (“.BC”) indicator will no longer be disseminated and the Company will be removed from the list of NYSE American noncompliant issuers on the NYSE American’s website.

