LONDON, Ontario, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), the parent company of Indiva Inc. (the “Company” or “Indiva”), a leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it expects record net revenue in fiscal Q3 2020 in the range of $2.8 to $3.1 million. This represents over 1,400% year-over-year and 9% sequential net revenue growth at the low end of the revenue guidance range, when compared with net revenue previously reported of $0.19 million and $2.56 million in fiscal Q3 2019 and fiscal Q2 2020 respectively. The month of September also saw record monthly net revenue for Indiva.



The increase in net revenue in fiscal Q3 2020 was driven primarily by the national rollout of Wana™ Sour Gummies, which became available in four provinces and one territory in September 2020, as well as the continued popularity of Indiva’s other edible and 2.0 products, including Bhang® Chocolate. Indiva held leading market share of 28.8% in the edibles category in the province of Ontario, for the month of September.

Looking forward, Indiva expects continued year-over-year and sequential net revenue growth into fiscal Q4, based on the strength of our product performance, purchase orders received for existing SKUs, and the planned introduction of new edible products and flavours.

“We are delighted with the initial rollout of Wana™ Sour Gummies, and the overall performance of our edible products since our first SKUs were introduced in February 2020. To have achieved leading market share in the edibles category in such a short period of time is a true testament to the Indiva team’s passion, their tireless focus on quality, and the strength of our licensed brands,” said Niel Marotta, President and CEO of Indiva. “Our path to profitability remains on track, and we are excited to continue to introduce more flavours and cannabinoid combinations from our edible lineup, as well as provide new, innovative products to of-age Canadians.”

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

CONTACTS

MEDIA CONTACT

Meagan Kelly, Marketing and Communications Specialist

Phone: 613-979-6347

Email: mkelly@indiva.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Anthony Simone

Phone: 416-881-5154

Email: ir@indiva.com

Steve Low

Phone: 647-620-5101

Email: stevelow@indiva.com

DISCLAIMER AND READER ADVISORY

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has in any way passed upon the merits of the contents of this press release and neither of the foregoing entities accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties’ current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's future operations, future product offerings, future sales and revenue, the completion and receipt of payment of all purchase orders, the cost savings and efficiencies materializing as anticipated and compliance with applicable regulations. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. The material factors and assumptions include the Company being able to maintain the necessary regulatory and other third parties’ approvals and licensing, achieving its projected revenues, cost saving initiatives have the desired results and other risks associated with regulated entities in the cannabis industry. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.