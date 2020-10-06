PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders, today announced that management will participate in the virtual 2020 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, October 12-16, 2020.



Passage Bio’s Chief Operating Officer, Jill M. Quigley, J.D., will deliver an overview of the company as part of the 2020 company presentations segment of the conference. Passage Bio’s company presentation will be available to view on-demand throughout the entirety of the conference.

Additionally, Alex Fotopoulos, Chief Technical Officer of Passage Bio, will participate in the panel discussion titled, “Accelerating Biotherapeutics Development and Production for Increased Market Impact of Life Saving Therapeutics,” moderated by Susan D’Costa, Ph.D., Senior Director, Technical Program Design, Viral Vector Services, Thermo Fisher Scientific. The session will cover key topics such as integrated vs. modular manufacturing approaches, ensuring security of supply, proactive approaches to regulatory compliance, and ultimately, the panel’s vision for the future. The panel session will be available on-demand to attendees as of Monday, October 12, 2020.

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa is a five-day virtual conference featuring more than 120 dedicated company presentations by leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies. The meeting also includes over 100 panelists and featured speakers taking part in 20 in-depth sessions covering all aspects of cell and gene therapy commercialization.

Please visit www.meetingonthemesa.com for full information including registration. Complimentary attendance at this event is available for credentialed investors and members of the media only. Investors should contact Laura Stringham at lstringham@alliancerm.org and interested media should contact Kaitlyn Dupont at kdupont@alliancerm.org.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio is a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders with limited or no approved treatment options. The company is based in Philadelphia, PA and has a research, collaboration and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its Gene Therapy Program (GTP). The GTP conducts discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work and Passage Bio conducts all clinical development, regulatory strategy and commercialization activities under the agreement. The company has a development portfolio of six product candidates, with the option to license eleven more, with lead programs in GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease.

